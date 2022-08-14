Effective: 2022-08-15 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anson; Bladen; Cabarrus; Cleveland; Cumberland; Gaston; Hoke; Lincoln; Mecklenburg; Montgomery; Moore; Richmond; Robeson; Sampson; Scotland; Stanly; Union SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 519 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANSON BLADEN CABARRUS CLEVELAND CUMBERLAND GASTON HOKE LINCOLN MECKLENBURG MONTGOMERY MOORE RICHMOND ROBESON SAMPSON SCOTLAND STANLY UNION

