"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB DraftJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
3-star DL Gavin Geweniger, an Arizona target, to announce Saturday
Could Arizona football break its drought of landing in-state prospects this weekend?. Gavin Geweniger, a defensive lineman for Chaparral, will commit Saturday with a final five featuring Arizona, Colorado, Washington, Colorado State and Kansas State. The 6-foot-4, 260 pound Geweniger is considered the No. 13 prospect from Arizona in his...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football training camp report: Day 12
Jayden de Laura is Arizona’s starting quarterback, but to expect him to stay healthy all season long is unrealistic. Having a competent backup at the position is key for the Wildcats, as we saw a year ago when injuries and inefficiency led to a revolving door at QB and an overall team passer rating (112.46) that ranked last in the Pac-12 and 115th-nationally.
azdesertswarm.com
After 3 years at tiny Campbell, Cedric Henderson Jr. ready for ‘big stage’ of playing at Arizona
Cedric Henderson Jr. has played in some loud and raucous buildings during his college career, none more so than last November when he and his Campbell Fighting Camels took on Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Little did Henderson know that, less than a year later, he’d be playing in what...
azdesertswarm.com
Weekend pairings announced for Arizona men’s basketball’s Pac-12 schedule
Piece by piece, bit by bit, Arizona’s 2022-23 schedule is coming together. Before you know it we’ll have the full, complete slate. For now, though, enjoy each amuse bouche as the waiter comes by with it. The Pac-12 has announced the weekend pairings for the conference slate, and...
azdesertswarm.com
3-star California edge Jaeden Moore includes Arizona in top 4, will announce commitment Wednesday
Arizona returns to the practice field Tuesday morning as it begins the third week of preseason training camp, with six consecutive days of workouts or scrimmages. And in the middle there, just maybe, another commitment. 3-star edge rusher Jaeden Moore has announced he’ll be making his commitment public on Wednesday...
Eastern Progress
Arizona Wildcats add Montana State, Nicholls State to 2022-23 schedule; NAU game will be moved
Arizona has added a Dec. 21 home game against Montana State and swapped the opponent for its Nov. 7 regular-season opener from NAU to Nicholls State. The move means UA coach Tommy Lloyd won't have to face his son, Liam, who transferred from Grand Canyon to NAU in March. NAU and UA were scheduled to face each other for a fourth straight season on Nov. 7, but the 2022-23 game instead will be pushed back to a future season.
allsportstucson.com
Sugar Skulls fire head coach, general manager Dixie Wooten
The Tucson Sugar Skulls parted ways with head coach and general manager Dixie Wooten on Monday. “After a detailed evaluation, we decided it was in the best interest of our organization to move in another direction. We truly appreciate all of Dixie’s hard work these past two seasons both on and off the field in the Tucson community. We wish him and his family the best going forward,” said Tucson Sugar Skulls’ CEO Cathy Guy in a statement released on the team’s Twitter account. “We are committed to bringing a championship to Tucson and will take the necessary steps to do so. There will be a comprehensive search to find our next Head Coach as we look to achieve these organizational goals.”
520sportstalk.com
All-Conference catcher Kelli Samorano signs with Ottawa University Arizona
(Tucson, AZ) Pima Community College softball player Kelli Samorano (Tucson Magnet HS) signed her letter of intent to continue her collegiate career at the next level. Samorano, a sophomore catcher, signed to play for Ottawa University Arizona, an NAIA school in Surprise, AZ. The Spirit play in the Golden State Athletic Conference.
KOLD-TV
Thousands of students moving into University of Arizona campus housing ahead of fall semester
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 7,000 students will begin to move onto campus at the University of Arizona Tuesday, Aug. 16. University housing officials say they’ve been working overtime to make sure things run smoothly. “We’ve been working on this day ever since move-in last year,”...
SignalsAZ
Black Bear Relocated by Game and Fish Tucson
A young black bear seen more than two dozen times since Wed, August 10th on Tucson’s northwest side was successfully captured by Arizona Game and Fish Tucson at 5:30 pm on Sat, Aug 13th. The female bear, age 1-2, was tranquilized and transported from near Ina Road and La...
12news.com
Looking for a place to live, Zoomers? Try Tucson!
TUCSON, Ariz. — A study by the real estate blog, Commercial Cafe, has found that Tucson is one of the best cities in the country for members of Generation Z to make a living. Out of the blog's Top 20 list, Tucson placed solidly at number 4. According to...
City of Tucson to implement plan for sustainable water future
The City of Tucson is set to implement a master plan to help the city's water supply for the next 80 years.
KTAR.com
6 Arizona restaurants make OpenTable’s best date night spots
PHOENIX — For those in Arizona looking for a new place to go out for date night, OpenTable has you covered. Teaming up with the dating app Bumble, OpenTable came up with the best 100 spots for a date night, with six restaurants in the state making the list.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Oro Valley Tik Tok star is mightier than a mouse
Oro Valley’s own Shaun Gray has achieved many goals living in Oro Valley for more than fifteen years. Known as mightyyyymouse by his TikTok and Instagram followers, Gray has had an extensive work history in Oro Valley. Gray, 34, was born in northwest Tucson (Marana) but moved to Oro...
KOLD-TV
San Xavier Mission School suspends operations with plans to reopen
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - San Xavier Mission School is closing its doors due to a lack of enrollment and staffing, the Diocese of Tucson announced Monday, Aug. 15. A statement from the diocese said they are working with parents to place the 45 students in another school, especially if they want to transfer to another Catholic school.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Beloved chains open in new locations
Tucson’s beloved fast-food chain eegees recently opened a new location in Sahuarita. Located at I-19 and South Nogales Highway, the restaurant is another rendition of eegees famous menu with fries, sandwiches and their icon namesake frozen drinks. During opening week, from July 28, to Aug. 4, the new location gave back to a local cause by rounding up their total at the register to donate to The Animal League of Green Valley. The organization provides medical care, adoption opportunities and training for homeless dogs and cats in Green Valley. This location is the southernmost location for eegees in Arizona. The brand started as a vending truck in 1971, selling frozen drinks to high school students. Now, the brand has amassed a total of 33 locations across Arizona. The August flavor of the month is Peach N’Berry with a brand new secret Kiwi flavor available while supplies last. The new location is at 18731 S. Nogales Highway in Sahuarita. The restaurant’s hours are 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Open Monday to Sunday. The drive-thru remains open until 10:00 p.m.
fox10phoenix.com
Bear seen over 2 dozen times in Tucson neighborhood released in the wild
TUCSON, Ariz. - A young bear was released back into her natural habitat after she wandered into a Tucson neighborhood and was spotted more than two dozen times by residents. The Arizona Game and Fish Department posted on Twitter the video of the one to two-year-old bear as she was sedated and put into a trailer where she was taken to a remote area and released.
Tucson housing market cooling but less affordable
New data shows the housing market in Tucson has significantly slowed with housing inventory up around 50%, according to the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo.
azpm.org
Two dozen rescued from Bear Canyon
The Tucson Fire Department uses a ladder truck to work with the Coronado National Forest and Pima County SAR to rescue 25 people stuck in a flash flood in Bear Canyon. August 13, 2022. Fast flowing water through Bear Canyon forced a ladder rescue of 21 adults and 4 children...
San Xavier Mission School closing due to low enrollment
The San Xavier Mission School announced it will be closing due to a decrease in enrollment. Aside from low enrollment, they were experiencing a shortage of critical staff, such as a
