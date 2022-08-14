Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It hasn't exactly felt like the hottest month of the year over the last few days, but the calendar does, in fact, show we still have a few weeks left in the Summer of 2022. And that means a host of outdoor festivals and events still dominate the weekend calendars, many of which we're going to preview for you right now in our weekly "Weekender Blog."
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware
Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
Running and walking on the Delaware River Trail may be putting yourself at risk
Has anyone not experienced a pedestrian crossing in front of your green light, eyes glued to their phone and oblivious to the world around them? Or the runner who darts from out of nowhere to cross mid-block? Many more drivers are inattentive and occasionally dangerous, but somehow pedestrians oblivious to the rules seem to stand out.
phillyvoice.com
Exton's historic Ship Inn, once a stop for George Washington, Andrew Jackson, to be sold
The owner of the Ship Inn, an historic property in Exton that dates back to the late 18th century, has found a pair of buyers who envision turning the two-story Georgian building into a microbrewery. Built in 1796, the stone property was designed to be a place for travelers to...
phillyvoice.com
The Cowtown Rodeo in South Jersey keeps warehouse developers at bay
The longest-standing weekly rodeo in the country isn't in Texas, Colorado or Wyoming – it's in a small South Jersey farm town less than an hour from Philadelphia. The Cowtown Rodeo in Pilesgrove, Salem County, has held a show almost every Saturday since 1955. But if developers had their...
Cape Gazette
Jehovah's Witnesses at my door – but not for long!
When I lived in Wilmington, Jehovah's Witnesses used to make the climb up our long, steep flight of steps from the street to my door. "Oh no, not again!" was the universal thought. They dressed all up in their Sunday best carrying black valises. My grandmother used to entertain them...
Gloucester County woman suing trucking company involved in chemical leak that caused rotten egg smell
PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- A Gloucester County woman has filed a lawsuit against the trucking company involved in last week's chemical leak. The lawsuit alleges that the Texas-based company TransChem USA is responsible for illnesses related to the leak.It also includes a request that TransChem preserves any photos or documents connected to the incident to be later used as evidence.The leak caused a rotten egg smell to overwhelm parts of South Jersey. Officials say a trailer containing about 7,000 gallons of a chemical called Lubrizol was venting and causing the smell. It was not a natural gas leak.
WDEL 1150AM
2 in critical condition following shootings in Wilmington's Quaker Hill neighborhood
A man and woman are both in critical condition after they were shot in the Quaker Hill neighborhood of Wilmington Tuesday afternoon. Wilmington Police said the 22-year-old man and 37-year-old female were shot at about 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 along the 700 block of North Washington Street.
2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate.Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided with their car, which Delaware State Police said had become disabled in a lane on a stretch of Interstate 95 near Newark, The Baltimore Sun reported. The truck struck the car from behind — pushing it toward the shoulder — and then caught fire, pinning the men inside their vehicle, according to police. The truck driver wasn't injured.Andrew Geraci, a filmmaker and friend of the men, said that Whittier and Brubaker were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.Brubaker, of Halethorpe, was considered a pioneer in virtual production filming, and created the first large-scale LED wall in the Baltimore and Washington region, Geraci said. Whittier, of Havre de Grace, started and owned camera equipment companies in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Alexandria, Virginia, before selling his company recently, the newspaper reported.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
firststateupdate.com
Two Women Injured In Bear House Fire Tuesday
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office has determined that this afternoon’s fire that injured two people in Bear was accidental according to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio. Chionchio said the Christiana Fire Company responded to the unit block of Michael Lane in the Caravel Woods development shortly...
phillyvoice.com
Golf cart driver killed in collision with car at Chester County course
A golfer at Loch Nairn Golf Club was killed Saturday night in a collision with a car on Church Road in West Marlborough Township, authorities said. The man was driving across Church Road, near McCue Road, when the collision occurred around 8 p.m. He suffered fatal injuries after he was ejected from the cart. He died at the scene.
West Chester Native, ‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Has ‘Never Felt Better’
Bam Margera at his Chester County skate park in 2011.Image via Charles Fox, Philadelphia Inquirer. Following his firing from Jackass Forever last year and recent substance-abuse treatment, West Chester native Bam Margera said he has “never felt better” in an episode of Jackass co-star Steve-O’s podcast that was released this month, writes Nick Vadala for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Tractor-Trailer Driver Killed In Chain-Reaction Crash On I-476 In Delco
A tractor-trailer driver was killed in a chain-reaction crash on I-476 in Delaware County, authorities said. The rig failed to stop as it was traveling southbound on the Blue Route near mile maker 11.2 and crashed through a guardrail into the northbound lanes around 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, according to the Radnor Fire Company.
25-Year-Old Arrested on Multiple Outstanding Warrants
WEST CHESTER, PA — It was a routine traffic stop that turned into anything but for 25-year-old Taylor Lloyd. On Saturday, August 13th, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department reportedly pulled Lloyd over and discovered that she had several outstanding warrants dating back to July 15th. In addition to...
