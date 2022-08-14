Read full article on original website
2022 European Championships: Day 5 Prelims Preview/Scratch Report
LCM (50m) There were 4 scratches in the men’s 1500 free prelims, which is notable since there were only 17 swimmers entered in the event in the first place. At the top of the list, Germany’s Lukas Martens, the #4 seed, has pulled out of the race. Martens won Silver in the 800 free final just a few days ago. Hungary’s David Betlehem, the #11 seed has also pulled out, as well as Ireland’s Liam Custer and San Marino’s Loris Bianchi, the #16 and #17 seeds.
Euros Day 5 Flash Quotes: David Popovici Credits Focus to Avoiding Social Media
David Popovici continued to dominate the headlines at the European Championships on Monday, continuing his recent tear in Rome with a world junior record of 1:42.97 to win gold in the men’s 200-meter freestyle final. Fresh off the 100 free world record on Saturday, Popovici’s new personal best in...
Analia Pigree Misses Semifinals in Women’s 100 Back, Burdisso Out of 200 Fly Semis
LCM (50m) There were two notable semifinals misses in day 5 prelims this morning at the 2022 European Championships. Firstly, Analia Pigree, the women’s 50 backstroke champion from last night, failed to advance to semifinals in the 100 back this morning. After swimming to a new French Record of 27.27 in the 50 last night, Pigree swam a 1:01.24 in the 100 this morning, finishing 10th overall. While 10th would normally be good to advance to semifinals, Pigree was the 3rd-fastest French swimmer in the field, coming in behind Emma Terebo (1:00.52) and Pauline Mahieu (1:00.53). Per European Championships rules, only 2 swimmers per country are permitted to advance beyond prelims in an event, so even though Pigree was in the top 16 this morning, she’s ineligible to advance to semifinals.
2022 Euros Day 6 Finals Preview: Paltrinieri to Make Another Run at 1500 Free WR
LCM (50m) There are two scratches to report for this finals session, both coming from swimmers in this morning’s prelims who have scratched out of semifinals. In the women’s 200 fly this morning, Poland’s Aleksandra Knop swam a 2:17.74 to finish 17th overall. Although she was 17th this morning, she was the 16th qualifier for semifinals, since Great Britain’s Holly Hibbott was ineligible to advance to semifinals as the 3rd fastest British swimmer in the field. In Knop’s absence, Switzerland’s Annina Grabher has been elevated into the semifinal tonight.
Spain Crushes Weeks-Old National Record in Mixed 4×100 Free Relay with 3:28.87
LCM (50m) World Record: 3:19.38, Australia (Cartwright, Chalmers, Wilson, O’Callaghan) – 2022 World Championships. European Record: 3:21.81, Netherlands (Schwietert, Stolk, Heemskerk, Kromowidjojo) – 2017 World Championships. European Championships Record: 3:22.07, France/Great Britain – 2017/2021. 2020 European Champion: Great Britain (Scott, Dean, Hopkin, Anderson) – 3:22.07.
2022 European Championships: Watch Sjostrom’s 23.91 and More Day 6 Finals Videos
LCM (50m) This post contains videos of the finals races from day 6 of the 2022 European Championships in Rome. Those races include finals of the men’s 200 fly, women’s 50 free, men’s 50 breast, women’s 200 IM, men’s 1500 free, women’s 100 back, and the mixed 4×200 free relay. All videos in this post are from European Aquatics’ (LEN) YouTube channel.
Sarah Sjostrom Now Tops All-Time European Championships Medalists
LCM (50m) While competing on the penultimate night of these 2022 European Championships, Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden cracked a monumental record. Her gold tonight in women’s 50m freestyle in a time of 23.91 represented the 28-year-old Olympian’s 27th European Championships medal. This total overtakes retired Russian sprinter Alexander...
David Popovici Scratches 400 Freestyle Final On Final Day Of Euros
LCM (50m) After swimming the 4th fastest time of the morning, David Popovici has scratched the 400 freestyle and won’t race in the final. Popovici swam a PB of 3:47.99 in prelims, which was his first high-level outing in the event. His former best time was a 3:58.10 from back in 2019.
After 7 Days of COVID Isolation, Imogen Clark Swims a Prelims-PB in Rome
Imogen Clark was out of the pool for 7 days leading in to her inaugural swim on Tuesday at the European Championships. That hardly hindered her results. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. Perhaps the best taper is no swimming at all. Long mused as a plausible...
Katinka Hosszu On 100 Medals Goal and Her Legacy In Swimming
LCM (50m) Katinka Hosszu, one of the greatest swimmers all-time, is getting closer to reaching the goal of 100 international medals. As of publishing, Hosszu has won a whopping 97 medals between the World Championships, European Championships, and Olympic Games:. Event 1st 2nd 3rd. Olympics games 3 1 0. World...
Italian Breaststroker Fabio Scozzoli Will Undergo Minor Knee Surgery After Euros
34-year old Fabio Scozzoli has two things on his mind after the European Championships: knee surgery and his honeymoon. He's still undecided about Paris 2024. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. Italian breaststroker Fabio Scozzoli will undergo minor surgery on his knee after this week’s European Championships...
Gregorio Paltrinieri Owns 11 Out Of The 32 Sub-14:40 1500 Free Swims In History
Paltrinieri owns 11 out of the 32 sub-14:40 swims in the men's 1500 free, with his most recent one coming from the 2022 European Championships. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Gregorio Paltrinieri may have missed out on 1500 free European Championships gold on Tuesday, but he still accomplished something incredible. His silver medal-winning time of 14:39.79 was his 11th swim under 14:40, a barrier that only ten different men have been able to get under, much less 11 different times. That also means that he owns over a third of the 32 total sub-14:40 swims in the history of the sport.
Italy Closes Out Dominant European Championships with CR in the Men’s 4×100 Medley
LCM (50m) World Record: 3:26.78, United States – 2021 Olympic Games. European Record: 3:27.51, Great Britain – 2021 Olympic Games / Italy – 2022 World Championships. European Championship Record: 3:28.59, Great Britain – 2021. 2020 European Champion: Great Britain, 3:28.59. Italy, 3:28.46 (CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD) France, 3:32.50.
Olympic 10k Champion Florian Wellbrock Withdraws from Open Water Races at Euros
LCM (50m) German swimmer Florian Wellbrock won’t compete in open water racing at this week’s European Championships, withdrawing after a disappointing pool performance this week in Rome. Wellbrock, who is two days from his 26th birthday, finished 5th in the 1500 free in 15:02.51. He was also entered...
David Popovici Scratched 400 Free Final To Begin Preparation For World Juniors
LCM (50m) There was a collective groan amongst swimming fans when it was announced that the star of the 2022 European Championships, David Popovici, would not be swimming the final of the men’s 400 freestyle on the last night of competition. Coming off a pair of unbelievable performances in...
Lukas Maertens Shatters Championship Record in Men’s 400 Free with 3:42.50
LCM (50m) World Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009 World Championships. European Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009 World Championships. European Championships Record: 3:44.01, Gabriele Detti (ITA) – 2016. 2020 European Champion: Martin Malyutin (RUS), 3:44.18. Lukas Maertens (GER), 3:42.50. Antonio Djakovic (SUI), 3:43.93. Henning...
Wattel’s 56.09 Fly Split Helps France Shatter National Record in W. 4×100 Medley
LCM (50m) World Record: 3:50.40, United States – 2019 World Championships. European Record: 3:53.38, Russia – 2017 World Championships. European Championship Record: 3:54.01, Great Britain – 2021. 2020 European Champion: Great Britain, 3:54.01. Sweden, 3:55.25. France, 3:56.36. Netherlands, 3:57.01. Italy, 3:57.23. Great Britain, 4:00.05. Poland, 4:02.53. Switzerland,...
Gregorio Paltrinieri On Galossi: “I See His Willingness To Try Even Harder”
LCM (50m) Gregorio Paltrinieri won the European title of the 800 freestyle in his homeland applauded and celebrated loudly by his most devoted crowd. He blasts the CR in 7:40.86 and reaches his second gold in this event at a European Championships after the 2014 and 2016 editions. He was not the only Italian swimmer on the podium: rising star Lorenzo Galossi took the bronze with the new world junior record time of 7:43.37.
200 Free Me David Popovici Ne 1:42.97 Ki Timing Ke Sath Bnaya World Junior Record
LCM (50m) Romania ke David Popovici Olympic Games ke baad se unstoppable hi dikh rhe hai, yhan tk ki 2022 European Championships mei compete karte huye bhi unhone shaandar performance di. In 17-year-old swimmer ne 2 din phle hi men’s 100m freestyle event mei 46.86s ki historic timing ke sath...
2022 Duel In The Pool Preview: Australian Depth Outmatches The Americans
The Australian team, primarily on the women's side, is stacked at the Duel In The Pool, making the home team a big favorite to defeat the Americans. Archive photo via Delly Carr, Swimming Australia. 2022 DUEL IN THE POOL. Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022. Sydney, Australia.
