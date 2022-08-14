Read full article on original website
newschain
Search carried out into reports of shots fired at Derry bonfire
Police have carried out a search as they continue to investigate reports that shots were fired at a nationalist bonfire in Londonderry. It was reported that shots were fired at the bonfire in the Meenan Square area of the Bogside in Derry at about 11.20pm on Monday. Chief Inspector Michael...
WMUR.com
Goffstown police: Man accused of shoplifting, leading police on pursuit, driving recklessly now in custody
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — Police in Goffstown have taken a man into custody who they say was involved in separate incidents on Tuesday. Police said it’s believed the man shoplifted items from Sully’s Superette in Goffstown. He fled that scene. An officer who responded to a crash on...
WMUR.com
Man accused of threatening people with knife; found hiding under table in Manchester building
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Investigators said it took a police dog and pepper spray to arrest a man accused of threatening two people in downtown Manchester. They said Robert Philbrick lunged at the couple with a knife shortly after midnight Sunday and then hid inside a nearby building on Hanover Street.
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested for DUI #2 in Bradford
BRADFORD — A 57-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Bradford last week. Police say they observed a traffic infraction and initiated a motor vehicle stop on Waits River Road, near Farmway, on August 12. The driver was identified as Dwight...
laconiadailysun.com
Second home owner testifies Sapry holed up in his house before arrest
LACONIA — A Laconia homeowner testified about how he found Hassan Sapry in his house on the afternoon of April 26, 2019, not long before he was arrested for the murder of Wilfred Guzman Sr. Kenneth Hamel testified Tuesday how he had driven up from Massachusetts to check on...
manchesterinklink.com
Local and state police respond to call at Sununu Youth Center for reported disturbance
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police and New Hampshire State Police were on scene at the Sununu Youth Center on River Road for what was initially reported as a “riot.”. Just after 8 p.m. a radio broadcast from state police asked that “all available units respond to the Sununu Center in Manchester for a riot.” The Manchester Police dispatch log shows Manchester Police responding to a riot at 8:06 p.m.
5 arrested, multiple people stabbed after argument over open car door at Massachusetts beach
A large fight over an open car door resulted in several people stabbed and five people arrested Sunday night at a beach in Winchester.
WGME
5 suspects sought after robbing New Hampshire convenience store at gunpoint
EXETER, NH (WGME) – Police are searching for 5 suspects who reportedly robbed a New Hampshire convenience store at gunpoint before running away early Tuesday morning. According to police, the suspects went into the EZ Mart Shell station on Main Street in Exeter around 3:25 a.m. They reportedly walked around the store before one of the suspects got the clerk’s attention after pulling out a handgun. Police say another suspected also pulled out what appeared to be an AR-15 style weapon.
WMUR.com
Traffic circle in Nashua dedicated to late police officer
NASHUA, N.H. — Nashua is honoring a former police officer who died in the line of duty. The traffic circle at the intersection of Main Street, South Main and Daniel Webster Highway is now named after Officer Edward "Rocky" Graziano. Graziano was on a motorcycle in August 1964 when...
wgan.com
Identities of victims in deadly Berwick crash released
Police have released the names of the people who died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Berwick. The Berwick Police Dept. says the wreck claimed the lives of Samuel Flick, 20, of Casco, and Genna Guffey, 18, also of Casco. Flick was driving a 1999 Volvo S70 south on Route...
WMUR.com
Exeter police investigate armed robbery of convenience store
Police said all the robbers were wearing COVID-19-style face masks. One of them was armed with an AR-15-style weapon and another was armed with a handgun, police said.
Police: Door opened into pickup truck led to massive brawl, stabbings at Winchester beach
WINCHESTER, Mass. — A door that was opened into the side of a pickup truck led to a massive brawl at a beach in Winchester on Sunday night, authorities said. Troopers responding to a report of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in the area of Mystic Valley Parkway found several people suffering from various injuries.
WMUR.com
Greenland parents express concerns at board meeting after former NH bus driver charged with stalking
GREENLAND, N.H. — Parents in Greenland expressed their concerns at a board meeting after a former bus driver was arrested and is facing federal interstate stalking charges. They say they want accountability and to make sure an incident like this never happens again. An affidavit said the charges are...
nbcboston.com
DA's Office: No Charges for Officer Who Fatally Shot Saugus Woman in 2021
Prosecutors in Essex County will not pursue criminal charges against the officer who shot and killed a woman last year in Saugus, the Essex District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday after completing an investigation into the incident. Stephanie Gerard, 38, of Saugus, was shot by police in August of 2021 after...
WMUR.com
1 dead after car strikes tree in Hollis
HOLLIS, N.H. — One person is dead after a crash in Hollis. Police said they received a call just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday about a crash on Silver Lake Road. When officers arrived, the driver had already died, officials said. Police said the car was heading north when it...
mychamplainvalley.com
Armed man makes threats toward people and K9
Manchester, NH — Police responded to a report of a man making threats with a knife at 435 Hanover St around 12:30 am on Sunday. The callers told police that they had encountered a man and a woman outside of the building and that the man, identified as Robert Philbrick, 23, became aggressive and threatened them with a knife. The victims were able to hide in an apartment but Philbrick followed them and banged on the door screaming at them to come out.
N.H. authorities investigating after eggs were allegedly taken from a piping plover nest at Hampton Beach
Anyone with any information should contact Operation Game Thief at 1-800-344-4262. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying those responsible for allegedly tampering with a state-endangered piping plover nest at Hampton Beach last month. Authorities believe two piping plover eggs may have...
WMUR.com
Video: Woman returns bag of cash found in Gilford supermarket parking lot
GILFORD, N.H. — VIDEO: A woman returned a bag of cash she found in a Gilford supermarket parking lot. >> Read the full story: Woman returns bag of cash found in grocery store parking lot in Gilford.
Several people injured during an assault at Shannon Beach in Winchester
WINCHESTER, Mass. — State Police say several people are injured - and five people are under arrest - after an “altercation” at Shannon Beach at the state park in Winchester. At least one of the victims is expected to undergo surgery at Mass. General Hospital, according to...
mynbc5.com
Police investigating fatal crash in Grafton County
HAVERHILL, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Sunday in Pike. Police said they responded to a disturbance call in Glencliff when they learned that Jacquelyn Decareau, 30, had left the area and was headed toward Haverhill on Route 25. While searching the area,...
