Paulding County, OH

Josh Beardsley
2d ago

Only in Paulding County can a man get shot in the back with a bow and arrow and it be ruled suicide. A man once shot his cheating wife and her lover point blank with a shotgun and was not charged. "Justifiable self-defense" in Paulding County is a little sketchy.

Trespassing/Shooting Investigation in Emerald Township

Emerald Township – Paulding County, Ohio—On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 7:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14238 RD 232, Cecil, Ohio, for a trespassing complaint. After deputies arrived on scene, they learned the trespasser, an adult male, was shot by the property owner. Early stages of the...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Man who shot at house and led police on a chase still at large

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking for a suspect who they say led police officers on a chase and shot at a house. According to TPD, units were dispatched to the 500 block of Durango Drive on a warrant service. When they arrived, officers approached and observed Daniel Delgado, 38, sitting in his vehicle in a driveway with the car running.
HOLLAND, OH
WOWO News

Man accused of trespassing shot in Paulding County

Paulding County, Ohio (WOWO): The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man accused of trespassing was shot Saturday morning. Deputies were called to the 14200 block of Road 232 in Cecil in Emerald Township on a report of a trespassing complaint at 7:47 a.m. When they arrived, they learned that a man had been shot by the property owner.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
WILX-TV

Man charged with murder in deadly Hillsdale County shooting

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Both the suspect and victim of a deadly shooting in Hillsdale County have been identified. Saturday, Michigan State Police (MSP) were called to Somerset Township on Opel Drive on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police said they found 26-year-old Tasha Cole, from Jerome, on the ground with a single gunshot wound. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
WANE-TV

Police investigate fatal crash on Ohio highway

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Mercer County police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday morning. Dispatch got a call at 5:30 a.m. of a crash on US Route 127, just south of State Route 119 in Granville Township. The investigation revealed 51-year-old Martin P. Schmitt was driving...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Court docs: DNA ties man to rape

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He claimed he had a taillight out and a warrant out for his arrest, so he needed to switch vehicles so he didn’t get stopped by the police. The man pulled his red truck with a cap over the bed in the back of a house in the area of St. Marys and Third streets, parked it next to a garage and he and the woman both got out.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Bulletin

Trespassing/shooting investigation under way in Paulding County

CECIL — On Saturday, Aug. 13, at 7:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14238 RD 232, Cecil, for a trespassing complaint. After deputies arrived on scene, they learned the trespasser, an adult male, was shot by the property owner. Early stages of the investigation indicate 28-year-old Kurtis P. Puckett...
CECIL, OH
WOWO News

Monday Morning Shooting In Northeast Fort Wayne Leaves One Man Injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating into a shooting that happened early Monday morning. Shortly before 1:30 Monday Morning, Fort Wayne Police were called to the 1600 block of Reed Road. When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and reported as being in life threatening condition. The victim could not provide any information as to who shot him. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app. This incident remains under investigation.
FORT WAYNE, IN

