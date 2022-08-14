Wolfnights® opened in Murray Hill at 489 3rd Avenue on Thursday, August 11th in a move that will bring this fast-growing, independently owned chain to five locations in NYC since its inception in 2011. Founder Itai Afek started Wolfnights® with a single vision: to create the ideal bite®. By offering a refreshing take on the traditional wrap sandwich, Wolfnights has become the ultimate destination for foodies in New York City and continues to perfect its menu of crave-worthy wraps by using the highest quality ingredients to achieve new, unique flavor experiences. Other locations include 99 Rivington Street on the Lower East Side, at 121 West 3rd St. in Greenwich Village, on the Upper West Side at 2675 Broadway and in the heart of Midtown at 40 W. 55th Street.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO