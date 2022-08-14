Read full article on original website
Related
Footage shows Lionel Messi in 'disbelief' after Kylian Mbappe bumped into him at the weekend
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi didn't look best pleased when teammate Kylian Mbappe bumped into him during the club's Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier. Christophe Galtier's side left the Parc des Princes with all three points on Saturday night as goals from Falaye Sacko [OG], Neymar [2], Kylian Mbappe and Renato Sanches sealed an emphatic 5-2 win.
Cristiano Ronaldo eats lunch alone in the canteen and seen 'flapping his arms' about in training
Cristiano Ronaldo eats lunch alone in the canteen on some days and has been seen 'flapping his arms' about in training, according to stunning reports. He's also attempting to argue against the high-pressing approach favoured by Erik ten Hag amid intense speculation regarding his Manchester United future. Several sources close...
Antonio Conte sends Thomas Tuchel fiery 14-word message after touchline altercations during Chelsea versus Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has sent a fiery message to Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel after their touchline altercations on Sunday evening. The Blues hosted Spurs in their second Premier League game of the season, with the London rivals eventually drawing 2-2 in a dramatic encounter at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea...
Antonio Conte sends message to Thomas Tuchel after heated touchline exchange
Antonio Conte took to Instagram to send a message to Thomas Tuchel after their heated exchange on the touchline. The pair was involved in two bust ups during the pulsating 2-2 draw between London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. However, it could have been three altercations between...
RELATED PEOPLE
Harry Kane accidentally says "It’s always nice to get a last minute winner" after equalising vs Chelsea
Harry Kane accidentally said he scored a 'last minute winner' following Tottenham Hotspur's 2-2 draw with Chelsea. Check out the footage below:. Sunday's action-packed clash at Stamford Bridge brought the fireworks as managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte came to blows on two separate occasions. The points were shared after...
Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold 'forgot they were at Anfield' before Palace KO, the footage is hilarious
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah completely forgot they were at Anfield in front of 52,000 supporters ahead of Liverpool's clash with Crystal Palace. Check out the footage below:. The Reds slipped to a 1-1 draw on Monday evening and that makes it two points from two games, following a 2-2...
Jose Mourinho 'speaking the truth' about difference between Man Utd and Man City goes viral
Jose Mourinho once broke down the difference between Manchester United and Manchester City and fans think he 'spoke the truth'. 'The Special One' was United manager between 2016 and 2018, winning the Carabao Cup and Europa League in his first season. His second campaign saw him guide the Red Devils...
Timo Werner makes honest Thomas Tuchel admission after departure from 'special' Chelsea
Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner has opened up on his departure, discussing the role of Thomas Tuchel and admitting that the Blues will always be special to him. Leaving earlier this month, Werner returned to RB Leipzig after two seasons at Stamford Bridge, where he won the UEFA Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rugby league star facing monster ban for allegedly sticking finger up opponent's backside
Corey Norman is staring down the barrel of a monster eight-week ban after being accused of trying to stick his finger up an opponent’s backside during a game. The former NRL star, who is currently plying his trade in the UK Super League with Toulouse, was having a running battle with Warrington's Oliver Holmes.
Cristiano Ronaldo looked 'dusted' vs Brentford and Man Utd fans are convinced it's the end
Cristiano Ronaldo dropped one of the worst performances of his Manchester United career in Saturday's 4-0 defeat to Brentford and fans think it could be the end. United were demolished at the Gtech Community Stadium and they're currently bottom of the Premier League after losing their opening two Premier League games.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola a fan of Chelsea target Anthony Gordon
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reported to have his sights set on the Everton winger Anthony Gordon. Assessing Manchester City’s transfer window as a whole, it is a challenge to pinpoint any flaws. The club fulfilled their need to find a replacement for club legend Sergio Agüero by...
Joel Glazer hands Erik ten Hag blow amid Cristiano Ronaldo saga
The gap between the Manchester United hierarchy and the manager has never been bigger. Seemingly, the gap has grown since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013. Managers David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been let down by the Glazer family, and it seems as though it’s now Erik ten Hag’s turn.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Manchester United interested in Chelsea trio as attackers frustrated by Thomas Tuchel's system
Manchester United are showing an interest in Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, according to reports. The Blues are reshaping their attack for the current season, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both departing on a loan and permanent deal respectively. Raheem Sterling has been...
Man Utd now willing to listen to offers for Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo could finally get his move out of Manchester United, with the club reportedly ready to listen to offers for the wantaway striker. Ronaldo told United he wanted to leave at the beginning of the summer but they have so far been unwilling to let him leave, a year before his contract is due to expire.
West Ham withdraw interest in Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri due to wage demands
West Ham United have pulled out of the race to sign Chelsea wing-back Emerson Palmieri due to his personal term demands, according to reports. The Italian is set for a Chelsea departure, with the Blues signing Marc Cucurella from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer,. The Spaniard arrived for a...
Darwin Nunez rinsed in brutal fail compilation after red card vs Crystal Palace
Darwin Nunez has been destroyed in a brutal fail compilation after seeing red on his first ever Premier League start on Monday night. The Uruguayan striker, a club-record £85 million signing from Benfica in the summer, opened his account on his debut when he came off the bench to score against Fulham last week.
Man Utd urged to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea as they're no longer rivals
Manchester United have been told they should sell Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea, because the two teams can no longer be considered rivals in the Premier League. United are in absolute disarray right now, with little direction on who might be coming into the team between now and the end of the transfer window.
British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe confirms he wants to buy Manchester United
British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe has confirmed he wants to buy a stake in Manchester United, with a view to taking full control of the club in the future. Ineos founder Ratcliffe is keen to speak to the club's American owners, the Glazer family, about purchasing a stake in United.
Marc Cucurella 'very happy' Chelsea met Brighton's valuation amid Manchester City reluctance
Marc Cucurella is ‘very happy’ that Chelsea met Brighton’s valuation for the defender this summer amid the links with a move to Manchester City. The 24-year-old recently signed for the Blues from the Seagulls, despite spending just one season on the south coast since his move from Getafe last year.
Marc Cucurella on controversial Chelsea home debut, Man City interest, Ben Chilwell and Cesar Azpilicueta's influence
Chelsea wing-back Marc Cucurella has spoken to the press following his arrival from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer. Joining in a deal that is worth up to £63 million, Cucurella can operate both on the left wing and the left side of central defence for Thomas Tuchel. The...
SPORTbible
86K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0