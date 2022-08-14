Read full article on original website
What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Granddaughter Amara Being on 'Claim to Fame'
Whoopi Goldberg raised her concerns about granddaughter Amara Skye appearing on ABC's "Claim to Fame" before the ABC reality series began.
'Claim to Fame' Fans Spot 4 Clues Keke Palmer's Sister Loreal Wins Show
"Claim to Fame" viewers think that Keke Palmer's sister Loreal, who goes by L.C. on the show, is the winner of the Kevin and Frankie Jonas-hosted series.
Brandy to reunite with 'Cinderella' cast for ABC special
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Brandy and other Cinderella cast members will reunite for a new ABC special. ABC said in a press release Thursday that Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20 will air Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Why Tom Selleck Had to Re-Shoot All of His Scenes as a Guest Star on ‘Friends’
Fans of the wildly popular 1990s and early 2000s TV sitcom series Friends remember some of the show’s most impressive guest stars. During its 10 years on the air, Friends has brought in some big Hollywood names. Some of these names include stars like Bruce Willis, Reese Witherspoon, and Christina Applegate.
'90 Day Fiancé': Patrick and Thaís, Kara and Guillermo Reveal They're Expecting!
The 90 Day Fiancé universe is growing! Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer and Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone -- whose love stories were documented during season 9 -- are both expecting their first children. Both couples are set to welcome their children in November. Kara and Guillermo, who...
Chris Rock Has A Two-Word Response After Joining Everybody Still Hates Chris Comeback Series
After joining the Everybody Still Hates Chris comeback series, Chris Rock had a two-word response.
‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Bilal Hazziez Is Living Large! See His Impressive Home: Photos
Living large! 90 Day Fiancé star Bilal Hazziez has created a nice life for himself as a real estate investor and owns the impressive property to prove it. “Being detail orientated has for sure helped me with some of the successes that I have had,” the Kansas City, Missouri, native opened up on the season 9 premiere in April 2022. “I’m extremely fortunate that I’ve been able to achieve the American dream.”
Mom star's next TV series revealed
Jaime Pressly, the Emmy award-winning star of Mom, has found her next TV show. Pressly is joining the cast of the second season of Fox's Welcome to Flatch. Sitcom Welcome to Flatch follows a collection of young adults living in a small town called Flatch in Ohio, while a documentary film crew records their shenanigans. Pressly joins as Barb Flatch, a realtor who makes a comeback to her hometown following a terrible divorce.
‘NCIS’ Star Gary Cole Will Appear in at Least One Steamy Scene on ‘The Good Fight’
Gary Cole earned a spot in the NCIS cast this time a year ago. But the guy who plays Alden Parker didn’t dump all his roles on other shows. So yes, that means that Cole will be back for at least one episode in the final season of The Good Fight. He started playing Kurt McVeigh, the charming ballistics expert with a penchant for conservative politics, back on The Good Wife in 2010. Then when CBS created The Good Fight as a spinoff, Cole reprised his role. He’s appeared in a combined 34 episodes. And on both shows, he and Christine Baranski’s Diane Lockhart showed that opposites do fall in love with each other. So for this non-classic TV love story, you have a liberal, Hillary Clinton-supporting lawyer marrying an NRA advocate who worked for the Donald Trump administration.
‘Coyote Ugly’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
Can't fight the moonlight! Coyote Ugly was released in theaters on August 4, 2000, and bar life was never the same. The film followed small-town singer Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) who leaves her dad (John Goodman) and best friend (Melanie Lynskey) in New Jersey to try to hit the big time as a songwriter in […]
‘S.W.A.T.’ Star Shemar Moore Reveals the Show Is Filming in Thailand
When it comes to traveling a bit, S.W.A.T. is taking it to another level as Shemar Moore and the cast are in Thailand. Yes, Moore, who plays Sgt. Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson on the CBS drama, is right there in the middle of all the action. The TV show will be airing new episodes later this fall as part of the network’s Friday night lineup.
‘NCIS’ Fans Couldn’t Get Enough of This Running Joke With Gibbs
“NCIS” may be a crime drama that is mostly serious, but the cast and characters can still have fun. Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) had a running bit in which he would smack his team in the back of the head — a fan-favorite running joke. The show...
Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles
If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Rolls out Major Change Viewers Will Either Love or Hate
'Dancing with the Stars' will feature one major change that will continue to divide fans of the competition series as it moves to Disney+.
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot
The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
Grey's Anatomy's James Pickens Jr. scrubs in with new cast members
Grey-Sloan Memorial has some new arrivals, and they're getting a proper welcome. Grey's Anatomy veteran James Pickens Jr. has embraced the latest arrivals to the cast, celebrating with a photo of the "Grey's family" in an Instagram post. In the image, Pickens Jr. stands with the "new interns" — Niko...
Married To Medicine Star Toya Bush-Harris Says She Kept Moving To Avoid “Demonic Mail”
This season of Married to Medicine has been explosive since the beginning. And the drama surrounding Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon. In fact, none of the drama seems to be stopping. And you know with this group of friends, the drama is what we live for. Throughout the past […] The post Married To Medicine Star Toya Bush-Harris Says She Kept Moving To Avoid “Demonic Mail” appeared first on Reality Tea.
The terribly punny joke Jamaal Williams told on the latest episode of ‘Hard Knocks’
Former BYU Cougars running back Jamaal Williams was one of the stars of the first episode of this year’s edition of “Hard Knocks,” the HBO show that is chronicling the Detroit Lions, most notably because he gave an impassioned speech at the end of a lackluster day of practice.
