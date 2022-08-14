ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Stefan Ortega
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Riyad Mahrez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Barcelona#Manchester City#Borussia Dortmund#Catalan#German#Bournemouth
SPORTbible

Joel Glazer hands Erik ten Hag blow amid Cristiano Ronaldo saga

The gap between the Manchester United hierarchy and the manager has never been bigger. Seemingly, the gap has grown since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013. Managers David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been let down by the Glazer family, and it seems as though it’s now Erik ten Hag’s turn.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
SPORTbible

Man Utd now willing to listen to offers for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo could finally get his move out of Manchester United, with the club reportedly ready to listen to offers for the wantaway striker. Ronaldo told United he wanted to leave at the beginning of the summer but they have so far been unwilling to let him leave, a year before his contract is due to expire.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

86K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy