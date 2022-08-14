ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos catching for Baltimore on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Chirinos will catch for right-hander Austin Voth on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Adley Rutschman moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chirinos for 7.4 FanDuel points...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Reese McGuire catching for Boston on Tuesday

Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is batting ninth in Tuesday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. McGuire will start behind the plate after Kevin Plawecki was given a breather on Tuesday night. In a matchup against right-hander Mitch Keller, our models project McGuire to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Wednesday 8/17/22

Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
MLB
numberfire.com

Jeimer Candelario scratched Wednesday, Tigers insert Kody Clemens

Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario has been scratched from Wednesday's lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. Candelario was initially lined up to play third base and bat eighth, but now Kody Clemens will take care of both of those roles. The Tigers haven't provided a reason for Candelario's removal from the lineup.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
numberfire.com

Gary Sanchez catching for Twins on Wednesday

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Tyler Mahle on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Royals. Sandy Leon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 10.0 FanDuel...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson leading off for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pederson will man left field after Luis Gonzalez was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Pederson to score 13.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Brandon Lowe hitting second in Tampa Bay's Wednesday lineup

Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe is starting in Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Lowe will take over second base after Yu Chang was benched against their division rivals. In a matchup versus right-hander Domingo German, our models project Lowe to score 11.9 FanDuel points at the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Xander Bogaerts batting third for Boston on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox infielder Xander Bogaerts is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bogaerts will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat third versus right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Pirates. Jarren Duran returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bogaerts for 12.4 FanDuel points on...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Lyles
numberfire.com

Corey Dickerson in left field for St. Louis on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Dickerson will man left field after Tyler O'Neill was rested at home versus Colorado's right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's models project Dickerson to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Mario Feliciano catching for Milwaukee on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Mario Feliciano is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Feliciano will catch for left-hander Eric Lauer on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers. Victor Caratini returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Feliciano for 4.8 FanDuel...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Jarren Duran sitting for Red Sox on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Duran will move to the bench on Wednesday with Xander Bogaerts starting at shortstop. Bogaerts will bat third versus right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Bogaerts for 12.4...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Oakland's Sheldon Neuse operating third base on Wednesday night

Oakland Athletics third baseman Sheldon Neuse is batting seventh in Wednesday's contest against the Texas Rangers. Neuse will man third base after Vimael Machin was given the night off on the road. In a matchup versus Rangers' left-hander Cole Ragans, our models project Neuse to score 9.6 FanDuel points at...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Baltimore Orioles#Rbi
numberfire.com

Tony Kemp left on Oakland's bench on Wednesday

Oakland Athletics utility-man Tony Kemp is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Kemp will sit on Wednesday night after Chad Pinder was chosen as Oakland's starting left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 302 batted balls this season, Kemp has accounted for a 1.7% barrel rate and a...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Colorado's Ryan McMahon operating third base on Wednesday

Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. McMahon will take over third base after Elehuris Montero was named Wednesday's designated hitter, Charlie Blackmon was aligned in right field, Randal Grichuk was shifted to center, and Wynton Bernard was benched. In...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Kody Clemens added to Tigers' lineup Wednesday

Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens has been added to Wednesday's lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. The Tigers scratched Jeimer Candelario for an undisclosed reason and they picked Clemens to fill the void. He will start on third base and bat eighth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map,...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

New York's Estevan Florial in center field on Wednesday

New York Yankees outfielder Estevan Florial is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Florial will patrol center field after Aaron Judge was shifted to right and Marwin Gonzalez was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Corey Kluber, our models project Florial to score 7.7 FanDuel points...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Adam Engel batting eighth for White Sox on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Engel will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Framber Valdez and Houston. Seby Zavala returns to the bench with Yasmani Grandal moving behind the plate. numberFire's models...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Oswaldo Cabrera hitting sixth for Yankees on Wednesday evening

New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is batting sixth in Wednesday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. Cabrera will man the hot corner after Josh Donaldson was picked as New York's designated hitter and Miguel Andujar was optioned to Triple-A. In a matchup against Corey Kluber, our models project Cabrera...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Trayce Thompson batting eighth on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Thompson will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. Joey Gallo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Thompson for 12.5 FanDuel points on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Brad Miller batting seventh for Rangers on Wednesday

Texas Rangers infielder Brad Miller is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Miller will star at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Adam Oller and Oakland. Charlie Culberson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Miller for 9.1 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy