numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos catching for Baltimore on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Chirinos will catch for right-hander Austin Voth on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Adley Rutschman moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chirinos for 7.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Reese McGuire catching for Boston on Tuesday
Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is batting ninth in Tuesday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. McGuire will start behind the plate after Kevin Plawecki was given a breather on Tuesday night. In a matchup against right-hander Mitch Keller, our models project McGuire to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Wednesday 8/17/22
Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Jeimer Candelario scratched Wednesday, Tigers insert Kody Clemens
Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario has been scratched from Wednesday's lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. Candelario was initially lined up to play third base and bat eighth, but now Kody Clemens will take care of both of those roles. The Tigers haven't provided a reason for Candelario's removal from the lineup.
numberfire.com
Gary Sanchez catching for Twins on Wednesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Tyler Mahle on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Royals. Sandy Leon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 10.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson leading off for Giants on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pederson will man left field after Luis Gonzalez was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Pederson to score 13.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
numberfire.com
Brandon Lowe hitting second in Tampa Bay's Wednesday lineup
Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe is starting in Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Lowe will take over second base after Yu Chang was benched against their division rivals. In a matchup versus right-hander Domingo German, our models project Lowe to score 11.9 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Xander Bogaerts batting third for Boston on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox infielder Xander Bogaerts is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bogaerts will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat third versus right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Pirates. Jarren Duran returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bogaerts for 12.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson in left field for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Dickerson will man left field after Tyler O'Neill was rested at home versus Colorado's right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's models project Dickerson to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
numberfire.com
Mario Feliciano catching for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Mario Feliciano is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Feliciano will catch for left-hander Eric Lauer on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Victor Caratini returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Feliciano for 4.8 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Jarren Duran sitting for Red Sox on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Duran will move to the bench on Wednesday with Xander Bogaerts starting at shortstop. Bogaerts will bat third versus right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Bogaerts for 12.4...
numberfire.com
Oakland's Sheldon Neuse operating third base on Wednesday night
Oakland Athletics third baseman Sheldon Neuse is batting seventh in Wednesday's contest against the Texas Rangers. Neuse will man third base after Vimael Machin was given the night off on the road. In a matchup versus Rangers' left-hander Cole Ragans, our models project Neuse to score 9.6 FanDuel points at...
numberfire.com
Tony Kemp left on Oakland's bench on Wednesday
Oakland Athletics utility-man Tony Kemp is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Kemp will sit on Wednesday night after Chad Pinder was chosen as Oakland's starting left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 302 batted balls this season, Kemp has accounted for a 1.7% barrel rate and a...
numberfire.com
Colorado's Ryan McMahon operating third base on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. McMahon will take over third base after Elehuris Montero was named Wednesday's designated hitter, Charlie Blackmon was aligned in right field, Randal Grichuk was shifted to center, and Wynton Bernard was benched. In...
numberfire.com
Kody Clemens added to Tigers' lineup Wednesday
Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens has been added to Wednesday's lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. The Tigers scratched Jeimer Candelario for an undisclosed reason and they picked Clemens to fill the void. He will start on third base and bat eighth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map,...
numberfire.com
New York's Estevan Florial in center field on Wednesday
New York Yankees outfielder Estevan Florial is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Florial will patrol center field after Aaron Judge was shifted to right and Marwin Gonzalez was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Corey Kluber, our models project Florial to score 7.7 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Adam Engel batting eighth for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Engel will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Framber Valdez and Houston. Seby Zavala returns to the bench with Yasmani Grandal moving behind the plate. numberFire's models...
numberfire.com
Oswaldo Cabrera hitting sixth for Yankees on Wednesday evening
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is batting sixth in Wednesday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. Cabrera will man the hot corner after Josh Donaldson was picked as New York's designated hitter and Miguel Andujar was optioned to Triple-A. In a matchup against Corey Kluber, our models project Cabrera...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson batting eighth on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Thompson will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. Joey Gallo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Thompson for 12.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Brad Miller batting seventh for Rangers on Wednesday
Texas Rangers infielder Brad Miller is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Miller will star at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Adam Oller and Oakland. Charlie Culberson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Miller for 9.1 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
