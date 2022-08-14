ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos catching for Baltimore on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Chirinos will catch for right-hander Austin Voth on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Adley Rutschman moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chirinos for 7.4 FanDuel points...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Reese McGuire catching for Boston on Tuesday

Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is batting ninth in Tuesday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. McGuire will start behind the plate after Kevin Plawecki was given a breather on Tuesday night. In a matchup against right-hander Mitch Keller, our models project McGuire to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Wednesday 8/17/22

Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
MLB
numberfire.com

Jeimer Candelario scratched Wednesday, Tigers insert Kody Clemens

Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario has been scratched from Wednesday's lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. Candelario was initially lined up to play third base and bat eighth, but now Kody Clemens will take care of both of those roles. The Tigers haven't provided a reason for Candelario's removal from the lineup.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Gary Sanchez catching for Twins on Wednesday

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Tyler Mahle on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Royals. Sandy Leon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 10.0 FanDuel...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson leading off for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pederson will man left field after Luis Gonzalez was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Pederson to score 13.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Steven Duggar in lineup Monday night for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Steven Duggar is starting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Duggar is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Our models project Duggar for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Austin Hedges absent from Cleveland lineup Wednesday

Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale versus left-hander Daniel Norris and the Detroit Tigers. Luke Maile will catch for Cal Quantrill and bat eighth while Hedges heads to the bench. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Guardians’ implied total (4.35) is...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Will Smith in Dodgers' Monday night lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Smith is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Smith for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Eddie Rosario batting fifth on Wednesday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Rosario will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Max Scherzer and the Mets. Travis d'Arnaud returns to the bench with William Contreras moving behind the plate. numberFire's...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Kody Clemens added to Tigers' lineup Wednesday

Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens has been added to Wednesday's lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. The Tigers scratched Jeimer Candelario for an undisclosed reason and they picked Clemens to fill the void. He will start on third base and bat eighth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map,...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Mario Feliciano catching for Milwaukee on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Mario Feliciano is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Feliciano will catch for left-hander Eric Lauer on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Victor Caratini returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Feliciano for 4.8 FanDuel...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Brandon Lowe hitting second in Tampa Bay's Wednesday lineup

Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe is starting in Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Lowe will take over second base after Yu Chang was benched against their division rivals. In a matchup versus right-hander Domingo German, our models project Lowe to score 11.9 FanDuel points at the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Brad Miller batting seventh for Rangers on Wednesday

Texas Rangers infielder Brad Miller is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Miller will star at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Adam Oller and Oakland. Charlie Culberson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Miller for 9.1 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Meibrys Viloria catching for Rangers on Wednesday

Texas Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Viloria will catch for left-hander Cole Ragans on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Adam Oller and Oakland. Jonah Heim returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Viloria for 8.9 FanDuel points on...
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Trayce Thompson batting eighth on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Thompson will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. Joey Gallo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Thompson for 12.5 FanDuel points on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Brewers' Tyrone Taylor batting eighth on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Taylor will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Jonathan Davis returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 8.6 FanDuel points...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

New York's Estevan Florial in center field on Wednesday

New York Yankees outfielder Estevan Florial is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Florial will patrol center field after Aaron Judge was shifted to right and Marwin Gonzalez was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Corey Kluber, our models project Florial to score 7.7 FanDuel points...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Brendan Donovan hitting second for St. Louis on Wednesday night

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Brendan Donovan is starting in Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Donovan will take over designated hitting duties after Albert Pujols was benched at home. In a matchup against right-hander German Marquez, our models project Donovan to score 10.7 FanDuel points at the salary of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Oswaldo Cabrera hitting sixth for Yankees on Wednesday evening

New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is batting sixth in Wednesday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. Cabrera will man the hot corner after Josh Donaldson was picked as New York's designated hitter and Miguel Andujar was optioned to Triple-A. In a matchup against Corey Kluber, our models project Cabrera...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

