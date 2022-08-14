Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario has been scratched from Wednesday's lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. Candelario was initially lined up to play third base and bat eighth, but now Kody Clemens will take care of both of those roles. The Tigers haven't provided a reason for Candelario's removal from the lineup.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO