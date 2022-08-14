ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

newschain

Search carried out into reports of shots fired at Derry bonfire

Police have carried out a search as they continue to investigate reports that shots were fired at a nationalist bonfire in Londonderry. It was reported that shots were fired at the bonfire in the Meenan Square area of the Bogside in Derry at about 11.20pm on Monday. Chief Inspector Michael...
DERRY, NH
newportdispatch.com

Driver arrested for DUI #2 in Bradford

BRADFORD — A 57-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Bradford last week. Police say they observed a traffic infraction and initiated a motor vehicle stop on Waits River Road, near Farmway, on August 12. The driver was identified as Dwight...
BRADFORD, VT
Concord, NH
Crime & Safety
City
Concord, NH
City
Merrimack, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Second home owner testifies Sapry holed up in his house before arrest

LACONIA — A Laconia homeowner testified about how he found Hassan Sapry in his house on the afternoon of April 26, 2019, not long before he was arrested for the murder of Wilfred Guzman Sr. Kenneth Hamel testified Tuesday how he had driven up from Massachusetts to check on...
LACONIA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Local and state police respond to call at Sununu Youth Center for reported disturbance

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police and New Hampshire State Police were on scene at the Sununu Youth Center on River Road for what was initially reported as a “riot.”. Just after 8 p.m. a radio broadcast from state police asked that “all available units respond to the Sununu Center in Manchester for a riot.” The Manchester Police dispatch log shows Manchester Police responding to a riot at 8:06 p.m.
MANCHESTER, NH
WGME

5 suspects sought after robbing New Hampshire convenience store at gunpoint

EXETER, NH (WGME) – Police are searching for 5 suspects who reportedly robbed a New Hampshire convenience store at gunpoint before running away early Tuesday morning. According to police, the suspects went into the EZ Mart Shell station on Main Street in Exeter around 3:25 a.m. They reportedly walked around the store before one of the suspects got the clerk’s attention after pulling out a handgun. Police say another suspected also pulled out what appeared to be an AR-15 style weapon.
EXETER, NH
WMUR.com

Traffic circle in Nashua dedicated to late police officer

NASHUA, N.H. — Nashua is honoring a former police officer who died in the line of duty. The traffic circle at the intersection of Main Street, South Main and Daniel Webster Highway is now named after Officer Edward "Rocky" Graziano. Graziano was on a motorcycle in August 1964 when...
NASHUA, NH
wgan.com

Identities of victims in deadly Berwick crash released

Police have released the names of the people who died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Berwick. The Berwick Police Dept. says the wreck claimed the lives of Samuel Flick, 20, of Casco, and Genna Guffey, 18, also of Casco. Flick was driving a 1999 Volvo S70 south on Route...
BERWICK, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Door opened into pickup truck led to massive brawl, stabbings at Winchester beach

WINCHESTER, Mass. — A door that was opened into the side of a pickup truck led to a massive brawl at a beach in Winchester on Sunday night, authorities said. Troopers responding to a report of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in the area of Mystic Valley Parkway found several people suffering from various injuries.
WINCHESTER, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbcboston.com

DA's Office: No Charges for Officer Who Fatally Shot Saugus Woman in 2021

Prosecutors in Essex County will not pursue criminal charges against the officer who shot and killed a woman last year in Saugus, the Essex District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday after completing an investigation into the incident. Stephanie Gerard, 38, of Saugus, was shot by police in August of 2021 after...
SAUGUS, MA
WMUR.com

1 dead after car strikes tree in Hollis

HOLLIS, N.H. — One person is dead after a crash in Hollis. Police said they received a call just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday about a crash on Silver Lake Road. When officers arrived, the driver had already died, officials said. Police said the car was heading north when it...
HOLLIS, NH
mychamplainvalley.com

Armed man makes threats toward people and K9

Manchester, NH — Police responded to a report of a man making threats with a knife at 435 Hanover St around 12:30 am on Sunday. The callers told police that they had encountered a man and a woman outside of the building and that the man, identified as Robert Philbrick, 23, became aggressive and threatened them with a knife. The victims were able to hide in an apartment but Philbrick followed them and banged on the door screaming at them to come out.
MANCHESTER, NH
mynbc5.com

Police investigating fatal crash in Grafton County

HAVERHILL, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Sunday in Pike. Police said they responded to a disturbance call in Glencliff when they learned that Jacquelyn Decareau, 30, had left the area and was headed toward Haverhill on Route 25. While searching the area,...
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH

