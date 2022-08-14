ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Cooling rain on the way!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We start the day with nearly no chance of measurable rain. The area’s chance of rain, however, will gradually increase late today. Scattered thunderstorms and showers are likely late tonight into Thursday morning. A few spotty sprinkles, perhaps a few light rain showers, are possible...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Much needed rain, cooler temps are on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hot, mostly dry again Tuesday afternoon then a cold front will usher in change for the rest of the week. Cloud has been on the increase this afternoon, thanks to a low pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico bringing plenty of rain to south Texas. That activity will stay to our south but upper-level clouds will stick around from it overnight. Temperatures will remain mild through the night with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Cooler for all, wet for some

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Yesterday here, and on air, I mentioned there is a change in our weather coming up. I also said, we would have to wait just a bit longer for that change. The most notable change today will be the mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will peak just...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Weather changes on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A change in our weather is on the way. Before it begins there’s more of the same. Today we will begin to see an increase in cloud cover. Temperatures, however, will peak near yesterday’s levels. Winds, too, will be about the same. There won’t...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update: August 14th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday night weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 71°. Winds SE 8-12 MPH.Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and warm. High of 96°. Winds S 12-18 MPH. A mostly clear sky will turn partly cloudy by sunrise on Monday morning. Lows will bottom out in the mid 60s to […]
LUBBOCK, TX
#Heavy Rain
FMX 94.5

Is Lubbock’s Signature Chilton Finally ‘Breaking Out’?

It's a right of passage. A young Lubbockite goes out of town, visits a bar, and attempts to order their favorite drink- the salty, bright, refreshing and perfect cocktail. "I'll have a Chilton, please." And they are answered with a blank stare. Because the cocktail that should be everywhere is...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The Lubbock Weekend Line-Up (08/13-08/14)

Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Pigskin Preview: Sundown Roughnecks

SUNDOWN, Texas (KCBD) - The Sundown Roughnecks enter 2022 with a new Head Football Coach as Brannon Rodgers returns to the area to lead this successful pigskin program. Rodgers had a great run at Crosbyton and most recently Jacksboro. The Roughnecks are in the powerful 2AD1 District with New Deal,...
SUNDOWN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Le Chic Boutique is Lubbock’s leading designer, consignment store

LUBBOCK, Texas—Le Chic Boutique Upscale Resale offers designer clothing, handbags and more, They are proud to offer the largest selection of designer, consignment items in Lubbock. They are located at 5905 82nd Street #109. Give them a call for questions on shopping and consignment at 806-687-1722.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Tipsy’s Sets Opening for Lubbock, Offering Kids Eat Free

Back in June, I told y'all about a new authentic Mexican restaurant that’s aiming to help others. Well, now it’s time we can finally check it out. The owner and chef Paulina Madrid is actually finishing up her culinary school right now so she can perfect her restaurant and serve the community right.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock. According to the official Toot ‘n Totum website, it plans to open multiple locations in Lubbock. Toot ‘n Totum told EverythingLubbock.com they are still in the early stages of planning and is expected to begin construction in 2023.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

This Might Be the Best McDonald’s in Lubbock

I noticed a Facebook post yesterday that praised a particular McDonald's franchise in Lubbock above all others. It just happens to be the location that I frequent the most often, and I've got to say the team at 50th and Milwaukee does an absolutely stellar job. Dozens of people commented...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

One injured in central Lubbock stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital and another is in police custody after a report of a stabbing near 38th and Ave. S. Lubbock Police were called to the area around 1 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, according to...
LUBBOCK, TX

