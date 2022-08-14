ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Women of the East Drum Gathering & Feast held in Pipestem

By Aynae Simmons
 3 days ago

PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS) — A drum gathering in Summers County, West Virginia, welcomed people from all over the U.S. East Coast to visit the Appalachian South Folklife Center.

The event was organized by the Women of the East Drum Gathering and Mother Earth Beat.

Through drumming, it became a lifeline for them to practice healing with their family.

One of their goals was to give value to oneself and connect with pride and gratitude, and generosity.

