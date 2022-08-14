ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Wichita Eagle

Schmidt proposes trust fund to keep Kansas transportation money from being raided

Looking to ensure that there’s money for major projects, Republican nominee for Kansas governor Derek Schmidt on Wednesday proposed an amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would prevent transportation funding from being raided for other purposes. “The ‘Bank of KDOT’ needs to be permanently closed,” Schmidt, the Kansas attorney...
Wichita Eagle

California desert parks still working to repair flood damage

JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. Timelines for repair of flash flood damage to roads in California's vast desert wilderness parks are being extended even as monsoonal rains cause new problems along with unseasonal plant and animal activity. Joshua Tree National Park was hit Tuesday by a massive rainstorm concentrated in...
