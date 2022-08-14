Read full article on original website
New Mexico State men’s basketball to play in Las Vegas Invitational
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State men’s basketball will play in the Las Vegas Invitational in November, according to a report. The Aggies are in the tournament with San Diego, UC-Irvine and Nicholls. They’ll play San Diego on Nov. 25, then either Irvine or Nicholls on Nov. 26. Rocco Miller was the first […]
Ivan Melendez Homers for the First Time as a Pro
Ivan Melendez has spent the last two weeks getting his feet wet as a professional baseball player. The former Coronado High standout who was the best college baseball player on the planet in 2022 is currently playing for the Visalia Rawhide, the Diamondbacks Class A Affiliate. Saturday night, he homered for the first time since he was wearing a Texas Longhorns jersey.
cbs4local.com
New Mexico State University on campus living costs rise during 2022-2023 school year
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Students at New Mexico State University are feeling the impacts of inflation. Every first year, first time undergraduate student of NMSU are required to live on campus unless they have received an exemption. In first year residency halls the cot of living has increased...
Former Las Cruces teacher is remembered by former students and family
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A beloved Las Cruces high teacher suddenly passed away leaving a long-lasting mark on his students. David Griego’s wife, Leticia Griego remembers him as a man who wouldn’t turn anyone away and welcomed everyone with open arms and now wants to make sure he is never forgotten. “The people that he […]
This Sure Looks Like a Ghost Girl Posing in a Window at El Paso High School in Texas
The well-known urban legend of "Ghost Girl" is back striking a pose in a curious photo captured outside El Paso High School in Texas. Last month a series of photos were sent my way via listeners featuring images of El Paso High School's resident Ghost Girl, proving that the old high school is most definitely haunted.
El Paso News
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Expect a big storm tonight
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!🌿🌿🌿 Happy Tuesday! Expect a very big storm system tonight.💧. With all that rain comes cooler temps as well we are forecasting a high of 88 degrees with 40% chance of rain. Expect most of that rain in the overnight hours, we might even wake up to some possible localized flooding tomorrow morning.💧⛈☔️🌩
abc7amarillo.com
SUV hit by semi after running stop sign; 1 dead, 1 injured
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A man is dead after he ran a stop sign early Monday morning in Moore County and his SUV was hit by a semi. According to the The Texas Department of Public Safety, Carlos Ibarbo-Flores, 61, of El Paso was driving north on FM 2589.
KFOX 14
Cancelations, delays in El Paso, Las Cruces area due to rain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Below are events that have been canceled or delayed due to the rainy weather in El Paso or Las Cruces on Wednesday. Showers and storms are expected through Wednesday across the Borderland. Tropical moisture will push into the region, bringing daily threats of rain.
elpasomatters.org
Downtown arena lawsuits cost El Paso taxpayers $3.3 million
Since 2017, El Paso taxpayers have paid $3.3 million in legal fees surrounding the controversial Downtown multipurpose cultural and performing arts center – and the costs will continue to climb as litigation continues. At least $50,000 has been billed to the city through May of this year by the...
Man who threatened to start fire at NMSU detained
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal investigators say a man threatened to burn a building at New Mexico State University. The US Attorney’s Office says 54-year-old John Hamilton called the schools office of institutional equality several times on July 27, telling staff he would start a fire there. A motive has not been revealed. Hamilton has a […]
KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: Rain chances increase by Tuesday night and Wednesday
There is the potential for some moderate to heavy rain developing from a tropical disturbance coming in from south Texas. The storm will make its way to the NW over the next couple of days and hit the El Paso area late Tuesday night and Wednesday AM. There is the potential for some heavy rain in spots. The storm chances will persist into the weekend.
KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: Showers and thunderstorms possible over the next several days
An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect as the weather pattern turns active over the next several days. Flooding will be a concern for the entire area this afternoon with anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain in El Paso and Las Cruces area. Temperatures will run below normal with the storm chances continuing through the weekend.
El Paso man allegedly punches Border Patrol agent in face
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The FBI arrested a 31-year-old El Paso man and charged him with assaulting a U.S. Border Patrol agent. Alejandro Morales was arrested along the south side border wall at about 1 a.m. Sunday. According to court documents obtained by KTSM 9 News, Morales was in Juarez and crossed the Rio […]
KVIA
Las Cruces artist’s rock art will get a chance to shine at a new location
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- An endangered wall of rock art in Las Cruces is getting a second life, thanks to the artist and the people who believe in her work. Kathy Morrow says the installation has turned into a community project. Two years ago, she was on her way...
KVIA
Dozens of criminal cases in El Paso dismissed after failure to indict within specified time
EL PASO, Texas -- A small group of attorneys and a few journalists sat in a side room at the El Paso County Courthouse this morning as dozens of criminal cases were dismissed. Nearly 100 cases were dismissed today after the District Attorney's office failed to indict them within the outlined time.
Demolition Of Jefferson High School Underway In Central El Paso
The demolition of Jefferson High School has begun as crews begin to tear the building down in Central El Paso. It's the end of an era as the original Jefferson High School building gets demolished to make room for the new state-of-the-art campus which is now actively open to students and staff.
Apple Festival in New Mexico Returns This Fall – See What’s in Store
Apple season has arrived in the Land of Enchantment. From now through the end of October, families looking for a fun excuse to get out of town can spend a day or the weekend picking apples at one of a handful of U-Pick orchards a short driving distance from El Paso.
Friends, colleagues, fans say goodbye to popular DJ killed in Juarez violence
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Relatives, friends and media colleagues said their final goodbyes to radio disc jockey Alan Gonzalez during his funeral Sunday, Aug. 14 in North Juarez. Gonzalez was one of four radio station employees who were murdered during an armed attack Thursday. The violence started with a fight between inmates at Cereso […]
krwg.org
Holy Cross Retreat Center - Festival of Fine Arts - Labor Day Weekend
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Holy Cross Retreat Center Director, Fr. Tom Smith, about the closure of Casa Del Refugiado, El Paso’s largest migrant shelters on the U.S.-Mexico Border and the challenges to our community. He also talked about a new mural of St. Francis of Assisi which will be on display at the Franciscan Festival of Fine Arts Labor Day weekend, Saturday, September 3rd, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, September 4th 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 600 Holy Cross Road, Mesilla Park, New Mexico 88047. More information on Facebook – Holy Cross Retreat Center and on their website - holycrossretreat.org.
El Paso News
Near 100 Monday; Heavy Rain Threat from Tropical Moisture Begins Tuesday Evening — Your 9-Day Forecast
Below is a t-shower near Socorro captured by Weather Watcher Omar Franco. No, we won’t be able to photograph anything like that on Monday. Monday will be hot and dry with only a slight chance of a stray shower. But we’ll be able to see something like it late Tuesday and Wednesday. A surge of tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico raises the threat of heavy rainfall Tuesday night through Wednesday. Here’s your forecast…
