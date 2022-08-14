ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVU FOX 2

Public defender slams San Francisco cops for firing at man with fake gun

The San Francisco public defender's office is blasting the actions of police officers who opened fire — and missed, a suspect carrying a fake gun that fired blanks. Surveillance video shows San Francisco police officers driving alongside Jose Corvera, 51, as he's riding one bike while pushing a second in the Mission District.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco man arrested for shooting and killing 2 relatives at home

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco man allegedly shot and killed two of his relatives on Saturday. Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, was booked on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, at a home near Ingerson Ave and Jennings Street around 2:45 a.m., according to San Francisco police.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Britney Spears' ex-husband booked in Napa County on charges including grand theft

NAPA, Calif. - Britney Spears' first husband, Jason Alexander, was booked on Tuesday into the Napa County Department of Corrections, sheriff's officials said. Napa officials said Alexander, 40, was booked for an arrest warrant from 2016. He faces two felony charges. Both of the charges were related to crimes committed in 2015, including grand theft with the value exceeding $400. He also faces a charge of buying/receiving stolen property.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Arraignment set for man allegedly attack 49ers fan into coma

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - An arraignment was set Wednesday for the man who allegedly attacked a 49ers fan that was later put into a medically-induced coma. Bryan Alexis Cifuentes, 33, is expected to plead not guilty to one count of battery, with serious bodily injury. Police said Cifuentes had a confrontation...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Civil rights groups say San Francisco police used security cameras to spy on demonstrators

SAN FRANCISCO - Civil rights groups have gone to court in their effort to stop San Francisco police from using private security cameras. The ACLU, the Electronic Frontier Foundation and other groups filed a brief in a federal appeals court on Monday, claiming that San Francisco police two years ago used a network of 300 security cameras in Union Square to spy on demonstrators who were protesting the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dive team searches for passenger who leapt from San Francisco ferry

OAKLAND, Calif. - A passenger jumped from a San Francisco ferry boat as it navigated the Oakland Estuary over the weekend and has not been found, authorities said. A dive team was searching for the passenger who went overboard, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said. The person had not been located by Sunday evening.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Alameda

Oakland police are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Alameda. According to police, Daisey Lancaster was last seen at the Extended Stay in Alameda on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m. Lancaster was described as a 13-year-old white female,...
ALAMEDA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man shot near Oakland's Lake Merritt

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating a shooting near Lake Merritt that left one man wounded Monday afternoon. According to police, the shooting was reported around 1:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Bellevue Avenue. When officers responded to the area they located a male victim. The victim's current...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police looking for missing 79-year-old woman

Oakland police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 79-year-old woman. They say Hoa Tji Doan was last seen on August 3 near the 2700 block of Foothill Blvd., around 2:00 p.m. Police describe her at 5-foot-1, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. According to...
OAKLAND, CA

