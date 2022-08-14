Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You Don't Believe In Coincidences, You Will After Reading ThisJeffery MacHarrington, DE
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To MarylandTravel MavenChestertown, MD
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Wrestling to Make a Difference: 1CW promoters' valiant dedication to supporting their communityErik BoyerDelaware State
Related
Drunk South Jersey Woman Found With Heroin, Gun In Suburban Philly, Police Say
A New Jersey woman was arrested after police say they found her with drugs and a gun after stopping her for public intoxication in the Philadelphia suburbs. Officers on drug surveillance stopped Colleen L. Brooks, 32, of Mantua, in the 1400 block of Chester Pike in Sharon Hill when they noticed she appeared drunk on Tuesday, Aug. 16, they said.
WDEL 1150AM
WPD identifies Sunday's shooting victim
Wilmington Police are still investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night in the city's Southeast 9th Ward. The victim was identified Wednesday as 19-year old Marell Lowe. He was shot and killed Sunday night around 9:45pm on North Monroe Street.
19-Year-Old Male Shot and Killed in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred Sunday at approximately 9:44 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Monroe Street. Police located a 19-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This is...
N.J. corrections officer admits accepting bribe to smuggle phone
A Salem County corrections officer admitted Tuesday in Camden federal court to taking a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a phone into the jail for a federal detainee, officials said. Marcus Kidd, 36, of Elmer, pleaded guilty to attempted extortion under color of official right, according to New...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDEL 1150AM
2 in critical condition following shootings in Wilmington's Quaker Hill neighborhood
A man and woman are both in critical condition after they were shot in the Quaker Hill neighborhood of Wilmington Tuesday afternoon. Wilmington Police said the 22-year-old man and 37-year-old female were shot at about 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 along the 700 block of North Washington Street.
Man dies after being shot in the head in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man, police say, was shot in the head and died in Wilmington Sunday night. New Castle County police say officers responded to a shooting on Monroe Street in Wilmington just before 10 p.m.They found a man who had been shot in the head.He was taken to the hospital where he died later.There's no word on any arrests at this time.
Police investigate double shooting in Wilmington, Delaware
Two people were shot in the 600 block of Washington Street.
WDEL 1150AM
19-year old dead in Wilmington Sunday shooting
Wilmington Police said a 19-year old was shot and killed Sunday night, August 14, 2022, in the city's Southeast 9th Ward. Officers responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street around 9:45 p.m. for the reported shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity has not...
RELATED PEOPLE
Armed relative returns fire after victim shot multiple times sitting on Philly porch: Police
A relative armed with a gun rushed out of the home and fired at the gunmen, police say.
Three Men Accused Of Murder 16 Years After Victim’s Headless Body Was Found In Washington
Three men were arrested in three different states across the country for the murder of a woman whose headless body was found floating in Washington’s Puget Sound over 16 years ago, Radar has learned.Brian Anderson Bourquard, 39, was arrested on Aug. 8 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for first-degree murder. The following day, police detained Oscar Cash Gonzales, 43, in Riverside, California, and also charged him with first-degree murder, while Brandon Michael Reeve, 42, was taken into custody in Sarasota, Florida, for second-degree murder, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said.Each of the three suspects was being held on $10 million bail and...
Maryland Man Killed, Woman Airlifted To Hospital In Two-Alarm Blaze: Fire Marshal
A man was killed and a woman airlifted to a Maryland hospital after a midday fire broke out in Wicomico County, authorities announced. Deputy State Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of a late afternoon fire that took the life of a Wicomico County man on Monday, Aug. 15 on Johnson Road in Salisbury.
southjerseyobserver.com
Can You Help to Identify These Individuals? Contact Brooklawn Police With Information
The Brooklawn Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three individuals who are wanted for questioning regarding alleged property damage that occurred at the Motel 6 on July 20, 2022. (All photos credit: Brooklawn Police Dept.) The individuals fled the scene in what appears to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Md. man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river, authorities said.Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, was arrested Friday by Maryland Natural Resources Police and charged with negligent manslaughter by a vessel and criminal negligent manslaughter by a vessel, news outlets reported.Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena, and her husband were on a boat on the Magothy River on the evening of July 3, returning from watching fireworks. That's when police said another boat struck their vessel from behind and left without stopping.Slattery was critically injured and died a short time later. Her husband wasn't injured."Our investigators and the state's attorney's office worked meticulously and diligently to make this arrest," Natural Resources Police Superintendent Col. Adrian Baker said in a statement. It wasn't immediately known if Edds has an attorney.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
insidernj.com
Feds: Corrections Officer Admits Taking a Bribe
A correctional officer at the Salem County Correctional Facility today admitted accepting a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a telephone into the jail for a prisoner, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Marcus Kidd, 36, of Elmer, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb...
phl17.com
Teen fatally shot in the rib cage in Cecil B. Moore
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in the city’s Cecil B. Moore section. The incident happened on the 2000 block of North 22nd Street around 3:49 am Saturday. According to police, an 18-year-old young man was shot on the...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE REQUEST PUBLIC’S HELP IDENTIFYING HIT AND RUN SUSPECT
New Castle County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a hit and run suspect that left a 78-year-old in critical condition. (Wilmington, DE 19810) Yesterday (August 13, 2022), New Castle County police officers responded to Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive for a report of a vehicle collision that had just occurred. Upon arrival, the officers discovered that a 78-year-old motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Carpenter Station Road, approaching the intersection of Valley Run Drive. A Honda CRV cream in color was traveling northbound on Carpenter Station Road and turned left in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the front passenger side door. The rider was ejected and came to rest at the intersection of Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBOC
Two Injured in Crash in Rehoboth Beach Crash
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Authorities say two people were injured following a Monday evening crash on Route 24 in Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company said that at around 6:30 p.m., it was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road.
Mother finds daughter critically injured after hit-and-run outside her Philly home
"She was just a few feet away from the front door of the house where she lives when she got hit by this vehicle," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
myozarksonline.com
The Camden County Sheriffs Office is warning citizens about a new phone scam
The Camden County Sherrifs’ Office is warning citizens about a new phone scam circulating. The call comes from “Sergeant Davis” at 573-525-0485 who claims to be a member of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and tells you you have a warrant. This criminal then instructs you to purchase gift cards, money orders, or wire money via a money transfer service. Then they threaten you with arrest if you don’t send the money. If you call the above-listed phone number back, an automated answering service picks up and sounds like a legitimate law enforcement agency but is not. The Camden County Sherrif’s Office will never call you to ask for money. There is no “Sergeant Davis” at the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. Do not send money to anyone claiming to be a law enforcement officer who is threatening you with arrest.
Prosecutor's office: 2-year-old dead, 4-year-old hospitalized after pulled from pool
The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office has confirmed a 2-year-old has died after being removed from a pool in Harrison Township.
Comments / 6