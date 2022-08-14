ATV crash leaves one dead, others seriously injured
BARTON COUNTY ( KSNT ) – A 42-year-old man is dead and two are injured after a crash in Great Bend on Saturday night.
Bryan Kramer, 42, of Great Bend, was killed while driving a Polaris Razr UTV on the south side of Great Bend. The vehicle was traveling eastbound in the 3000 block of Dike Road and struck a tree at 9 p.m. on Aug. 13.
The other passengers, a 58-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy, were taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.
