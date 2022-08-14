ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

WPD identifies Sunday's shooting victim

Wilmington Police are still investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night in the city's Southeast 9th Ward. The victim was identified Wednesday as 19-year old Marell Lowe. He was shot and killed Sunday night around 9:45pm on North Monroe Street.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

19-Year-Old Male Shot and Killed in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred Sunday at approximately 9:44 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Monroe Street. Police located a 19-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This is...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Man dies after being shot in the head in Wilmington, police say

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man, police say, was shot in the head and died in Wilmington Sunday night. New Castle County police say officers responded to a shooting on Monroe Street in Wilmington just before 10 p.m.They found a man who had been shot in the head.He was taken to the hospital where he died later.There's no word on any arrests at this time.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

19-year old dead in Wilmington Sunday shooting

Wilmington Police said a 19-year old was shot and killed Sunday night, August 14, 2022, in the city's Southeast 9th Ward. Officers responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street around 9:45 p.m. for the reported shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity has not...
WILMINGTON, DE
