ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Video captures massive mudslide in San Bernardino Mountains

By Marc Sternfield
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PmpjL_0hGstFAM00

The power of mother nature was captured on video Saturday when flash floods hit the San Bernardino Mountains yet again.

KTLA viewer Garrett Rehmer and his family were driving home from the Big Bear area when they encountered a massive mudslide in Forest Falls.

Their video shows mud, rocks, debris, and even large tree trunks flowing over the highway, making the road impassible.

A second video shows the aftermath as crews began clearing Valley of the Falls Drive, which was closed Saturday evening.

Elsewhere in the San Bernardino Mountains, four adults and three children had to be rescued when they became trapped by floodwaters. Search and Rescue crews utilized a rope system to get the group across a swollen creek.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 2

Jesse824
3d ago

I’m no expert but that looks more like mountain flash flooding. When the headline say mudslide I was expecting to see some large area of muddy land slide or shift down a slope similar to a land slide but muddy

Reply
4
Related
KESQ

Mountain and high desert storms firing up again this afternoon

A string of thunderstorms ranging from eastern Riverside County to the mountains of San Bernardino county has prompted a Flash Flood Warning until 2:45 p.m. In addition, a Flash Flood Warning for portions of Riverside County covering the burn scars from the Apple and El Dorado fires has been issued until 4:15 p.m. for heavy rains and runoff that could trigger mudslides in those burn scar areas.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Algae blooms prompt warnings at Lake Elsinore, Big Bear Lake

State and regional water managers are urging people to stay out of Lake Elsinore and Big Bear Lake due to dangerous algal blooms. Elevated levels of algae were detected by both lab results and visual observations, according to the State Water Resources Control Board and Santa Ana Regional Water Quality Control Board. “WARNING” signs have […]
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Driver killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Banning identified as Desert Hot Springs woman

Authorities today identified a Desert Hot Springs woman who was killed in a rollover crash possibly triggered by a tire blowout on Interstate 10 in Banning. The crash was reported Monday at 9:55 a.m. on westbound I-10 at the Ramsey Street exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.    Justine Vallez, 40, of Desert The post Driver killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Banning identified as Desert Hot Springs woman appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Bernardino Mountains#Mudslide#Rescue Team#Accident#Ktla#Nexstar Media Inc
KESQ News Channel 3

Garage fire in Beaumont kills one person

A garage fire in Beaumont claimed one life today.   Firefighters responded to 1500 Sequoia Drive at around 4 a.m. to a report of a well-involved garage fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Crews from Southern California Edison and Southern California Gas Company were called to shut off gas and power as fire crews The post Garage fire in Beaumont kills one person appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
z1077fm.com

LOCAL FIREFIGHTERS RETURN FROM FIGHTING NOR-CAL WILDFIRES

A San Bernardino County Fire Strike Team has returned home after a 14-day assignment working the Oak and McKinney fires. “Brush Patrol 6606” is housed out of Station 44 here in Joshua Tree. They are commonly deployed when there is a declared “state of extreme emergency” – using a mutual aid agreement with the California Office of Emergency Services enacted back in 1950.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Aerial Tramway set to reopen after week-long flash flood clean-up

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is set to tentatively reopen today after a week-long clean-up from a flash flood, which left hundreds of customers stranded. https://youtu.be/oifjPeGa5F0 The Tramway's website says the plan is to open today, but it encourages visitors to keep checking back for updates. A week ago, a storm brought heavy rain to the The post Palm Springs Aerial Tramway set to reopen after week-long flash flood clean-up appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
thelog.com

Dam! How Big Bear Lake was Created

BIG BEAR— Big Bear’s history began around 1845 after Benjamin Davis Wilson rode into the valley with an entourage of 20 men, who were searching for the suspects of a series of raids on ranches in Riverside, according to BigBear.com. When the men entered the valley, they discovered it was packed with big grizzly bears. The discovery led to Big Bear Lake’s present-day name to honor the big bears that called the valley home.
KESQ News Channel 3

M3.3 earthquake strike near Cabazon

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck near Cabazon Tuesday afternoon. The earthquake was recorded at 5:53 p.m. The United States Geological Survey had reports from people who felt the earthquake in Cathedral City to nearly Indio. Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here. Get the The post M3.3 earthquake strike near Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
daytrippen.com

Lookout Roadhouse Ortega Highway Overlooking Lake Elsinore

The Lookout Road House is perched on a cliff overlooking Lake Elsinore. The Roadside cafe has a million-dollar view but serves up humble American-style food, including hearty breakfasts and Oak-Smoked BBQ Ribs. You can dine inside, take your beer and burger onto the patio and brave the wind. The Lookout...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
onscene.tv

7 Rescued After Flash Flood Leaves Them Trapped | Forest Falls

08.13.2022 | 3:30 PM | FOREST FALLS – 4 children and 3 adults were rescued after a flash flood left them stranded on the other side of the floodwaters. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue team responded to the scene and started rescue operations. SAR members utilized a rope system to safely and effectively guide the stranded victims through the flood waters. One person at a time shuffled through the flowing waters with guidance from SAR members to safety. The rescue operation took approximately 1 hour 30 minutes to complete. No injuries have been reported and all victims are safe. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-15 14:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-15 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Riverside; San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for San Bernardino County in southern California Riverside County in southern California * Until 330 PM PDT. * At 245 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles north of Indio, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lost Horse-Keys Village. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Toddler hit, killed by delivery van in Irvine

A 23-month-old girl died Tuesday after she was hit by a delivery van in Irvine. Irvine police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Estancia in a residential housing community. Police and Orange County Fire Authority personnel responded to the area for a report of a collision in a parking […]
IRVINE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fire damages building in San Bernardino on Aug. 11

A fire damaged a vacant auto repair building in San Bernardino on Aug. 11, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The incident occurred at 4:18 p.m. in the 100 block of South E Street, where firefighters found heavy smoke and fire conditions. The building, which has burned multiple...
KTLA

KTLA

66K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy