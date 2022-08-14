ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pemberville, OH

Ousted Queen issues statement

BUCYRUS—A familiar face at the Bratwurst Festival opening ceremonies will be missing, particularly the original Queen Abigail Brocwell. Abigail was forced to give up her crown at a special meeting held by the Bratwurst Festival Board on Monday, August 8. According to sources, the turmoil surrounding the Court has...
BUCYRUS, OH
Toledo bank robbery suspect arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect who police say allegedly robbed a Toledo bank on Tuesday was arrested Wednesday morning. According to TPD, the suspect was identified as Jeffery McNeil. TPD says on Aug. 16 at approximately 11:17 a.m., the PNC Bank located at 6370 Central Ave. was robbed by...
TOLEDO, OH
TX murder suspect arrested in Defiance

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect wanted for murder in the Houston area was arrested Monday after being questioned by police during a domestic disturbance. Ricky Thymes, 41, was taken into custody without incident. Defiance police responded to the 1000 block of Grove Street at 8:11 a.m. on a call...
DEFIANCE, OH
Man Arrested After Overdose Incident Thursday

A Kenton man was arrested after Kenton Police Officers were dispatched to Forest Court Apartments concerning an overdose Thursday afternoon. According to the report, officers located Storm Copley in a bedroom of an apartment at the complex. He was said to be in an apparent state of drug overdose. Officers...
KENTON, OH

