Columbus, OH

21-year-old man shot in downtown near nightclub pronounced dead

By Orri Benatar
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police announced Sunday that a 21-year-old man died after being shot Saturday morning near a downtown Columbus nightclub.

CPD stated they received reports of a shooting close to 1:45 a.m. Saturday near the XO nightclub on East Long Street. At the scene, officers found Sylvester Watkins with a gunshot wound.

Two hurt after hit-and-run in north Columbus

After being transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, police said Watkins was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m. Saturday.

Police said two people were detained at the scene.

This is the 86th homicide in the city of Columbus in 2022.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4730.

