KTSM

New Mexico State men’s basketball to play in Las Vegas Invitational

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State men’s basketball will play in the Las Vegas Invitational in November, according to a report. The Aggies are in the tournament with San Diego, UC-Irvine and Nicholls. They’ll play San Diego on Nov. 25, then either Irvine or Nicholls on Nov. 26. Rocco Miller was the first […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
600 ESPN El Paso

Ivan Melendez Homers for the First Time as a Pro

Ivan Melendez has spent the last two weeks getting his feet wet as a professional baseball player. The former Coronado High standout who was the best college baseball player on the planet in 2022 is currently playing for the Visalia Rawhide, the Diamondbacks Class A Affiliate. Saturday night, he homered for the first time since he was wearing a Texas Longhorns jersey.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Former Las Cruces teacher is remembered by former students and family

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A beloved Las Cruces high teacher suddenly passed away leaving a long-lasting mark on his students. David Griego’s wife, Leticia Griego remembers him as a man who wouldn’t turn anyone away and welcomed everyone with open arms and now wants to make sure he is never forgotten. “The people that he […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Expect a big storm tonight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!🌿🌿🌿 Happy Tuesday! Expect a very big storm system tonight.💧. With all that rain comes cooler temps as well we are forecasting a high of 88 degrees with 40% chance of rain. Expect most of that rain in the overnight hours, we might even wake up to some possible localized flooding tomorrow morning.💧⛈☔️🌩
EL PASO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

SUV hit by semi after running stop sign; 1 dead, 1 injured

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A man is dead after he ran a stop sign early Monday morning in Moore County and his SUV was hit by a semi. According to the The Texas Department of Public Safety, Carlos Ibarbo-Flores, 61, of El Paso was driving north on FM 2589.
MOORE COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

Cancelations, delays in El Paso, Las Cruces area due to rain

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Below are events that have been canceled or delayed due to the rainy weather in El Paso or Las Cruces on Wednesday. Showers and storms are expected through Wednesday across the Borderland. Tropical moisture will push into the region, bringing daily threats of rain.
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

Downtown arena lawsuits cost El Paso taxpayers $3.3 million

Since 2017, El Paso taxpayers have paid $3.3 million in legal fees surrounding the controversial Downtown multipurpose cultural and performing arts center – and the costs will continue to climb as litigation continues. At least $50,000 has been billed to the city through May of this year by the...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Man who threatened to start fire at NMSU detained

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal investigators say a man threatened to burn a building at New Mexico State University. The US Attorney’s Office says 54-year-old John Hamilton called the schools office of institutional equality several times on July 27, telling staff he would start a fire there. A motive has not been revealed. Hamilton has a […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

ABC-7 First Alert: Rain chances increase by Tuesday night and Wednesday

There is the potential for some moderate to heavy rain developing from a tropical disturbance coming in from south Texas. The storm will make its way to the NW over the next couple of days and hit the El Paso area late Tuesday night and Wednesday AM. There is the potential for some heavy rain in spots. The storm chances will persist into the weekend.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man allegedly punches Border Patrol agent in face

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The FBI arrested a 31-year-old El Paso man and charged him with assaulting a U.S. Border Patrol agent. Alejandro Morales was arrested along the south side border wall at about 1 a.m. Sunday. According to court documents obtained by KTSM 9 News, Morales was in Juarez and crossed the Rio […]
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Holy Cross Retreat Center - Festival of Fine Arts - Labor Day Weekend

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Holy Cross Retreat Center Director, Fr. Tom Smith, about the closure of Casa Del Refugiado, El Paso’s largest migrant shelters on the U.S.-Mexico Border and the challenges to our community. He also talked about a new mural of St. Francis of Assisi which will be on display at the Franciscan Festival of Fine Arts Labor Day weekend, Saturday, September 3rd, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, September 4th 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 600 Holy Cross Road, Mesilla Park, New Mexico 88047. More information on Facebook – Holy Cross Retreat Center and on their website - holycrossretreat.org.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Near 100 Monday; Heavy Rain Threat from Tropical Moisture Begins Tuesday Evening — Your 9-Day Forecast

Below is a t-shower near Socorro captured by Weather Watcher Omar Franco. No, we won’t be able to photograph anything like that on Monday. Monday will be hot and dry with only a slight chance of a stray shower. But we’ll be able to see something like it late Tuesday and Wednesday. A surge of tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico raises the threat of heavy rainfall Tuesday night through Wednesday. Here’s your forecast…
SOCORRO, TX

