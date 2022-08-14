'I can't even wear my FitBit': Klobuchar on the secretive process for viewing classified documents after Mar-a-Lago raid

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Andrew Harnik/AP

Sen. Amy Klobuchar described the strict process for viewing classified documents days after the FBI executed a raid at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

The FBI seized about a dozen boxes of classified documents from the Florida property last week.

"As a senator, I know when I look at classified documents, I've got to go in a special room," Klobuchar said on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday. "I can't even wear my Fitbit."

Reports said that federal agents believed Trump had presidential records, which are officially government property. The Washington Post reported that investigators were looking for secret documents describing US nuclear weapons.

"You can't destroy federal documents or you can't take federal documents out of secure locations," Klobuchar said. "And Mar-a-Lago, where you can check out croquet sets and tennis rackets and golf clubs, that's not one of them."

Klobuchar added that it may be too soon to tell if the raid will end in an indictment for Trump but that "the law is king."

"I don't have all the evidence. This is going to be up to the Justice Department to make a decision about what happened here, why it happened, and if it rises to the level of a crime," she said. "The former president isn't king. Everyone has to follow the laws."