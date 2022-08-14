Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Related
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos catching for Baltimore on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Chirinos will catch for right-hander Austin Voth on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Adley Rutschman moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chirinos for 7.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Reese McGuire catching for Boston on Tuesday
Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is batting ninth in Tuesday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. McGuire will start behind the plate after Kevin Plawecki was given a breather on Tuesday night. In a matchup against right-hander Mitch Keller, our models project McGuire to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Wednesday 8/17/22
Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Jeimer Candelario scratched Wednesday, Tigers insert Kody Clemens
Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario has been scratched from Wednesday's lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. Candelario was initially lined up to play third base and bat eighth, but now Kody Clemens will take care of both of those roles. The Tigers haven't provided a reason for Candelario's removal from the lineup.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Gary Sanchez catching for Twins on Wednesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Tyler Mahle on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Royals. Sandy Leon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 10.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson leading off for Giants on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pederson will man left field after Luis Gonzalez was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Pederson to score 13.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
numberfire.com
Steven Duggar in lineup Monday night for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Steven Duggar is starting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Duggar is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Our models project Duggar for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Austin Hedges absent from Cleveland lineup Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale versus left-hander Daniel Norris and the Detroit Tigers. Luke Maile will catch for Cal Quantrill and bat eighth while Hedges heads to the bench. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Guardians’ implied total (4.35) is...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Will Smith in Dodgers' Monday night lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Smith is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Smith for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Eddie Rosario batting fifth on Wednesday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Rosario will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Max Scherzer and the Mets. Travis d'Arnaud returns to the bench with William Contreras moving behind the plate. numberFire's...
numberfire.com
Kody Clemens added to Tigers' lineup Wednesday
Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens has been added to Wednesday's lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. The Tigers scratched Jeimer Candelario for an undisclosed reason and they picked Clemens to fill the void. He will start on third base and bat eighth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map,...
numberfire.com
Mario Feliciano catching for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Mario Feliciano is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Feliciano will catch for left-hander Eric Lauer on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Victor Caratini returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Feliciano for 4.8 FanDuel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Brandon Lowe hitting second in Tampa Bay's Wednesday lineup
Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe is starting in Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Lowe will take over second base after Yu Chang was benched against their division rivals. In a matchup versus right-hander Domingo German, our models project Lowe to score 11.9 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Brad Miller batting seventh for Rangers on Wednesday
Texas Rangers infielder Brad Miller is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Miller will star at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Adam Oller and Oakland. Charlie Culberson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Miller for 9.1 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Meibrys Viloria catching for Rangers on Wednesday
Texas Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Viloria will catch for left-hander Cole Ragans on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Adam Oller and Oakland. Jonah Heim returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Viloria for 8.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson batting eighth on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Thompson will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. Joey Gallo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Thompson for 12.5 FanDuel points on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Brewers' Tyrone Taylor batting eighth on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Taylor will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Jonathan Davis returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 8.6 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
New York's Estevan Florial in center field on Wednesday
New York Yankees outfielder Estevan Florial is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Florial will patrol center field after Aaron Judge was shifted to right and Marwin Gonzalez was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Corey Kluber, our models project Florial to score 7.7 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Brendan Donovan hitting second for St. Louis on Wednesday night
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Brendan Donovan is starting in Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Donovan will take over designated hitting duties after Albert Pujols was benched at home. In a matchup against right-hander German Marquez, our models project Donovan to score 10.7 FanDuel points at the salary of...
numberfire.com
Oswaldo Cabrera hitting sixth for Yankees on Wednesday evening
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is batting sixth in Wednesday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. Cabrera will man the hot corner after Josh Donaldson was picked as New York's designated hitter and Miguel Andujar was optioned to Triple-A. In a matchup against Corey Kluber, our models project Cabrera...
Comments / 0