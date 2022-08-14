Fiery late-night crash leaves 2 dead in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) – A two-vehicle crash that occurred overnight in Aurora left both drivers dead at the scene.

Officers with the Aurora Police Department were called to the intersection of East 40th Avenue and North Tower Road early Sunday morning after receiving reports of a two-vehicle crash.

According to APD, the two vehicles involved were a 2005 Honda sedan and a 2000 Lexus sedan. Leading up to the crash, the Honda was traveling north on North Tower Road at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the Honda then ran the red light where North Tower Road intersects with East 40th Avenue, and collided with the Lexus, which immediately caught fire.

The scene of the crash near the intersection of East 40th Avenue and North Tower Road following cleanup efforts. (KDVR)

Once officers arrived, both the driver of the Honda and the driver of the Lexus were pronounced dead at the scene. They were the sole occupants of their respective vehicles.

“Sadly, they both suffered grievous injuries and were pronounced deceased on scene,” Sergeant Faith Goodrich with APD said.

The identities of the deceased will be released once the Adams County Coroner has informed the next of kin.

This investigation is ongoing. If you witnessed this collision, the Aurora Police Traffic Section is asking you to come forward to speak with investigators.

