ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Fiery late-night crash leaves 2 dead in Aurora

By Nick Wills
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=469hhp_0hGssvlJ00

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) – A two-vehicle crash that occurred overnight in Aurora left both drivers dead at the scene.

Officers with the Aurora Police Department were called to the intersection of East 40th Avenue and North Tower Road early Sunday morning after receiving reports of a two-vehicle crash.

According to APD, the two vehicles involved were a 2005 Honda sedan and a 2000 Lexus sedan. Leading up to the crash, the Honda was traveling north on North Tower Road at a high rate of speed.

Juvenile cyclist seriously injured after colliding with car

The driver of the Honda then ran the red light where North Tower Road intersects with East 40th Avenue, and collided with the Lexus, which immediately caught fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T97V4_0hGssvlJ00
The scene of the crash near the intersection of East 40th Avenue and North Tower Road following cleanup efforts. (KDVR)

Once officers arrived, both the driver of the Honda and the driver of the Lexus were pronounced dead at the scene. They were the sole occupants of their respective vehicles.

1 person killed, 1 injured in Greeley trench collapse

“Sadly, they both suffered grievous injuries and were pronounced deceased on scene,” Sergeant Faith Goodrich with APD said.

The identities of the deceased will be released once the Adams County Coroner has informed the next of kin.

This investigation is ongoing. If you witnessed this collision, the Aurora Police Traffic Section is asking you to come forward to speak with investigators.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Aurora Police: Man dies after hit-and-run on Peoria

A man died after he was hit by a car while trying to cross N Peoria Street in Aurora on Tuesday night. Aurora Police Department says the driver of a vehicle never stopped, and investigators are searching for both now. According to the APD press release, police responded to the deadly hit-and-run on Peoria near E 17th Ave just before 11 p.m. The victim was found lying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. Investigators initially determined the victim was trying to cross the street just north of 17th when he was hit by a black or gray Honda Pilot that was speeding south on Peoria. The driver of the Honda did not stop and continued south on Peoria.Tipsters can anonymously report any information to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) and could be eligible for up to $2,000 reward.APD says this was the 31st traffic-related death in the city in 2022.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Customer at donut shop was thrown across room when RV crashed into it

A Lakewood donut shop patron is expected to survive after an RV drove into the front of the shop while he was seated inside. It was just before 7 a.m. Monday when the RV came crashing through the front of Winchell's Donuts, off of West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood. "I was in here and I heard a big noise -- it was like an explosion -- and my heart stopped," said Sam Batikha, the shop owner. "I thought it was gas lines or a bomb or something. When I see what happened, I just pulled my employee and...
LAKEWOOD, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Aurora, CO
City
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Greeley, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Lexus#The Adams County Coroner
99.9 The Point

RV Crashes Into Denver Donut Shop on Colfax, 4 Injured

It had to be a scary situation, when suddenly an RV came barreling into this donut shop where a customer was thrown across the room. If you've ever had a bad Monday, imagine how these folks were feeling on Monday, August 15, 2022 at a Winchell's in Lakewood, Colorado, a suburb of Denver. At the corner of Pierce and Colfax, a simple stop for a quick snack for one man turned into chaos. The driver of the RV must feel horrible.
DENVER, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Two dead in Black Forest shooting

BLACK FOREST, Colo. — Two people are dead following a disturbance involving a shooting in Black Forest. Deborah Myatt with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said at a press conference that the call came in just before 6:50 p.m. reporting a disturbance in the 15000 block of Pole Pine Point in Black Forest, […]
BLACK FOREST, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Denver

17-year-old boy turns himself in after deadly Aurora shooting on Beeler Street

A 17-year-old boy turned himself on Monday after a 28-year-old man was shot and killed on N Beeler Street on Aug. 8, Aurora Police Department confirmed in an updated press release. According to APD, police responded to the shooting in the 1500 block of Beeler around 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 8, where the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. On Monday evening, police say the teen suspect was taken into custody after he turned himself in, and he now faces a charge for First-Degree Murder. There was no booking image available for the suspect, since he is considered a juvenile.The case will be prosecuted by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
AURORA, CO
9News

2 dead in crash on Tower Road in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Two drivers are dead after a crash in Aurora on Sunday morning. The Aurora Police Department (APD) first tweeted about the crash at 2:51 a.m. on Sunday. Police said the crash happened at 40th Avenue and Tower Road. The incident involved two vehicles, a 2005 Honda...
AURORA, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy