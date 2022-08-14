Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood tennis upends Lubbock All Saints, Snyder
SNYDER – The Brownwood High tennis team picked up two more early pre-district victories Tuesday, knocking off Lubbock All Saints, 13-6, and Snyder, 10-9. The Lions led the charge in the win over All Saints, recording seven wins. The boys swept all three doubles matches with victories belonging to...
brownwoodnews.com
Class 6A No. 17 San Angelo Central thumps Lady Lions
SAN ANGELO – Facing the 17th-ranked Class 6A volleyball program in the state Tuesday, the Brownwood Lady Lions were given a rude welcome and handed a 25-9, 25-11, 25-8 defeat. “We played a hard game and the stats and score don’t represent how hard the girls played,” said Lady...
brownwoodnews.com
Class A No. 5 Veribest foils Early volleyball in home opener
EARLY – The Class A No. 5 Veribest Lady Falcons spoiled Early’s volleyball home opener Tuesday, as the Lady Horns were dealt a 25-15, 25-16, 25-17 defeat. “The caliber of their play, they’ve been going to the playoffs for a long time, so it was good to just be able to play against them,” said Lady Horns second-year head coach Missy Vaughn, whose roster is filled with varsity newcomers in 2022. “At times the girls played really well, they started off pretty decent. But there was a couple of times we lost control of the ball and that was at crucial times in the game.”
brownwoodnews.com
Solidifying starters among goals for Lions in Lampasas scrimmage
In their final dress rehearsal prior to the Aug. 26 football season opener against the Abilene Wylie Bulldogs, the Brownwood Lions on Thursday will cross paths with a familiar foe in the Lampasas Badgers. Scrimmage action, which take place at Lampasas High School, is slated for 5 p.m. for the JV and freshmen teams, and 6:30 p.m. for the varsity squads.
brownwoodnews.com
HPU football picked to finish third in ASC race
On Wednesday, the American Southwest Conference announced the 2022 ASC Football Preseason Poll, and Howard Payne University was picked to finish third after a vote of the league’s head coaches and directors of sports information. Howard Payne, who finished 7-3 and 6-3 in conference play last season, received 118...
brownwoodnews.com
GRIDIRON GLANCE ’22: Zephyr Bulldogs
ZEPHYR – After four seasons of struggles, the Zephyr Bulldogs are hopeful the move to Class A Division II translates to the program’s first postseason berth since 2017. Aiding in the Bulldogs’ quest for a playoff appearance is the largest varsity roster Zephyr has enjoyed in almost the same period of time.
brownwoodnews.com
PHOTOS: Meet the Lions ’22
More than 180 photos of Brownwood High School football, volleyball, tennis, cross country, cheerleaders, drill team, crew, band, and flag corps from Monday night’s annual event at Gordon Wood Stadium:
brownwoodnews.com
BISD reminder regarding Gordon Wood Stadium football tickets, student ticket-holder guidelines
As part of ongoing efforts to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for our fans at Gordon Wood Stadium, Brownwood ISD has released the following guidelines for students entering the stadium for home varsity football games:. All student ticket-holders eighth grade or younger wishing to attend home varsity football games...
brownwoodnews.com
Milburn named TxDOT Brown County Maintenance Section Supervisor
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) on Wednesday announced Calvin Milburn has been named the Brown County Maintenance Section Supervisor. Milburn joined TxDOT in 2007 as a maintenance technician in the Comanche County Maintenance Section. In November 2019 he became the assistant supervisor of the section. He assisted in the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts on the Brownwood District hurricane response team in 2017 and was awarded TxDOT’s prestigious “Extra Mile Award” for his participation in a high-water rescue.
brownwoodnews.com
Anne Richardson
Anne Richardson, age 66, of Santa Anna, died Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood. The family will host a time of visitation and reflections on from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends are invited to...
brownwoodnews.com
First TEA school ratings released in three years
The Texas Education Agency on Monday released its first public school ratings in three years. There are a total of 1,207 school districts in Texas, and 1,195 were evaluated. Out of the districts evaluated, 33.1% got an A, 54% got a B, 9.4% got a C and 3.5% got a “Not Rated” label.
koxe.com
Water level update provided on Lake Brownwood
The following update on Lake Brownwood water conditions was proved Monday by Brown County Water Improvement District General Manager John Allen:. As of 9:30 am Monday August 15th, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 6 feet and 3 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of...
