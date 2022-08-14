ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Jonas
Person
Frankie Jonas
In Touch Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Bilal Hazziez Is Living Large! See His Impressive Home: Photos

Living large! 90 Day Fiancé star Bilal Hazziez has created a nice life for himself as a real estate investor and owns the impressive property to prove it. “Being detail orientated has for sure helped me with some of the successes that I have had,” the Kansas City, Missouri, native opened up on the season 9 premiere in April 2022. “I’m extremely fortunate that I’ve been able to achieve the American dream.”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fame And Fortune#Newsweek#Celebrity#Reality Tv#Abc#Usa Today
digitalspy.com

Mom star's next TV series revealed

Jaime Pressly, the Emmy award-winning star of Mom, has found her next TV show. Pressly is joining the cast of the second season of Fox's Welcome to Flatch. Sitcom Welcome to Flatch follows a collection of young adults living in a small town called Flatch in Ohio, while a documentary film crew records their shenanigans. Pressly joins as Barb Flatch, a realtor who makes a comeback to her hometown following a terrible divorce.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Gary Cole Will Appear in at Least One Steamy Scene on ‘The Good Fight’

Gary Cole earned a spot in the NCIS cast this time a year ago. But the guy who plays Alden Parker didn’t dump all his roles on other shows. So yes, that means that Cole will be back for at least one episode in the final season of The Good Fight. He started playing Kurt McVeigh, the charming ballistics expert with a penchant for conservative politics, back on The Good Wife in 2010. Then when CBS created The Good Fight as a spinoff, Cole reprised his role. He’s appeared in a combined 34 episodes. And on both shows, he and Christine Baranski’s Diane Lockhart showed that opposites do fall in love with each other. So for this non-classic TV love story, you have a liberal, Hillary Clinton-supporting lawyer marrying an NRA advocate who worked for the Donald Trump administration.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

‘Coyote Ugly’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Can't fight the moonlight! Coyote Ugly was released in theaters on August 4, 2000, and bar life was never the same. The film followed small-town singer Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) who leaves her dad (John Goodman) and best friend (Melanie Lynskey) in New Jersey to try to hit the big time as a songwriter in […]
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Outsider.com

Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles

If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot

The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
MOVIES
EW.com

Grey's Anatomy's James Pickens Jr. scrubs in with new cast members

Grey-Sloan Memorial has some new arrivals, and they're getting a proper welcome. Grey's Anatomy veteran James Pickens Jr. has embraced the latest arrivals to the cast, celebrating with a photo of the "Grey's family" in an Instagram post. In the image, Pickens Jr. stands with the "new interns" — Niko...
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Married To Medicine Star Toya Bush-Harris Says She Kept Moving To Avoid “Demonic Mail”

This season of Married to Medicine has been explosive since the beginning. And the drama surrounding Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon. In fact, none of the drama seems to be stopping. And you know with this group of friends, the drama is what we live for. Throughout the past […] The post Married To Medicine Star Toya Bush-Harris Says She Kept Moving To Avoid “Demonic Mail” appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy