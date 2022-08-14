ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

The Independent

Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 sentenced to 7 years

A disgraced Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 has been sentenced to 7 years in federal prison – marking the joint longest sentence handed down to any rioter to date.Thomas Robertson, 49, was sentenced on Friday to 87 months in prison as well as two months of supervised release and a $2,000 fine.Robertson was an officer for the Rocky Mount Police Department in Virginia back on January 6 2021 when he travelled to Washington DC with fellow officer Jacob Fracker and stormed the Capitol to try to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential...
The Independent

Police identify man who crashed his burning car and killed himself near US Capitol

The US Capitol Police have identified the man who crashed his car into a barrier near the US congressional complex and began firing into the air before killing himself. The agency said on Sunday that the next of kin of Richard A York III, 29, from Delaware, has been notified following the incident that took place just after 4am on Sunday in Washington DC.“It is still not clear why he chose to drive to the Capitol Complex,” police said in a statement. Mr York drove his car into a barrier at East Capitol Street and Second Street. The car...
The Independent

Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up

A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
Washington Examiner

One dead and another injured in shooting near Dupont in DC

Two people were shot in Washington, D.C., on Thursday evening near Dupont Circle, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. One of the victims, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene, per police. The other victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is in critical but stable condition, police said during a press conference.
NBC News

14 injured when car crashes into pub outside Washington, D.C.

Four people sustained critical injuries when a vehicle careened into a pub outside Washington, D.C. on Friday evening, officials said. A total of 14 people were injured when the vehicle tore through the storefront of Ireland's Four Courts in Arlington, Virginia, and sparked a raging fire, according to police and witnesses.
