KCBD
Cooling rain on the way!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We start the day with nearly no chance of measurable rain. The area’s chance of rain, however, will gradually increase late today. Scattered thunderstorms and showers are likely late tonight into Thursday morning. A few spotty sprinkles, perhaps a few light rain showers, are possible...
KCBD
Much needed rain, cooler temps are on the way
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hot, mostly dry again Tuesday afternoon then a cold front will usher in change for the rest of the week. Cloud has been on the increase this afternoon, thanks to a low pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico bringing plenty of rain to south Texas. That activity will stay to our south but upper-level clouds will stick around from it overnight. Temperatures will remain mild through the night with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
KCBD
Cooler for all, wet for some
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Yesterday here, and on air, I mentioned there is a change in our weather coming up. I also said, we would have to wait just a bit longer for that change. The most notable change today will be the mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will peak just...
KCBD
Weather changes on the way
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A change in our weather is on the way. Before it begins there’s more of the same. Today we will begin to see an increase in cloud cover. Temperatures, however, will peak near yesterday’s levels. Winds, too, will be about the same. There won’t...
KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update: August 14th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday night weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 71°. Winds SE 8-12 MPH.Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and warm. High of 96°. Winds S 12-18 MPH. A mostly clear sky will turn partly cloudy by sunrise on Monday morning. Lows will bottom out in the mid 60s to […]
Contemporary Meets Retro: Take a Look Inside This Unique Lubbock Home
The Lubbock Parade of Homes officially ended this past weekend, and there were so many stunning homes being showcased. One of those homes includes this north Lubbock house that’s somehow modern and retro at the same time. Maybe it’s the bright orange vintage-inspired fridge or the light wood finishes,...
KCBD
Bolton’s on 19th Street to offer $2.38 gas for 1 hour on Wednesday afternoon
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock drivers can get discounted gas for $2.38 per gallon Wednesday afternoon at Bolton’s at 6310-A 19th Street. But there’s a catch — the offer is only available to the first 200 cars between noon and 1 p.m. Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne teased...
LP&L gives ERCOT official notice of entering competitive market
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock City council and the Electric Utility Board approved for Lubbock Power and Light to move in to a competitive market with a unanimous vote back in February. On Tuesday, LP&L confirmed it filed the official 12 month notice to ERCOT, putting them one step closer to the retail market. “We […]
Is Lubbock’s Signature Chilton Finally ‘Breaking Out’?
It's a right of passage. A young Lubbockite goes out of town, visits a bar, and attempts to order their favorite drink- the salty, bright, refreshing and perfect cocktail. "I'll have a Chilton, please." And they are answered with a blank stare. Because the cocktail that should be everywhere is...
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock’s concept Allsup’s opens today
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock police looking for second suspect in shooting. A 17-year-old suspect is now in custody for the shooting death of Brandon Lloyd. He died August 7 after being shot near east 42nd and Ave. A. Details here: Lubbock police searching for second suspect...
Lubbock’s Something Different Grill Officially Opens Second Location
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here's your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill now has a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. This restaurant has six locations, and now it's about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few are in...
The Lubbock Weekend Line-Up (08/13-08/14)
Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
KCBD
Pigskin Preview: Sundown Roughnecks
SUNDOWN, Texas (KCBD) - The Sundown Roughnecks enter 2022 with a new Head Football Coach as Brannon Rodgers returns to the area to lead this successful pigskin program. Rodgers had a great run at Crosbyton and most recently Jacksboro. The Roughnecks are in the powerful 2AD1 District with New Deal,...
How Lubbock ranks in list of top Airbnb cities during football season
While Texas is home to some of the country's most famous college towns and teams, there's one city in the Lone Star State that Airbnb reports is the state's biggest destination in bookings for upcoming stays so far this year.
KCBD
Sponsorships, team registration open for inaugural CASA Classic Golf Tournament
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - CASA of the South Plains is hosting its Inaugural CASA Classic Golf Tournament to benefit local children in foster care. The entire community is invited to participate in the October 10 event at the Texas Tech Rawls Course. One hundred percent of the proceeds from...
everythinglubbock.com
Le Chic Boutique is Lubbock’s leading designer, consignment store
LUBBOCK, Texas—Le Chic Boutique Upscale Resale offers designer clothing, handbags and more, They are proud to offer the largest selection of designer, consignment items in Lubbock. They are located at 5905 82nd Street #109. Give them a call for questions on shopping and consignment at 806-687-1722.
Tipsy’s Sets Opening for Lubbock, Offering Kids Eat Free
Back in June, I told y'all about a new authentic Mexican restaurant that’s aiming to help others. Well, now it’s time we can finally check it out. The owner and chef Paulina Madrid is actually finishing up her culinary school right now so she can perfect her restaurant and serve the community right.
everythinglubbock.com
Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock. According to the official Toot ‘n Totum website, it plans to open multiple locations in Lubbock. Toot ‘n Totum told EverythingLubbock.com they are still in the early stages of planning and is expected to begin construction in 2023.
This Might Be the Best McDonald’s in Lubbock
I noticed a Facebook post yesterday that praised a particular McDonald's franchise in Lubbock above all others. It just happens to be the location that I frequent the most often, and I've got to say the team at 50th and Milwaukee does an absolutely stellar job. Dozens of people commented...
KCBD
One injured in central Lubbock stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital and another is in police custody after a report of a stabbing near 38th and Ave. S. Lubbock Police were called to the area around 1 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, according to...
