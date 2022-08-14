ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
ClutchPoints

Chiefs star Travis Kelce provides scary Patrick Mahomes warning for rest of NFL this season

Patrick Mahomes didn’t exactly have his best season as a pro for the Kansas City Chiefs last year. It wasn’t bad at all, but the former Super Bowl MVP has set such a high bar that anything less would be considered a “down year.” At this point, however, Mahomes is ready to go for the […] The post Chiefs star Travis Kelce provides scary Patrick Mahomes warning for rest of NFL this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Drew Pearson Praying For Legendary NFL Quarterback

Dallas Cowboys legend Drew Pearson finally reached the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and it has increased his respect for his now-fellow Hall of Famers immensely. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Pearson offered his thoughts and prayers for Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson. The former Super Bowl IV MVP recently entered hospice care.
Football
FanSided

KC Chiefs release four players including Lonnie Johnson

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a few roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s roster cuts deadline with the release of four players. The Kansas City Chiefs have gotten ahead of the National Football League’s deadline to cut five players with the release of four guys hoping to make the final 53-man roster. Included in the lot was veteran cornerback Lonnie Johnson, who arrived from the Houston Texans via a trade following the completion of the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Game Haus

2022 Houston Texans Schedule

Wondering what your favorite team’s complete 2022-2023 schedule looks like? Ahead of the new season’s kickoff, TGH will be bringing you every NFL team’s full schedule, so be sure to visit our NFL page for more! Here is the Houston Texans full 2022 game schedule. [Bold indicates...
Yardbarker

Texans QB Davis Mills: Rookie RB Can 'Open Up' Offense

One of the bright spots from the Houston Texans' 17-13 preseason-opening win over the New Orleans Saints was much-hyped rookie running back Dameon Pierce. The fourth-round pick from Florida displayed his hard-nosed style in his first NFL action, rushing for 49 yards on just five carries and recording Pro Football Focus' highest running back grade for the week (90.6).
The Spun

Randy Moss Back With ESPN: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Randy Moss has been one of the best aspects of the network's pregame show on Sunday mornings. Thankfully, Randy isn't going anywhere. This week, ESPN announced that Moss has agreed to a new contract with the Worldwide Leader. The 2022 NFL regular season is just weeks away now.
FOX Sports

AFC East Mailbag: Assessing Jets’ rebuild, Patriots’ playcalling, more

There weren't many starters who played during the first week of the preseason, and that included most of the AFC East's stars. The weekend's games provided a platform for bubble players to continue building their cases to make the roster. That means there weren't many takeaways about the actual starting...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: UNC Football program to wear special Air Jordan VII cleats

Being a student-athlete at the University of North Carolina has its advantages. And one of those big advantages is the Jordan Brand sponsorship, particularly for basketball and football. Each year we see the programs wear special Air Jordan shoes in UNC colorways that look clean, crisp, and pretty damn cool. This year is no exception for the football team, either. The team will wear a special Air Jordan VII Player Exclusive cleat that features an awesome design in black, white, and Carolina blue, giving the retro shoe a new look. The design implements UNC’s main colors and also includes a logo on the tongue as well as a Jumpman logo on the side. Take a look below: Introducing this year’s Jordan VII player exclusive cleat ❄️❄️#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/mlL1RgBxHj — UNC Equipment (@UNCEquipment) August 17, 2022 This is one of the better designs for the football team in recent memories, getting a custom Air Jordan VII to wear when they hit the field this Fall. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
