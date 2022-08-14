ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Daily Voice

Handguns, Drugs Seized In South Jersey Traffic Stop

A traffic stop resulted in the recovery of two handguns, ammunition and drugs in South Jersey, authorities said. On Saturday, Aug. 13, at 11:36 p.m, Pleasantville Police Officer Michael Mabkhouti located a stolen vehicle unoccupied on Lafayette Circle. While investigating the stolen vehicle, another vehicle was believed to be in...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Wanted In Atlantic City Assault

The Atlantic City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section is seeking the public's help identifying the man in the photo in connection with an assault. The male suspect was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black belt. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
Atlantic City, NJ
Daily Voice

Tip Leads To Arrest Of 3 In Atlantic City, Handgun Recovered

A tip about a man with a handgun led to the arrest of three people in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Thursday, Aug. 11, police conducted surveillance based on the tip. The arrests came during a series of drug sales, police said, resulting in these three suspects being charged:. Matthew...
insidernj.com

Feds: Corrections Officer Admits Taking a Bribe

A correctional officer at the Salem County Correctional Facility today admitted accepting a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a telephone into the jail for a prisoner, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Marcus Kidd, 36, of Elmer, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb...
ELMER, NJ
CBS Philly

Block captain shot while confronting thieves attempting to steal catalytic converter in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A neighborhood block captain trying to stop thieves from stealing a catalytic converter from a van was shot Wednesday morning in Germantown. He was placed in critical condition.CBS3 spoke with neighbors who were shaken by the crime.Jan Wright has called Germantown home for nearly 40 years. "We've lived in this neighborhood a long time," Wright said. "My family has been in this neighborhood a long time,"  "I am totally upset," she added.  The shooting happened on the 6300 block of Germantown Avenue. Police say the victim confronted thieves who were attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
downbeach.com

Ventnor Police to crack down on impaired driving

The Ventnor City Police Department will join other Downbeach law enforcement agencies to crack down on drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs as part of the annual end of summer “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” statewide campaign. Beginning Aug. 19 and continuing through Sept. 5, local and...
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

