Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Much needed rain, cooler temps are on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hot, mostly dry again Tuesday afternoon then a cold front will usher in change for the rest of the week. Cloud has been on the increase this afternoon, thanks to a low pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico bringing plenty of rain to south Texas. That activity will stay to our south but upper-level clouds will stick around from it overnight. Temperatures will remain mild through the night with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
fox34.com

Cooler for all, wet for some

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Yesterday here, and on air, I mentioned there is a change in our weather coming up. I also said, we would have to wait just a bit longer for that change. The most notable change today will be the mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will peak just...
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update: August 14th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday night weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 71°. Winds SE 8-12 MPH.Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and warm. High of 96°. Winds S 12-18 MPH. A mostly clear sky will turn partly cloudy by sunrise on Monday morning. Lows will bottom out in the mid 60s to […]
fox34.com

Lubbock Power & Light gives ERCOT official notice of opt-in to competition

LUBBOCK (August 17, 2022) – Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) officially notified the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) of its intention to join the retail competitive electric market in fall 2023. As required, the notice comes at least 12 months before the scheduled launch of a competitive electric environment in Lubbock. Lubbock is poised to be the first city in Texas to voluntarily shift to a customer choice model since Senate Bill 7 established the competitive retail market in 1999.
FMX 94.5

Is Lubbock’s Signature Chilton Finally ‘Breaking Out’?

It's a right of passage. A young Lubbockite goes out of town, visits a bar, and attempts to order their favorite drink- the salty, bright, refreshing and perfect cocktail. "I'll have a Chilton, please." And they are answered with a blank stare. Because the cocktail that should be everywhere is...
everythinglubbock.com

Gas $2.38 a gallon for an hour, Bolton on 19th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas — Bolton’s Service Station at 6310 19th Street will host an event Wednesday, rolling back the gas price to $2.38 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Mayor Tray Payne announced on social media, the first 200 cars to show up between the scheduled event hours would get discounted gasoline.
FMX 94.5

The Lubbock Weekend Line-Up (08/13-08/14)

Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
everythinglubbock.com

Le Chic Boutique is Lubbock’s leading designer, consignment store

LUBBOCK, Texas—Le Chic Boutique Upscale Resale offers designer clothing, handbags and more, They are proud to offer the largest selection of designer, consignment items in Lubbock. They are located at 5905 82nd Street #109. Give them a call for questions on shopping and consignment at 806-687-1722.
FMX 94.5

Tipsy’s Sets Opening for Lubbock, Offering Kids Eat Free

Back in June, I told y'all about a new authentic Mexican restaurant that’s aiming to help others. Well, now it’s time we can finally check it out. The owner and chef Paulina Madrid is actually finishing up her culinary school right now so she can perfect her restaurant and serve the community right.
everythinglubbock.com

Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock. According to the official Toot ‘n Totum website, it plans to open multiple locations in Lubbock. Toot ‘n Totum told EverythingLubbock.com they are still in the early stages of planning and is expected to begin construction in 2023.
Awesome 98

This Might Be the Best McDonald’s in Lubbock

I noticed a Facebook post yesterday that praised a particular McDonald's franchise in Lubbock above all others. It just happens to be the location that I frequent the most often, and I've got to say the team at 50th and Milwaukee does an absolutely stellar job. Dozens of people commented...
KCBD

One injured in central Lubbock stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital and another is in police custody after a report of a stabbing near 38th and Ave. S. Lubbock Police were called to the area around 1 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, according to...
visitlubbock.org

Eat Barbecue like a Local

A wise person once said, “If it ain’t barbecue, it ain’t food.” I’m starting to believe they knew what they were talking about. Recently, I decided to take my talent for eating anything and everything and put it to use. So, I loosened a belt buckle and prepared for the food coma heading my way. From smoked sausage to tender brisket, take a look at these mouthwatering barbecue joints in “Hub City.”
102.5 KISS FM

Don’t Miss Lubbock’s Texas Terror Mini-Convention

This could develop into quite a thing. A new event is set to celebrate all things horror-related on September 10th, 2022. It's called The Texas Terror Mini-Con. The event will take place at the very cool CASP Gallery at 1106 5th Street from 5 to 11 p.m. The event is free, so why not give it a whirl?
