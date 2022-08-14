Read full article on original website
Black Trump Supporter Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Assualting Police Officer During Capitol Riots
Believing the big lie costs this Black Donald Trump supporter five years of freedom.
Trump supporter who assaulted police at the Capitol gets five years in prison
WASHINGTON — A Donald Trump supporter who assaulted police officers at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, because he believed the former president's lies about the 2020 presidential election was sentenced to more than five years in prison Tuesday. Mark Ponder, one of just four Washington residents arrested for...
Ohio Man Who Wore Company Jacket with His Name and Number to Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Pleads Guilty
The Ohio man who joined the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol while wearing a jacket bearing the name and phone number of his business has pleaded guilty to destroying government property. Troy Elbert Faulkner, 41, admitted to kicking in a window at the Capitol building as Donald Trump...
Retired DC cop who testified before January 6 committee says Trump 'adamantly' wanted to go to Capitol
A retired Washington, DC, police officer who was part of Donald Trump's motorcade on January 6, 2021, told CNN's Don Lemon on Monday night that the then-President was adamant about going to the US Capitol as the riot unfolded.
Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 sentenced to 7 years
A disgraced Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 has been sentenced to 7 years in federal prison – marking the joint longest sentence handed down to any rioter to date.Thomas Robertson, 49, was sentenced on Friday to 87 months in prison as well as two months of supervised release and a $2,000 fine.Robertson was an officer for the Rocky Mount Police Department in Virginia back on January 6 2021 when he travelled to Washington DC with fellow officer Jacob Fracker and stormed the Capitol to try to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential...
Man who stormed Capitol with gun gets longest prison term
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas man convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, helmet and body armor was sentenced Monday to more than seven years in prison, the longest sentence imposed so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Prosecutors said Guy Reffitt told fellow members...
A man died after he collided with a US Capitol barricade in fiery crash and started shooting into the air: police
After the collision, the man started "shooting indiscriminately, ultimately shot and killed himself," a PBS reporter said on Sunday.
Police identify man who crashed his burning car and killed himself near US Capitol
The US Capitol Police have identified the man who crashed his car into a barrier near the US congressional complex and began firing into the air before killing himself. The agency said on Sunday that the next of kin of Richard A York III, 29, from Delaware, has been notified following the incident that took place just after 4am on Sunday in Washington DC.“It is still not clear why he chose to drive to the Capitol Complex,” police said in a statement. Mr York drove his car into a barrier at East Capitol Street and Second Street. The car...
Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up
A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
One dead and another injured in shooting near Dupont in DC
Two people were shot in Washington, D.C., on Thursday evening near Dupont Circle, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. One of the victims, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene, per police. The other victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is in critical but stable condition, police said during a press conference.
Man rams car into US Capitol barricade, opens fire as car bursts into flames
A man rammed his car it into a barricade in front of the U.S. Capitol early Sunday morning, according to a U.S. Capitol Police. The suspect then got out of his car as it burst into flames and began randomly firing a gun before turning this weapon on himself. The...
14 injured when car crashes into pub outside Washington, D.C.
Four people sustained critical injuries when a vehicle careened into a pub outside Washington, D.C. on Friday evening, officials said. A total of 14 people were injured when the vehicle tore through the storefront of Ireland's Four Courts in Arlington, Virginia, and sparked a raging fire, according to police and witnesses.
After crashing his car into a security barrier at the US Capitol, a man took his own life
On the early morning of Sunday, August 14, 2022, a man drove his vehicle into a barricade that was located near the United States Capitol. After that, the man began firing gunshots into the air before ultimately shooting himself to death, according to the police.
Missouri man charged for threatening election official in Arizona
WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday it has charged a Missouri man for leaving threatening voicemails for an election official in Arizona, marking the sixth federal criminal case brought so far to combat the rising tide of threats against local election officials.