No seatbelt results in another Big Country fatality
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For the second time in less than a week, a crash claimed the life of a Big Country driver not wearing a seatbelt. According to the crash report released by Texas DPS, Robin Detrick Morrison, 51 years old, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 283 when she crashed 11 miles north […]
WATCH: 20,000 bales of hay burn in Rising Star barn fire
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 20,000 bales of hay burned during a barn fire in Rising Star overnight. The hay bales caught fire inside a barn off County Road 170 sometime before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. Rising Star Fire Department officials responded to the fire, with help from the Eastland, Cisco, and Carbon fire departments. It’s […]
koxe.com
Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, formerly of Brady
Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, of Dallas, and formerly of Brady, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in San Angelo, Texas. Joseph was born April 20, 1993 in Brownwood, Texas to Mario Salas, Jr. and Amy Jo Torres. He grew up in Brady and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brady. He worked in construction. Joseph was very artistic and inventive. He enjoyed working with his hands, working on cars, fishing, being in the wilderness and cooking. He had a big heart and was very compassionate. He adored his kids and spending time with them.
Adventure Awaits at the Ruins of an Abandoned Zoo in Cisco, Texas
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. We are already thinking about some springtime or summertime activities or road trips. One such road trip could take you almost to Abilene in the western part of Texas in the little town of Cisco. This town was once home to a small zoo with what was home to the world's largest man made pool at the time. It has long been abandoned but locals have taken to the area to clean it up and turn it into a walking trail for all the see.
brownwoodnews.com
“Sweet Sisters” Wins Lemonade Day Most Creative Award
The “Lemonade Day” project, sponsored by the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce, was held this past Saturday, August 13. The “Most Creative Stand” award was presented to Mia Gomez and Maybellene Ramirez, owners of the “Sweet Sisters” lemonade stand at the Cousins convenience store in Early. Mia and Mabellene made more than $300 with their lemonade stand, and plan to donate a portion of that to an animal shelter.
colemantoday.com
Rain in the Forecast - Temperatures Not as Hot
After months and months of drought and scorching hot temperatures, it appears the weather is about to flip the switch to a much nicer pattern. Forecast models are now pointing to an extended period of wet weather over much of Texas. Coleman County will see a very slight chance for rain on Wednesday (17th), a 40-50% chance for rain and thunderstorms on Thursday (18th) thanks to a cold front, and slight 20% chances Friday through this weekend. Next week, we should see rain in the forecast every day, some days higher chances than others. The map shown is from the GFS model, total precipitation possible from this Thursday, August 18, through next Thursday, August 25 of 1 to 2 inches in the Coleman County area. It also appears high temperatures next week will tend to stay in the 80's, instead of 90's or hotter. The model paints a cooler and wetter than normal pattern all the way through the first of September. Let's hope it's right!
brownwoodnews.com
KBB announces emergency fundraiser to relocate beehive near labyrinth
There will be quite a buzz on August 27th weekend with a bee relocation project early that Saturday morning. Keep Brownwood Beautiful (KBB) is partnering with Neal Nielson with JN Honey to relocate a large hive of bees currently located near the soon-to-be installed contemplation labyrinth adjacent to the Austin Avenue overpass.
brownwoodnews.com
Free GED and ESL classes offered Tuesdays, Wednesdays
Adult Education and Literacy of West Central Texas is offering free GED and ESL classes at Community Connections of Central Texas, located at 901 Avenue B in Brownwood. Classes will be held Tuesdays and Wednesdays, beginning this week, with morning sessions from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and evening sessions from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 325-646-5939.
