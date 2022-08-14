California college administrators sued for discrimination over conservative flyers

Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania’s Mastriano rewrites debate rules to thwart anti-GOP bias
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano today proposed two debates with his Democratic foe that aim to end the historical anti-GOP bias in media-run candidate showdowns. “Let’s have fair debates or none at all,” said Mastriano. Instead of bowing to big-city TV or liberal voting groups eager to...
Stimulus update 2022: Direct payments worth $3,000 available for key workers
The portal for New York healthcare employers to register their workers for bonus payments worth up to $3,000 is now open. The Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program, announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul earlier this month, aims to increase the state's healthcare workforce by 20% over the next five years.
Republican Don Bolduc rising in New Hampshire Senate primary, eliciting cheers from Democrats
Don Bolduc is poised to upset two party favorites in the race for the Republican nomination for Senate in New Hampshire, a development boosting Democratic confidence in Sen. Maggie Hassan’s prospects of surviving a red midterm election wave. Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general, led a crowded field of...
California Amazon workers walk off job over pay and poor working conditions
Amazon employees in Southern California walked off the job Monday, saying they were working in hot conditions and needed a pay raise. “We’ve been organizing for a $5 pay increase, safe working conditions, and an end to retaliation at the KSBD warehouse. Our demands have been ignored by Amazon, and we’ve had enough,” wrote Inland Empire Amazon Workers United in a Facebook post. “So today, 160 of us walked off the job. Learn more & support our efforts as we organize to make our workplaces safer, fairer, and better! #IEAmazonWorkers.”
