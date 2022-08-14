Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Kansas Gov. Kelly says abortion vote recount ‘inconsequential’ to election confidence
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly stopped short of criticizing a recount of Kansas’ landslide abortion vote, saying the far-right activists behind the effort had the right to pursue it under the state’s law. “It’s the right of folks to do that as long as they can pay the expenses,”...
Wichita Eagle
Schmidt proposes trust fund to keep Kansas transportation money from being raided
Looking to ensure that there’s money for major projects, Republican nominee for Kansas governor Derek Schmidt on Wednesday proposed an amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would prevent transportation funding from being raided for other purposes. “The ‘Bank of KDOT’ needs to be permanently closed,” Schmidt, the Kansas attorney...
Wichita Eagle
Johnson beats Tyson in close Kansas treasurer race as counties certify, but recount pending
State Rep. Steven Johnson finished 475 votes ahead of state ahead of Sen. Caryn Tyson in the Republican primary for Kansas treasurer after all 105 counties certified their election results as of Monday. But the race isn’t over. Tyson’s campaign put up a bond for just over $2,500 to...
Wichita Eagle
‘It’s over with.’ Abortion recount hampers Kansas Republicans’ pivot to general election
Kansas Republicans have spent the past two weeks trying to move on. The landslide Aug. 2 vote preserving abortion rights in the state constitution was a stunning defeat for many anti-abortion Republicans. GOP candidates up and down the ballot quickly pivoted to the Nov. 8 general election. Rather than continuing...
Wichita Eagle
California desert parks still working to repair flood damage
JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. Timelines for repair of flash flood damage to roads in California's vast desert wilderness parks are being extended even as monsoonal rains cause new problems along with unseasonal plant and animal activity. Joshua Tree National Park was hit Tuesday by a massive rainstorm concentrated in...
