Read full article on original website
Related
Salman Rushdie book sales surge after stabbing attack
Salman Rushdie's novel "The Satanic Verses" is climbing the bestseller charts after he was seriously injured in a stabbing attack in western New York last week. "The Satanic Verses," which provoked an intense backlash from much of the Muslim world when it was published in 1988, rose to No. 8 on Amazon's chart of most-sold fiction books of the week.
Salman Rushdie is on ventilator and may lose an eye after attack, agent says – as it happened
Author has surgery after he was stabbed in the neck as he prepared to give speech in Chautauqua, in upstate New York
'I'm stupidly optimistic. Even through those bad years I always believed there would be a happy ending': The courageous but haunting words of brilliant author Salman Rushdie on his life in hiding from fatwa
One of the most celebrated writers of our time, Sir Salman Rushdie spoke of his 'great surprise and delight' when he was named in this year's Queen's Birthday honours list for services to literature. The 75-year-old award-winning novelist described his elevation to the Order of the Companions of Honour in...
Comments / 0