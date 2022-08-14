PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A neighborhood block captain trying to stop thieves from stealing a catalytic converter from a van was shot Wednesday morning in Germantown. He was placed in critical condition.CBS3 spoke with neighbors who were shaken by the crime.Jan Wright has called Germantown home for nearly 40 years. "We've lived in this neighborhood a long time," Wright said. "My family has been in this neighborhood a long time," "I am totally upset," she added. The shooting happened on the 6300 block of Germantown Avenue. Police say the victim confronted thieves who were attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO