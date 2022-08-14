SAN FRANCISCO - Civil rights groups have gone to court in their effort to stop San Francisco police from using private security cameras. The ACLU, the Electronic Frontier Foundation and other groups filed a brief in a federal appeals court on Monday, claiming that San Francisco police two years ago used a network of 300 security cameras in Union Square to spy on demonstrators who were protesting the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

