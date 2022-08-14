Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Public defender slams San Francisco cops for firing at man with fake gun
The San Francisco public defender's office is blasting the actions of police officers who opened fire — and missed, a suspect carrying a fake gun that fired blanks. Surveillance video shows San Francisco police officers driving alongside Jose Corvera, 51, as he's riding one bike while pushing a second in the Mission District.
4 young people, including 11-year-old, accused of vicious attack on elderly woman
SAN FRANCISCO - Four young people ranging from 11 to 18 years old were arrested for a violent robbery of an elderly Asian woman in San Francisco, police announced Monday. San Francisco police said the 70-year-old woman was beaten and robbed on July 31 in the 100 block of Francisco Street.
$50K reward offered in San Francisco double homicide at playground
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of two young men at a playground. Kieran Carlson, 20, and Brandon Alexander Cheese, 22, were fatally shot in broad daylight on April...
Santa Clara deputies arrest man with 5 catalytic converters, replica gun
CUPERTINO, Calif. - Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies have arrested a man suspected of stealing several catalytic converters. They say the suspect was taken into custody Sunday night following a brief freeway pursuit in Cupertino. Deputies say they found five catalytic converters inside the man's car, along with a replica...
San Francisco man arrested for shooting and killing 2 relatives at home
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco man allegedly shot and killed two of his relatives on Saturday. Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, was booked on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, at a home near Ingerson Ave and Jennings Street around 2:45 a.m., according to San Francisco police.
Britney Spears' ex-husband booked in Napa County on charges including grand theft
NAPA, Calif. - Britney Spears' first husband, Jason Alexander, was booked on Tuesday into the Napa County Department of Corrections, sheriff's officials said. Napa officials said Alexander, 40, was booked for an arrest warrant from 2016. He faces two felony charges. Both of the charges were related to crimes committed in 2015, including grand theft with the value exceeding $400. He also faces a charge of buying/receiving stolen property.
Missing 14-year-old Oakland girl Natalia Perez Rivera 'safely located,' police say
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police on Tuesday said a missing 14-year-old girl has been found. Police gave no other details, other than to say that Natalia Perez Rivera had been "safely located." Her family had last seen her on Saturday in the 2200 block of 48th Avenue. At the time,...
Arraignment set for man allegedly attack 49ers fan into coma
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - An arraignment was set Wednesday for the man who allegedly attacked a 49ers fan that was later put into a medically-induced coma. Bryan Alexis Cifuentes, 33, is expected to plead not guilty to one count of battery, with serious bodily injury. Police said Cifuentes had a confrontation...
Famous South African guitarist allegedly racially profiled at a Napa restaurant
ST. HELENA, Calif. - A well-known South African guitarist claimed that he was racially profiled by a restaurant manager in Napa Valley. Musician Jonathan Butler said a manager followed him out to his car after he paid for his dinner at Goose and Gander in St. Helena. The manager confronted...
East San Jose home has been hit 23 times by speeding drivers exiting freeway
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A homeowner in East San Jose says his home has been hit by speeding cars over 20 times as they exit the 680 freeway. Now the city of San Jose says it’s hoping to get more funding to improve road safety in that area. Ray...
Civil rights groups say San Francisco police used security cameras to spy on demonstrators
SAN FRANCISCO - Civil rights groups have gone to court in their effort to stop San Francisco police from using private security cameras. The ACLU, the Electronic Frontier Foundation and other groups filed a brief in a federal appeals court on Monday, claiming that San Francisco police two years ago used a network of 300 security cameras in Union Square to spy on demonstrators who were protesting the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.
French bulldog stolen from Fremont 7-Eleven parking lot, $700 reward offered
FREMONT, Calif. - Fremont police shared photos of Frankie, a French bulldog stolen August 3 from a 7-Eleven parking lot. Officials say the family is offering a $700 reward for the dog's return. Police posted photos of the dog looking adorable on social media on Monday. The pup was taken...
17-year-old arrested after fatal Brentwood 24-Hour Fitness gym shooting
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - Brentwood police say a 17-year-old boy is now in custody, facing murder charges in last week's deadly shooting at a 24-Hour Fitness Center. Cesar Arana, 21, was killed and three others were hurt in the shooting at the gym on Lone tree Way early Thursday morning. Investigators...
San Francisco Wag Hotel accused of mistreating dogs in viral TikTok videos
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Wag Hotel has been accused of mistreating dogs under its care. In a string of social media posts, the dog boarding chain not connected to the dog-walking startup of the same name, has been accused of neglecting pets, according to SFGate. Because of the...
Dive team searches for passenger who leapt from San Francisco ferry
OAKLAND, Calif. - A passenger jumped from a San Francisco ferry boat as it navigated the Oakland Estuary over the weekend and has not been found, authorities said. A dive team was searching for the passenger who went overboard, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said. The person had not been located by Sunday evening.
Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Alameda
Oakland police are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Alameda. According to police, Daisey Lancaster was last seen at the Extended Stay in Alameda on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m. Lancaster was described as a 13-year-old white female,...
Man shot near Oakland's Lake Merritt
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating a shooting near Lake Merritt that left one man wounded Monday afternoon. According to police, the shooting was reported around 1:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Bellevue Avenue. When officers responded to the area they located a male victim. The victim's current...
Oakland police looking for missing 79-year-old woman
Oakland police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 79-year-old woman. They say Hoa Tji Doan was last seen on August 3 near the 2700 block of Foothill Blvd., around 2:00 p.m. Police describe her at 5-foot-1, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. According to...
Firefighters respond to fast-spreading vegetation fire near Castro Valley, homes spared
Families were forced to evacuate their homes when a fast-moving brush fire threatened their property in the Dublin, Castrol Valley area on Monday. Firefighters were able to stop forward progress of the fire.
Bay Area couple travels to Poland in relief effort for Ukrainian refugees
A Bay Area couple is opening up about their relief work with Ukrainian refugees after traveling to Poland to provide necessities to women and children. They've been there once and plan on going back.
