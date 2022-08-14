Read full article on original website
Cardinals Insider Shares A Perfect Albert Pujols Sight
Albert Pujols put on a show yesterday. This is something that the St. Louis Cardinals and their fans grew accustomed to during Pujols’ first stint with the team. But yesterday, he recorded his second two-homer game of the season. He hit home run No. 688 in the bottom of...
Cardinals: What teammates are saying about Albert Pujols’ resurgence
What are St. Louis Cardinals teammates saying about Albert Pujols’ resurgence? Let’s take you inside the clubhouse. The reactions to the St. Louis Cardinals signing Albert Pujols were mixed. Some viewed it as a low-risk option to bring a Hall of Famer home for one last season to contribute off the bench. Others thought the move was nostalgia based and provided little upside.
5 takeaways from Cardinals series win over the Brewers
The St. Louis Cardinals remain atop the NL Central after a dramatic Sunday winner for the Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cardinals took two of three over the Brewers to keep possession of first place in the NL Central standings. The Cardinals won Friday 3-1. They lost Saturday 3-2....
St. Louis Cardinals: Revisiting 3 preseason predictions gone bad
Let’s take a look at three of my preseason predictions, including why I thought the Cardinals signing Albert Pujols was a mistake. Before any season starts, most of us make predictions about the St. Louis Cardinals. Whether it’s about the pitching or hitting, or even managing, we always feel compelled to make predictions. It’s part of our nature as baseball fans.
Cardinals Rumors: Should St. Louis pursue Garrett Richards?
Should the St. Louis Cardinals pursue right-hander Garrett Richards, who was recently designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers?. If there is one thing that the St. Louis Cardinals have learned in previous seasons, it’s that you can never have enough pitching depth. After adding Jordan Montgomery and Jose...
LSU football: QB walking away from game after not win starting job
Myles Brennan is leaving the LSU football team after not winning the starting quarterback job. After being informed he was not going to be the main man, Myles Brennan walked away from the sport he loved, as he will no longer be part of Brian Kelly’s LSU football family.
Twins broadcast aired weirdest graphic about Albert Pujols
Home team broadcasts often make a point of hyping up their own players. But the Minnesota Twins broadcast somehow ending up doing the exact opposite on Tuesday. During the pregame show ahead of the Twins’ game against the Kansas City Royals, Bally Sports North aired one of the most head-scratching graphics in recent memory. In an attempt to tout the strong rookie year Twins infielder Jose Miranda has been having, the broadcast compared Miranda to Albert Pujols as a rookie. But the graphic as presented made pitifully little sense.
Aaron Rodgers Meets With Packers WRs After QB’s Rant
The four-time NFL MVP did not call the meeting, but he did speak throughout to give his receiving corps advice.
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo goes wild in dugout after umpire DJ Reyburn’s awful HBP call
The New York Yankees haven’t been sailing smoothly for weeks now, if not months. Sometimes, the struggles seem to compound; when one offensive player can’t get rolling, his seven non-Aaron Judge teammates often follow. Sometimes, the struggles are cosmic, though, and it feels as if every force on...
What is the future for St. Louis Cardinals’ Dakota Hudson?
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Dakota Hudson’s struggles could make him the odd man out next year. St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said he will skip pitcher Dakota Hudson’s scheduled start on Aug. 17, undoubtedly hoping it will be a reset for the 27-year-old right-hander, who has stumbled to a career-high 4.17 ERA this year. Marmol said he wants Hudson to work on his approach against left-handed batters, against whom he has had trouble finding the plate, allowing 32 of his 50 walks.
Braves acquire Tyler White from Brewers
The Braves have acquired first baseman Tyler White from the Brewers in exchange for cash, as first indicated on the MLB.com transactions log. White was eligible to be traded even after the Aug. 2 trade deadline passed because he has not been on the 40-man roster at any point this season.
Cardinals Playoff Odds: St. Louis clear favorite to win NL Central
In this weeks look at Major League Baseball’s playoff odds, the St. Louis Cardinals have emerged as the clear favorite to win the NL Central. Throughout the first half of the regular season, the Milwaukee Brewers looked like the clear favorites to win the National League Central. Their pitching was dominant while a bullpen led by Josh Hader and Devin Williams were virtually unhittable in the eighth and ninth innings.
