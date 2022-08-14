ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 European Championships: Day 5 Prelims Preview/Scratch Report

LCM (50m) There were 4 scratches in the men’s 1500 free prelims, which is notable since there were only 17 swimmers entered in the event in the first place. At the top of the list, Germany’s Lukas Martens, the #4 seed, has pulled out of the race. Martens won Silver in the 800 free final just a few days ago. Hungary’s David Betlehem, the #11 seed has also pulled out, as well as Ireland’s Liam Custer and San Marino’s Loris Bianchi, the #16 and #17 seeds.
swimswam.com

Analia Pigree Misses Semifinals in Women’s 100 Back, Burdisso Out of 200 Fly Semis

LCM (50m) There were two notable semifinals misses in day 5 prelims this morning at the 2022 European Championships. Firstly, Analia Pigree, the women’s 50 backstroke champion from last night, failed to advance to semifinals in the 100 back this morning. After swimming to a new French Record of 27.27 in the 50 last night, Pigree swam a 1:01.24 in the 100 this morning, finishing 10th overall. While 10th would normally be good to advance to semifinals, Pigree was the 3rd-fastest French swimmer in the field, coming in behind Emma Terebo (1:00.52) and Pauline Mahieu (1:00.53). Per European Championships rules, only 2 swimmers per country are permitted to advance beyond prelims in an event, so even though Pigree was in the top 16 this morning, she’s ineligible to advance to semifinals.
swimswam.com

2022 Euros Day 6 Finals Preview: Paltrinieri to Make Another Run at 1500 Free WR

LCM (50m) There are two scratches to report for this finals session, both coming from swimmers in this morning’s prelims who have scratched out of semifinals. In the women’s 200 fly this morning, Poland’s Aleksandra Knop swam a 2:17.74 to finish 17th overall. Although she was 17th this morning, she was the 16th qualifier for semifinals, since Great Britain’s Holly Hibbott was ineligible to advance to semifinals as the 3rd fastest British swimmer in the field. In Knop’s absence, Switzerland’s Annina Grabher has been elevated into the semifinal tonight.
swimswam.com

Spain Crushes Weeks-Old National Record in Mixed 4×100 Free Relay with 3:28.87

LCM (50m) World Record: 3:19.38, Australia (Cartwright, Chalmers, Wilson, O’Callaghan) – 2022 World Championships. European Record: 3:21.81, Netherlands (Schwietert, Stolk, Heemskerk, Kromowidjojo) – 2017 World Championships. European Championships Record: 3:22.07, France/Great Britain – 2017/2021. 2020 European Champion: Great Britain (Scott, Dean, Hopkin, Anderson) – 3:22.07.
swimswam.com

2022 European Championships: Watch Sjostrom’s 23.91 and More Day 6 Finals Videos

LCM (50m) This post contains videos of the finals races from day 6 of the 2022 European Championships in Rome. Those races include finals of the men’s 200 fly, women’s 50 free, men’s 50 breast, women’s 200 IM, men’s 1500 free, women’s 100 back, and the mixed 4×200 free relay. All videos in this post are from European Aquatics’ (LEN) YouTube channel.
swimswam.com

Sarah Sjostrom Now Tops All-Time European Championships Medalists

LCM (50m) While competing on the penultimate night of these 2022 European Championships, Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden cracked a monumental record. Her gold tonight in women’s 50m freestyle in a time of 23.91 represented the 28-year-old Olympian’s 27th European Championships medal. This total overtakes retired Russian sprinter Alexander...
swimswam.com

After 7 Days of COVID Isolation, Imogen Clark Swims a Prelims-PB in Rome

Imogen Clark was out of the pool for 7 days leading in to her inaugural swim on Tuesday at the European Championships. That hardly hindered her results. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. Perhaps the best taper is no swimming at all. Long mused as a plausible...
swimswam.com

Katinka Hosszu On 100 Medals Goal and Her Legacy In Swimming

LCM (50m) Katinka Hosszu, one of the greatest swimmers all-time, is getting closer to reaching the goal of 100 international medals. As of publishing, Hosszu has won a whopping 97 medals between the World Championships, European Championships, and Olympic Games:. Event 1st 2nd 3rd. Olympics games 3 1 0. World...
swimswam.com

Italian Breaststroker Fabio Scozzoli Will Undergo Minor Knee Surgery After Euros

34-year old Fabio Scozzoli has two things on his mind after the European Championships: knee surgery and his honeymoon. He's still undecided about Paris 2024. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. Italian breaststroker Fabio Scozzoli will undergo minor surgery on his knee after this week’s European Championships...
swimswam.com

Gregorio Paltrinieri Owns 11 Out Of The 32 Sub-14:40 1500 Free Swims In History

Paltrinieri owns 11 out of the 32 sub-14:40 swims in the men's 1500 free, with his most recent one coming from the 2022 European Championships. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Gregorio Paltrinieri may have missed out on 1500 free European Championships gold on Tuesday, but he still accomplished something incredible. His silver medal-winning time of 14:39.79 was his 11th swim under 14:40, a barrier that only ten different men have been able to get under, much less 11 different times. That also means that he owns over a third of the 32 total sub-14:40 swims in the history of the sport.
swimswam.com

Italy Closes Out Dominant European Championships with CR in the Men’s 4×100 Medley

LCM (50m) World Record: 3:26.78, United States – 2021 Olympic Games. European Record: 3:27.51, Great Britain – 2021 Olympic Games / Italy – 2022 World Championships. European Championship Record: 3:28.59, Great Britain – 2021. 2020 European Champion: Great Britain, 3:28.59. Italy, 3:28.46 (CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD) France, 3:32.50.
swimswam.com

Lukas Maertens Shatters Championship Record in Men’s 400 Free with 3:42.50

LCM (50m) World Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009 World Championships. European Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009 World Championships. European Championships Record: 3:44.01, Gabriele Detti (ITA) – 2016. 2020 European Champion: Martin Malyutin (RUS), 3:44.18. Lukas Maertens (GER), 3:42.50. Antonio Djakovic (SUI), 3:43.93. Henning...
swimswam.com

Wattel’s 56.09 Fly Split Helps France Shatter National Record in W. 4×100 Medley

LCM (50m) World Record: 3:50.40, United States – 2019 World Championships. European Record: 3:53.38, Russia – 2017 World Championships. European Championship Record: 3:54.01, Great Britain – 2021. 2020 European Champion: Great Britain, 3:54.01. Sweden, 3:55.25. France, 3:56.36. Netherlands, 3:57.01. Italy, 3:57.23. Great Britain, 4:00.05. Poland, 4:02.53. Switzerland,...
swimswam.com

Gregorio Paltrinieri On Galossi: “I See His Willingness To Try Even Harder”

LCM (50m) Gregorio Paltrinieri won the European title of the 800 freestyle in his homeland applauded and celebrated loudly by his most devoted crowd. He blasts the CR in 7:40.86 and reaches his second gold in this event at a European Championships after the 2014 and 2016 editions. He was not the only Italian swimmer on the podium: rising star Lorenzo Galossi took the bronze with the new world junior record time of 7:43.37.
