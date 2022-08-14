Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Top Gun: Maverick' Earns Tom Cruise an Historic Salary After Box Office Performance
Top Gun: Maverick has been a massive hit for Paramount Pictures, and now the movie has earned Tom Cruise a historic salary after its phenomenal box office performance. Crusie often tends to take a lower upfront payment on many of the films he stars in, instead working a contract deal that allows him to get a cut of a film's "first-dollar gross." According to Variety, this means that the actor "gets box office bonuses before the studio even breaks even."
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Stars Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise Both Face Rumors of Bad On-Set Behavior
'Top Gun: Maverick' features the return of not one, but two of its original stars. Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer surprisingly get along great, despite their reputations.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Coming to Digital: Here’s Everything We Know
After three, long months since Top Gun: Maverick premiered, we won’t have to rely solely on TikTok to replay that clip of Miles Teller dancing on the beach. Tom Cruise and his hot, mustached sidekicks can take your breath away from the comfort of your own couch when the movie drops on digital Aug. 23. However, we’ll have to wait a bit longer for 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, which is set to release Nov. 1.
Collider
'Jurassic World Dominion' and 'Minions' Push Universal Past $3 Billion at Global Box Office For 2022
In the war to rebound back at the movie theaters since the pandemic hit, Universal becomes the first studio to pass $3 billion dollars at the global box office this year — and its the first studio to do so at all since 2019. Deadline reported the news and it is shocking given the success of films like Top Gun: Maverick (which is a Paramount film) and Spider-Man: No Way Home from Marvel Studios, but with Jurassic World: Dominion reaching $974.5M globally (with a breakdown of $601.4M internationally and $373.1M domestically), the dino-sized threequel certainly helped push Universal over the edge.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Coming to Digital in August, 4K Blu-ray in November With 110 Minutes of Bonus Features
“Top Gun: Maverick” is the year’s biggest movie by a considerable margin, both in terms of box office and in the way it captured the cultural zeitgeist, and it now finally has a home video release date and bonus features details. The long-awaited sequel, made more than three...
NME
Watch the explosive teaser trailer for ‘John Wick 4’
Following the first look image at John Wick 4 earlier this week, the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves film has been released. Released during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, the short trailer is packed with the explosive action that fans of the franchise have come to expect. The teaser also poses a major question for Wick who has been trying to leave the world of assassination behind since the first film: “Have you given any thought to where this ends?”
digitalspy.com
Top Gun: Maverick finally confirms digital release – and it's very soon
Box office hit Top Gun: Maverick now has a digital release date – and it's good news for Tom Cruise fans. While the film is still playing in cinemas across the UK, Paramount Pictures has confirmed its plans for home release, with the movie being available to stream from August 24 before physical copies are available later this year.
Popculture
'Godzilla vs. Kong 2' Release Date: What to Know
The sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is now scheduled to premiere on March 15, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is not yet titled and only a few details are available, but it seems like it will continue Warner Bros. and Legendary's attempts to build a lasting franchise out of their megalithic monster intellectual properties. The movie's premiere date came with the rearranging of a few other films on the slate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Bullet Train’ wins the weakest box office weekend in 6 months, but ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ still rolls on
The end of August is typically when the wheels come off blockbuster season, but Bullet Train has at least managed to repeat at the top of the charts after hauling in a slightly stronger than expected second weekend haul of $13.1 million. Unfortunately, the downside is that this frame ranks...
Washington Examiner
Disney to re-release old films in hopes of fixing slumped box office numbers
As box office numbers lag for film companies that are known to have given in to woke culture ideologies, Disney and Sony are planning to re-release favored movies in an effort to revive revenues. Disney will re-release its 2016 Star Wars solo film Rogue One in theaters on Aug. 26,...
Box Office: ‘Bullet Train’ Leads Ho-Hum Weekend With $13.4M as ‘Top Gun 2’ Revs the Engines
David Leitch’s action-packed Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt as a hell-bent assassin, easily stayed atop the box office chart in its second weekend as no new Hollywood summer even pic opened nationwide. In normal times, studios would continue to release event films throughout August. This year is different as the entertainment business emerges from the pandemic and grapples with production and postproduction delays. Overall revenue for the weekend was around $66 million, a low point for summer 2022.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. to Release MGM Movies Overseas, Excluding Next Bond PicAaron Taylor-Johnson Discusses 'Bullet Train' Bonds, Fighting for 'Tenet' and...
‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris to Direct and Write Warner Bros. Remake of ‘Wizard of Oz’
Toto, we’re not in the 1930s anymore. Warner Brothers has approved a modern reimagining of the 1939 classic film The Wizard of Oz with Kenya Barris at the helm, Rolling Stone can confirm. Barris — the beloved creator and writer of Black-ish, Grown-ish, and Mixed-ish — will be tasked with writing, directing, and producing the upcoming film, which will serve as a “modern reimagining” of the original. (Variety described it as a “fresh take” on the classic.) The planned Warner Bros. film is separate from a previously-planned retelling by New Line. The original film, starring Judy Garland as a Kansas girl who is swept away by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Top Gun’: How Old Was Tom Cruise When He Starred in the Original Movie?
While most teenagers relish in their newfound freedom and what awaits them, for actor Tom Cruise, he was already gracing movie sets, getting roles in films like The Outsiders in 1983. Only getting small roles at first, it wasn’t long before Cruise starred in the film that launched him – Risky Business. It came out the same year. And just three years after that, the star sat in the cockpit of a jet for the first time as he put on the Maverick helmet in Top Gun. Acting beside Val Kilmer, neither star had any idea of what the film would become. And as for Tom Cruise, the role of Maverick landed him his highest-grossing film ever.
How the Major Streamers Stack Up Right Now – in Subscribers and Revenue | Charts
Recent subscriber fluctuations amid Wall Street’s Hollywood reset makes the streaming wars more competitive than ever. The streaming industry has never been so crowded. And as Wall Street and cash-conscious consumers have begun to look at the business with a more critical eye, it’s time once again to round up the total subscriber and average revenue per user (ARPU) stats we learned about the major streamers from the most recent round of quarterly earnings results.
Mark Wahlberg Action Comedy ‘The Family Plan’ Picked Up by Apple
Apple Original Films announced on Tuesday that it has picked up “The Family Plan,” an action comedy starring Mark Wahlberg that will be produced by Skydance Media as part of the studio’s first-look production deal. Written by David Coggeshall, who is writing the film “Matchbox” for Skydance...
IGN
One Piece Film: Red Crosses $50 Million at the Box Office
One Piece Film: Red, the latest movie in the One Piece franchise, was released in Japanese theatres on August 6, 2022. It has only been around ten days since its release and the film is already breaking records for the franchise. The 15th feature film to come out of the One Piece series made around five billion yen (US$37.5 million) in its first week, according to Japanese media. The film stayed in the number one position at the box office in Japan in its second week too, exceeding 7 billion yen ($US52 million) in earnings in total.
Major movie theater chain admits the industry could be in trouble until 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is released in November
Movie studios have released fewer movies to theaters this year compared to before the pandemic due to pandemic-related delays and streaming.
After Tom Cruise, The Rock And More, Emily Blunt Now Set To Co-Star With Another A-Lister In New Action Movie
Emily Blunt has just signed on for an action movie that is sure to be super stunt and action-heavy.
Emily Blunt to co-star with Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' adaptation
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Actress Emily Blunt is reportedly set to co-star alongside Ryan Gosling in an upcoming film adaptation of the 1980s TV series The Fall Guy. The news was first reported by Deadline on Friday, with sources telling the outlet that the film, which is to be produced by Universal Pictures, will be released on March 1, 2024.
Kenya Barris to Reimagine ‘The Wizard of Oz’ for Warner Bros.
Kenya Barris is set to do a fresh take on The Wizard of Oz for Warner Bros., The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Barris will reimagine the Oscar-winning fantasy musical, which starred Judy Garland, Billie Burke, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr and Jack Haley. Warner Bros. Pictures owns the rights to the 1939 Hollywood classic. More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. to Release MGM Movies Overseas, Excluding Next Bond PicTimothee Chalamet, Taylor Russell Go on Wild Ride in Teaser for 'Bones and All'Snoop Dogg, Kenya Barris Team for 'The Underdoggs' Comedy for MGM Barris will also produce Wizard of Oz through his production banner,...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0