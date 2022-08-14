ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, ME

wgan.com

Identity of person who died in Cumberland County Jail released

The name of the man who died over the weekend at the Cumberland County Jail has been released. According to media reports and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, James Mannion was found unresponsive in his cell just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A corrections officer and medical staff attempted to...
WGME

Maine man accused of assaulting 2-year-old

SANFORD (WGME) – An Old Orchard Beach man is facing assault charges after police say he seriously injured a 2-year-old child in Sanford. Sanford Police say they responded to Southern Maine Health Care on July 25 after a 2-year-old suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Following an investigation, police say...
SANFORD, ME
wabi.tv

Franklin and Kennebec counties arrest Temple man on theft charges

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Temple man has been arrested on theft charges involving thousands of dollars in building supplies in two counties. Joshua Hine, 29, was arrested on Saturday in Phillips after a joint investigation between the Franklin and Kennebec County Sherriff’s Offices. They say Hine took...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
Portland, ME
Crime & Safety
Cumberland County, ME
Crime & Safety
County
Cumberland County, ME
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
WMTW

Man held in Cumberland County Jail dies in cell

PORTLAND, Maine — According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, a person being held at the Cumberland County Jail died at the facility Sunday. On Monday morning, Sheriff Kevin Joyce identified the person who died as James Mannion, 30, of Portland. Just before 6 a.m., a corrections officer found...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Two teens charged in Lewiston shooting

LEWSITON (WGME) -- Two teens have been charged after a shooting Monday in Lewiston. Police say they responded to 102 Pierce Street around 5 a.m. for a report of several shots fired. Officers say they found several bullets holes on the outside of a building that was targeted. They say...
LEWISTON, ME
wgan.com

Identities of victims in deadly Berwick crash released

Police have released the names of the people who died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Berwick. The Berwick Police Dept. says the wreck claimed the lives of Samuel Flick, 20, of Casco, and Genna Guffey, 18, also of Casco. Flick was driving a 1999 Volvo S70 south on Route...
BERWICK, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 274 calls for service for the period of Aug. 9 to Aug. 16. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,869 calls for service. Kaitlin M. Orne, 29, of Wiscasset was issued a summons Aug. 9 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Page Avenue, Wiscasset, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
WGME

6 drivers charged with OUI at sobriety checkpoint in Kennebunk

KENNEBUNK (WGME) -- Kennebunk Police say they got half a dozen drunk drivers off the road over the weekend. Police say they held a sobriety checkpoint on Route 35 on Saturday night. Between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. out of more than 800 vehicles stopped, police say they arrested six...
KENNEBUNK, ME
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WGME

2 killed in head-on crash in Berwick identified

BERWICK (WGME) -- Police say a car was passing multiple vehicles in Berwick when it collided head-on with another vehicle. A 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were killed in the wreck. Police say a Volvo, driven by 20-year-old Samuel Flick, was passing multiple vehicles on Route 4 on Sunday...
BERWICK, ME
WGME

5 suspects sought after robbing New Hampshire convenience store at gunpoint

EXETER, NH (WGME) – Police are searching for 5 suspects who reportedly robbed a New Hampshire convenience store at gunpoint before running away early Tuesday morning. According to police, the suspects went into the EZ Mart Shell station on Main Street in Exeter around 3:25 a.m. They reportedly walked around the store before one of the suspects got the clerk’s attention after pulling out a handgun. Police say another suspected also pulled out what appeared to be an AR-15 style weapon.
EXETER, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Motorcyclists injured in crash with SUV in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two people riding a motorcycle were injured Sunday in a crash with an SUV in Brunswick. It happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Pleasant Street, near the intersection of Webster Street, according to a news release issued by Brunswick police. Officers determined a Mercedes SUV made a left onto Webster Street and struck a motorcycle traveling east on Pleasant Street, the release stated.
BRUNSWICK, ME
wgan.com

FBI director meets with law enforcement during Portland visit

FBI Director Christopher Wray was in Portland on Tuesday to talk to law enforcement about their work. Wray visited the FBI Boston Division’s Resident Agency in Portland. The discussion touched on several topics, including an initiative to target gang members in Maine and New Hampshire who are trafficking drugs in the region.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Route 113 in Baldwin reopens after crash

BALDWIN, Maine — According to a news release issued by Cumberland County Regional Communications on Monday, a road closure was announced around 4 p.m. for Route 113, also known as Pequawket Trail, in Baldwin. Pequawket Trail was closed in the area of Rocky Dunn Road due to a motor...
BALDWIN, ME
WTNH

CT woman suffers medical event, dies at Maine beach

OGUNQUIT, ME (WTNH) – A Connecticut woman died at a beach in Maine on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. Fire officials said around 3 p.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old Connecticut woman had a medical event while in the water. She was quickly removed from the water by lifeguards and bystanders, according to […]
OGUNQUIT, ME
Seacoast Current

Two Killed in Berwick, Maine Head On Crash

Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Berwick Sunday afternoon. Berwick Police said a 1999 Volvo S70 passed several vehicles driving southbound on Portland Street (Route 4) before colliding head-on into a northbound 2014 Chevrolet Volt at the intersection with Old Route 4. The driver and passenger in...
BERWICK, ME

