Idaho State University Mourns the Passing of Chris Jackson
Christina (Chris) Jackson, an integral member of the Idaho State University College of Pharmacy family, or “pharmily” as they call it, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 at her home in Wasilla, AK. At 43, Chris leaves behind two young children and other family members who will miss her most deeply.
Idaho State University holds Fall Address on Monday
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University is holding its annual Fall Address on Monday at Frazier Hall. The address will provide institutional updates to faculty and staff. President Kevin Satterlee will share share successes, new initiatives and the University’s new Strategic Plan. The post Idaho State University...
ISU faculty offers multi-sensory training for educators in Idaho to address dyslexia
When her son was diagnosed with dyslexia, Associate Professor Heather Ramsdell uncovered a huge unmet need for services in Idaho, and now she is helping train other educators to help students get the help they need. The post ISU faculty offers multi-sensory training for educators in Idaho to address dyslexia appeared first on Local News 8.
Biden Administration invests $ 3.5 million to improve health care for communities across Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Director for Idaho Rudy Soto announced Tuesday USDA is awarding more than $3.5 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns across Idaho. These investments will help five rural health care organizations expand critical services...
Idaho Falls Fire Department welcomes 5 new recruits
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The Idaho Falls Fire Department is proud to introduce five new firefighters to the community. Surrounded by department personnel and their families, the recruits graduated from a ten-week academy last week. They were hired to fill vacant positions resulting from retirements and promotions.
Pocatello Police welcomes 2 new officers
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Police Department is welcoming two new officers. Chelsea Morris and Vincent Bauman will be sworn in on August 17. They will both then attend the ISU Law Enforcement Program during the fall semester. “We appreciate their willingness to choose this career during these...
Resources for COVID-long haulers becoming more readily available
For many Idahoans experiencing the effects of post-acute COVID-19 symptoms after their infections, finding a physician to work with has been difficult due to the relatively new phenomenon of COVID-19. One such resident in eastern Idaho is Jana Merkley, chief executive officer for the Snake River Regional Multiple Listing Service, who had to travel to Boise to the COVID-19 clinic at St. Luke’s Hospital to get medical help when she first realized she had post-acute symptoms. Merkley, 58, said she first tested positive for COVID-19...
Live In Idaho? Keep A Look Out For This Rabid Animal
We really, really didn't need another thing to worry about in 2022. We're on the tail-end of covid, gas prices are still in flux, and we're supposed to wait another year for the final season of Stranger Things?. 2022 is tough. Yet, here we are with another story about something...
Local veterinarian named president-elect of American Veterinary Medical Association
POCATELLO — To many veterinarians around the area, Rena Carlson is a friendly face. Carlson, who owned Alpine Animal Hospital from 1993 to 2018 and tended to many furry friends as a veterinarian there, has been providing relief work to veterinary clinics around southern Idaho after she and her business partner Scott Higgins sold the clinic in 2018. Now, Carlson will be able broaden her positive reach on international levels...
Ammon man linked to white supremacist group to go to trial
AMMON — A 21-year-old Ammon man believed to be connected to a white supremacist group that had plans to disrupt a northern Idaho LGBTQ pride event will go to trial. Richard Jacob Jessop was one of 31 people arrested near Coeur d’Alene in June. Jessop plead not guilty...
F&G Commission approved three new land deals across Idaho. Here’s how hunters, anglers and wildlife will benefit
Good news if you’re an Idaho hunter or angler. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved the purchase of three properties that will provide over a thousand acres of new hunting and fishing access, as well as improved habitat for deer, elk, upland game, fish and more. Two of...
Bandits fall 90 feet short of a three-peat, losing 6-5 to Troy, AL in ALWS Championship
SHELBY, NC (KIFI) – Trailing 6-5 in the bottom of the 7th inning, the Bandits loaded the bases, putting the tying run on third base, but consecutive strikeouts downed Idaho Falls, ending the Bandits’ run for a historic three-peat in a 6-5 defeat to Troy, AL. Troy took...
Aha! Inaugurates New Nonstop Service Between Idaho Falls and Reno-Tahoe with Free Tickets for the First 100 Passengers
RENO, Nev., August 11, 2022 — aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines and one of the fastest growing airlines in the Western U.S., today inaugurated new nonstop service between Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) and Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) – connecting Eastern Idaho with the tourism-rich areas of beautiful Lake Tahoe and the “Biggest Little City in the World.”
Locals can experience ‘the best greek food this side of Athens’ at annual festival
POCATELLO — As their annual fundraiser event approaches, the congregation of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Pocatello wishes all an enthusiastic “kali orexi” — the Greek equivalent of “bon appétit.”. The Greek Festival brings thousands to the church grounds...
Bannock County residents can receive discount on floodplain insurance
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Planning and Development department recently recertified its Community Rating System through FEMA, allowing county residents to receive a discount on floodplain insurance. The Community Rating System is a voluntary incentive program that encourages community floodplain management practices beyond the minimum requirements...
Unforgettable Overnights in Idaho Hotel with Secret Rooms, Two Way Mirrors and More
If you're looking for a cool new place to have a getaway, without having to go too far, check out the Lions Gate Manor in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. Constantly a recommendation from locals and visitors and only about four hour drive from Boise. Lava Hot Springs Idaho has a...
One man dies, three people injured in three separate weekend motorcycle crashes
One man died and three people were injured in three separate East Idaho motorcycle crashes this weekend. The first incident occurred around 11:55 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 30 at milepost 360 near McCammon, according to Idaho State Police. Mark Allan Waller, 58, of Bancroft, was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when he struck a deer in the roadway, authorities said. ...
Man and child seriously injured in motorcycle crash on south Pocatello road
POCATELLO — A man and young girl were seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash that temporarily shut down a south Pocatello road. The man and girl under age 10 were on a motorcycle that crashed around 3:30 p.m. while heading westbound on the South Valley Connector, authorities said. Both were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries following the crash,...
Authorities release name of local motorcyclist killed in crash
UPDATE FROM BANNOCK COUNTY: The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the vehicle collision on US Highway 30 milepost 360 near McCammon on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Deceased: Mark Allan Waller, 58 of Bancroft. Next of kin has been notified. ...
Bannock County Coroner identifies deceased in fatal motorcycle crash
MCCAMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the vehicle collision on US 30 milepost 360 near McCammon on Saturday. Officials say 58-year-old Mark Allan Waller of Bancroft was driving a 2016...
