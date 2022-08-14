California college administrators sued for discrimination over conservative flyers

Amazon employees in Southern California walked off the job Monday, saying they were working in hot conditions and needed a pay raise. “We’ve been organizing for a $5 pay increase, safe working conditions, and an end to retaliation at the KSBD warehouse. Our demands have been ignored by Amazon, and we’ve had enough,” wrote Inland Empire Amazon Workers United in a Facebook post. “So today, 160 of us walked off the job. Learn more & support our efforts as we organize to make our workplaces safer, fairer, and better! #IEAmazonWorkers.”

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO