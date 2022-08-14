Salman Rushdie's novel "The Satanic Verses" is climbing the bestseller charts after he was seriously injured in a stabbing attack in western New York last week. "The Satanic Verses," which provoked an intense backlash from much of the Muslim world when it was published in 1988, rose to No. 8 on Amazon's chart of most-sold fiction books of the week.

