Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Handguns, Drugs Seized In South Jersey Traffic Stop
A traffic stop resulted in the recovery of two handguns, ammunition and drugs in South Jersey, authorities said. On Saturday, Aug. 13, at 11:36 p.m, Pleasantville Police Officer Michael Mabkhouti located a stolen vehicle unoccupied on Lafayette Circle. While investigating the stolen vehicle, another vehicle was believed to be in...
Stolen Car Investigation Leads to Three Arrested, Two Guns Seized in Pleasantville, NJ
A police officer on patrol in Pleasantville this past weekend located a stolen car which ultimately resulted in three people being arrested and two guns being seized. The Pleasantville Police Department says at around 11:30 this past Saturday night, an officer spotted an unoccupied stolen vehicle on Lafayette Circle. While...
Man Wanted In Atlantic City Assault
The Atlantic City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section is seeking the public's help identifying the man in the photo in connection with an assault. The male suspect was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black belt. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police...
Drunk South Jersey Woman Found With Heroin, Gun In Suburban Philly, Police Say
A New Jersey woman was arrested after police say they found her with drugs and a gun after stopping her for public intoxication in the Philadelphia suburbs. Officers on drug surveillance stopped Colleen L. Brooks, 32, of Mantua, in the 1400 block of Chester Pike in Sharon Hill when they noticed she appeared drunk on Tuesday, Aug. 16, they said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 charged in shooting death of N.J. man found dumped off Pa. highway
A Trenton man found shot to death on a highway in Bucks County, Pennsylvania in January 2020 drank cognac that night with friends at an Irish bar in Levittown, court documents say. Three in the group are charged in the killing of Joshua McRae, 31, and are one-time Bloods gangsters...
Tip Leads To Arrest Of 3 In Atlantic City, Handgun Recovered
A tip about a man with a handgun led to the arrest of three people in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Thursday, Aug. 11, police conducted surveillance based on the tip. The arrests came during a series of drug sales, police said, resulting in these three suspects being charged:. Matthew...
Drugs and Murder: Atlantic City, NJ, Man Charged for Homicide on New Years Day, 2019
Authorities say a 32-year-old man, who is already serving a lengthy prison sentence on drug-related charges, has now been charged in connection to a 2019 New Year's Day homicide in Atlantic City. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, on January 1, 2019, the Atlantic City Police Department was called...
Corrections Officer From Salem County, NJ, Admits Accepting Bribe
A corrections officer at the Salem County Correctional Facility has admitted accepting a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a phone into the jail for a prisoner. And for doing so, he now potentially faces decades behind bars with the people that he formerly watched over. On Tuesday, 36-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape May, NJ, Police Investigate Copper Wire Theft
Cops in Cape May are asking for your help as they investigate the theft of copper wire. Officials say 100 feet of 500 MCM copper wire was taken from an Atlantic City Electric construction site just before 5:30 AM on August 7th. According to police, "the actor gained access to...
‘Papa Smurf’ from Camden, NJ, Sentenced for Illegally Possessing a Weapon
A man known as "Papa Smurf" from Camden has been sentenced for illegally possessing a weapon. 38-year-old Anthony D. Parker, a.k.a. "Papa Smurf," was convicted at trial back in March on one count of being a felon in possession of a weapon. Parker has three previous convictions for illegally possessing...
Man Charged In Murder-For-Hire Scheme In Atlantic City: Prosecutor
A 32-year-old man from Atlantic City has been charged in a murder-for-hire scheme, authorities said. Khalif S. Toombs has been charged with conspiracy, hiring someone to commit murder for payment or promise of a payment and weapons offenses, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. On Jan. 1, 2019, the...
Police: 5 shot near West Philadelphia rec center; 96 shots fired
Five people were injured after nearly 100 shots were fired Tuesday night outside of a West Philadelphia recreation center while children were inside practicing sports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
15-year-old Charged for Fatally Firing a Gun in Gloucester Twp., NJ
Authorities in Camden County have charged a 15-year-old for firing a gun earlier this week that killed a 14-year-old. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says Gloucester Township police officers were called to a home on Gable Court around lunchtime for a report of a person who had been shot. There,...
insidernj.com
Feds: Corrections Officer Admits Taking a Bribe
A correctional officer at the Salem County Correctional Facility today admitted accepting a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a telephone into the jail for a prisoner, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Marcus Kidd, 36, of Elmer, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb...
ocscanner.news
MANAHAWKIN: COUPLE ARRESTED FOR MULTIPLE LARGE HOME DEPOT SHOPLIFTING ADVENTURES
On Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 at approximately 4:15 p.m., the Stafford Township Police Department responded to a shoplifting in progress at the Home Depot located on Route 72 West in Manahawkin. Upon arrival, the suspect later identified as Ronnie Bridgelal 20 years old of Carteret, New Jersey attempted to flee...
Block captain shot while confronting thieves attempting to steal catalytic converter in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A neighborhood block captain trying to stop thieves from stealing a catalytic converter from a van was shot Wednesday morning in Germantown. He was placed in critical condition.CBS3 spoke with neighbors who were shaken by the crime.Jan Wright has called Germantown home for nearly 40 years. "We've lived in this neighborhood a long time," Wright said. "My family has been in this neighborhood a long time," "I am totally upset," she added. The shooting happened on the 6300 block of Germantown Avenue. Police say the victim confronted thieves who were attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a...
downbeach.com
Ventnor Police to crack down on impaired driving
The Ventnor City Police Department will join other Downbeach law enforcement agencies to crack down on drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs as part of the annual end of summer “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” statewide campaign. Beginning Aug. 19 and continuing through Sept. 5, local and...
fox29.com
Armed suspect sought for stealing $3,000 from Dollar General in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for a man they say robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint in broad daylight. The suspect, armed with a black handgun, reportedly entered the Dollar General on the 1300 bloc of Lehigh Avenue around 1:12 p.m. Monday. He demanded money from the cashier, then fled...
Atlantic City, NJ, Woman Gets Big Jail Time for Drug Distribution Offenses
A woman from Atlantic City will be spending quite a long time behind bars after being convicted of two drug distribution offenses. Following a nine-day trial in Camden federal court, 33-year-old Rajeri Curry was convicted of,. One count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and...
VIDEO: Police ask for help identifying man wanted in alleged Center City rape
Philadelphia police are searching for the man whom they say raped a woman in Center City early Thursday morning. Detectives have pushed out video and pictures of the suspect in hopes someone can identify him.
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0