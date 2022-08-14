Read full article on original website
brooklynvegan.com
Tour news: They Might Be Giants, Jeff Beck, Midnight Oil, Andrew Bird, more
Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more. Having recovered from a nasty auto accident earlier this year, John Flansburgh and longtime collaborator John Linnell will soon be taking They Might Be Giants back on the road. They've added a few shows amongst the many sold out dates, including Leesburg, VA, a second San Diego date, and San Francisco. Head here for all dates.
brooklynvegan.com
Hunx & His Punx share first music in 9 years, playing shows (NYC on Halloween)
Seth Bogart is back with his first new Hunx & His Punx music in nine years. It's in the form of a 7" on the Sub Pop Singles Club and features two new songs -- “White Lipstick” and “Lose My Mind” -- that both feature Shannon Shaw. "White Lipstick" is a revved up Ronettes-style tale, while "Lose My Mind" looks at the problem with America and guns. Watch the video for "White Lipstick" and listen to "Lose My Mind" below.
brooklynvegan.com
Knitting Factory Brooklyn announces final show
Knitting Factory is shutting down its Williamsburg location this month, and they've announced their final show. It's on August 21 with Hannibal Buress (and his Eshu Tune stage name), Quelle Chris, Roofeeo, Marilee, and "some surprises." Tickets are on sale now. Hannibal used to host a free comedy night at...
brooklynvegan.com
Black Pumas cancel all upcoming shows; The Roots replacing them at Sound on Sound
The Roots have been added to new Bridgeport, CT festival Sound On Sound, where they'll perform in place of Black Pumas on Sunday, September 25. Headlining that day are Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, plus sets by Brandi Carlile, The National, Gary Clark Jr., The Head and The Heart, Spin Doctors, Jade Bird, and more. Saturday (9/24) has Stevie Nicks, The Lumineers, Father John Misty, Ziggy Marley, Band of Horses, Jenny Lewis, Geese, and more, and weekend and single-day passes are on sale now.
newyorkled.com
Destination Nostrand – Street Fest along Brooklyn’s Nostrand Avenue
Along Nostrand Avenue from Atlantic Avenue to Prospect Place in Brooklyn. Show up and support all that makes the area great. Its local cultural institutions, small businesses and more + Get to meet Carl Banks of the NY Giants!. Featuring:. Sound stage with DJ sets, and jazz and steel bands,...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
The Knitting Factory in Brooklyn is closing at the end of the month
It’s a sad day across New York’s music scene: the iconic Knitting Factory has just announced its final show ever, scheduled to take place on August 21. Hannibal Buress, Quelle Chris, Roofeeo, Marilee and “some surprises” will take on the stage one last time at the end of the month. Tickets for the show are available right here.
Don’t Miss This 10-Course Tasting Menu at a Brooklyn Drive-In
If the idea of taking a golf cart around a Brooklyn drive-in to sample the wares of 10 of the hottest restaurants in New York sounds at all appealing to you, it’s probably best to head here immediately as tickets for the Resy Drive-Thru New York went on sale to American Express Gold Card Members on Monday and previous iterations of the event in Miami and Los Angeles sold out in minutes.
Conan O'Brien, Wanda Sykes, and Tracy Morgan among the headliner at the New York Comedy Festival
The diverse lineup includes headliners like John Mulaney, Wanda Sykes, and Jo Koy.
NYC Housing Calendar, Aug. 17-24
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
Thrillist
Where to Order Show-Stopping Seafood Towers in NYC
In the summer, diving hands-first into a feast of fresh seafood just feels right. And there’s no better (or more Instagrammable) vessel for such decadent meals than via a seafood tower. One or two (or three, if you’re really flexing) tiers loaded up with everything from oysters and clams...
brooklynvegan.com
Ween announce Beacon Theatre Halloween shows
You can't spell Halloween without Ween, and that's just the kind of thing you might say when announcing that Dean and Gene have revealed they'll be playing special spooky shows at Beacon Theatre on October 31 and November 1. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 19 at 10 AM and you can register for the presale that starts Thursday (8/18) at 10 AM.
fb101.com
WOLFNIGHTS JUST OPENED ITS FIFTH LOCATION IN NEW YORK CITY
Wolfnights® opened in Murray Hill at 489 3rd Avenue on Thursday, August 11th in a move that will bring this fast-growing, independently owned chain to five locations in NYC since its inception in 2011. Founder Itai Afek started Wolfnights® with a single vision: to create the ideal bite®. By offering a refreshing take on the traditional wrap sandwich, Wolfnights has become the ultimate destination for foodies in New York City and continues to perfect its menu of crave-worthy wraps by using the highest quality ingredients to achieve new, unique flavor experiences. Other locations include 99 Rivington Street on the Lower East Side, at 121 West 3rd St. in Greenwich Village, on the Upper West Side at 2675 Broadway and in the heart of Midtown at 40 W. 55th Street.
newyorkled.com
Flatbush Back-To-School Giveaway At Kings Theatre
In partnership with: Madison Square Boys & Girls Club, Flatbush Avenue BID, Church Avenue Bid, Target, Metroplus Health, Empire Bluecross Blueshield Healthplus, Honeydew Drop, Cookies Department Store, McDonald’s & Council Member Rita Joseph. August 16, 2022 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre is thrilled to host the second annual...
newyorkled.com
Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival, The Atlantic Antic Returns!
The Atlantic Antic™, Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival. Celebrating its 47th year, the veritable New York institution to offer unique selection of entertainment, food and fun while highlighting local and small businesses. Taking place within the neighborhoods of Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, Brooklyn Heights and Downtown Brooklyn.
thesource.com
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Hits KRS One Performance to Celebrate Hip-Hop’s Birthday
New York City mayor Eric Adams was out on the town last week, celebrating the 49th birthday of Hip Hop. Adams was spotted at DJ Tony Touch’s party, placing him alongside Hip-Hop icons like KRS One. Additional attendees included Kurtis Blow and Kool DJ Red Alert. According to Page...
hotnewhiphop.com
Eric Adams Parties With KRS-One In Honor Of Hip-Hop's 49th Anniversary
It seems like New York mayor Eric Adams can't say no to a party. The man is constantly spotted at the Big Apple's biggest events, and has dubbed himself New York's first "hip-hop mayor." Mayor Adams attempted to further solidify this moniker on Thursday night, where he was seen rubbing...
New York City Police Searching for Brooklyn Subway Groper
NEW YORK, NY – A 42-year-old woman was groped by an unknown male while inside...
2 deaths in 3 days from fallen trees raises concerns in NYC
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — In two separate incidents, within three days of each other, two people died in New York City from fallen trees or tree branches. It’s left some people concerned that not enough is being done to keep them safe from the potential harm that a fallen tree can inflict. The first of […]
politicsny.com
‘He was only 30’: Family and friends gather to mourn Danny Vidal, ‘deliverista’ killed in Brooklyn
Family, friends and city officials came together last week for a vigil in memory of Danny Vidal, a delivery worker who died after being run over by a driver in Bushwick. Vidal, 30, was starting his morning driving down Morgan Avenue on Aug. 4 when police say he fell off his scooter in the bike lane, and a truck turning left from Meadow Street subsequently ran over him. Vidal, a member of local organizing group for delivery workers Los Deliveristas Unidos, was pronounced dead upon arriving at Elmhurst Hospital.
67-Year-Old Coney Island Candy Store Clerk Assaulted, Robbed
NEW YORK, NY – When it comes to crime in New York City, criminals have...
