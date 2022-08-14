ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Wild Adventures tempts taste buds with Wild Food Weekend

 3 days ago
VALDOSTA — This month, Wild Adventures’ 170 acres of rides, slides and exotic animals have competition. The regional theme park hosts its inaugural Wild Food Weekends, sending guests’ taste buds on an adventure to rival any roller coaster, thrill ride or water slide. Wild Adventures brings flavorful bites with global and local flavor to the park for guests to sip and savor their way through this weekend.

Guests will go wild for delicious and unusual snacks during Wild Food Weekends, including sweat-inducing Jalapeño Wings, Wacky Pretzels, a pillowy hand-rolled pretzel glazed with fruity cereal and Pulled Pork Sandwiches with Watermelon BBQ Sauce.

Community Policy