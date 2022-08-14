ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

3-star DL Gavin Geweniger, an Arizona target, to announce Saturday

Could Arizona football break its drought of landing in-state prospects this weekend?. Gavin Geweniger, a defensive lineman for Chaparral, will commit Saturday with a final five featuring Arizona, Colorado, Washington, Colorado State and Kansas State. The 6-foot-4, 260 pound Geweniger is considered the No. 13 prospect from Arizona in his...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona football training camp report: Day 12

Jayden de Laura is Arizona’s starting quarterback, but to expect him to stay healthy all season long is unrealistic. Having a competent backup at the position is key for the Wildcats, as we saw a year ago when injuries and inefficiency led to a revolving door at QB and an overall team passer rating (112.46) that ranked last in the Pac-12 and 115th-nationally.
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Arizona Wildcats add Montana State, Nicholls State to 2022-23 schedule; NAU game will be moved

Arizona has added a Dec. 21 home game against Montana State and swapped the opponent for its Nov. 7 regular-season opener from NAU to Nicholls State. The move means UA coach Tommy Lloyd won't have to face his son, Liam, who transferred from Grand Canyon to NAU in March. NAU and UA were scheduled to face each other for a fourth straight season on Nov. 7, but the 2022-23 game instead will be pushed back to a future season.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Sugar Skulls fire head coach, general manager Dixie Wooten

The Tucson Sugar Skulls parted ways with head coach and general manager Dixie Wooten on Monday. “After a detailed evaluation, we decided it was in the best interest of our organization to move in another direction. We truly appreciate all of Dixie’s hard work these past two seasons both on and off the field in the Tucson community. We wish him and his family the best going forward,” said Tucson Sugar Skulls’ CEO Cathy Guy in a statement released on the team’s Twitter account. “We are committed to bringing a championship to Tucson and will take the necessary steps to do so. There will be a comprehensive search to find our next Head Coach as we look to achieve these organizational goals.”
TUCSON, AZ
520sportstalk.com

All-Conference catcher Kelli Samorano signs with Ottawa University Arizona

(Tucson, AZ) Pima Community College softball player Kelli Samorano (Tucson Magnet HS) signed her letter of intent to continue her collegiate career at the next level. Samorano, a sophomore catcher, signed to play for Ottawa University Arizona, an NAIA school in Surprise, AZ. The Spirit play in the Golden State Athletic Conference.
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Black Bear Relocated by Game and Fish Tucson

A young black bear seen more than two dozen times since Wed, August 10th on Tucson’s northwest side was successfully captured by Arizona Game and Fish Tucson at 5:30 pm on Sat, Aug 13th. The female bear, age 1-2, was tranquilized and transported from near Ina Road and La...
TUCSON, AZ
12news.com

Looking for a place to live, Zoomers? Try Tucson!

TUCSON, Ariz. — A study by the real estate blog, Commercial Cafe, has found that Tucson is one of the best cities in the country for members of Generation Z to make a living. Out of the blog's Top 20 list, Tucson placed solidly at number 4. According to...
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Oro Valley Tik Tok star is mightier than a mouse

Oro Valley’s own Shaun Gray has achieved many goals living in Oro Valley for more than fifteen years. Known as mightyyyymouse by his TikTok and Instagram followers, Gray has had an extensive work history in Oro Valley. Gray, 34, was born in northwest Tucson (Marana) but moved to Oro...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

San Xavier Mission School suspends operations with plans to reopen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - San Xavier Mission School is closing its doors due to a lack of enrollment and staffing, the Diocese of Tucson announced Monday, Aug. 15. A statement from the diocese said they are working with parents to place the 45 students in another school, especially if they want to transfer to another Catholic school.
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Beloved chains open in new locations

Tucson’s beloved fast-food chain eegees recently opened a new location in Sahuarita. Located at I-19 and South Nogales Highway, the restaurant is another rendition of eegees famous menu with fries, sandwiches and their icon namesake frozen drinks. During opening week, from July 28, to Aug. 4, the new location gave back to a local cause by rounding up their total at the register to donate to The Animal League of Green Valley. The organization provides medical care, adoption opportunities and training for homeless dogs and cats in Green Valley. This location is the southernmost location for eegees in Arizona. The brand started as a vending truck in 1971, selling frozen drinks to high school students. Now, the brand has amassed a total of 33 locations across Arizona. The August flavor of the month is Peach N’Berry with a brand new secret Kiwi flavor available while supplies last. The new location is at 18731 S. Nogales Highway in Sahuarita. The restaurant’s hours are 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Open Monday to Sunday. The drive-thru remains open until 10:00 p.m.
SAHUARITA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Bear seen over 2 dozen times in Tucson neighborhood released in the wild

TUCSON, Ariz. - A young bear was released back into her natural habitat after she wandered into a Tucson neighborhood and was spotted more than two dozen times by residents. The Arizona Game and Fish Department posted on Twitter the video of the one to two-year-old bear as she was sedated and put into a trailer where she was taken to a remote area and released.
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Two dozen rescued from Bear Canyon

The Tucson Fire Department uses a ladder truck to work with the Coronado National Forest and Pima County SAR to rescue 25 people stuck in a flash flood in Bear Canyon. August 13, 2022. Fast flowing water through Bear Canyon forced a ladder rescue of 21 adults and 4 children...
TUCSON, AZ

