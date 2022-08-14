Supermarket Owner Buys Mount Ivy Diner; FilBen Development Group Purchases Montebello Parcel for Assisted Living; Camp Merockdim Sold

Read full article on original website
‘Barbaric’ New York Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Mother in Hudson Valley
A 1-month-old Hudson Valley baby lost her mother and grandmother "due to the barbaric actions" of a man with "a wanton disregard for human life." On Tuesday, Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh confirmed a Rockland County man was sentenced for murdering two people in Valley Cottage, New York. Hillcrest,...
Patients Concerned After Major Hudson Valley Healthcare Service Provider Announcement
More than ever, patients have been more concerned about healthcare, their coverage, and staying healthy. However, Hudson Valley residents are wondering what the future will hold. A major Hudson Valley healthcare provider made an important announcement. The formerly known Orange Regional Medical Center is now Garnet Health Medical Center. This...
‘Horrific’ Fatal Crash With 2 Motorcycles, Vehicles In Hudson Valley
One person is dead and others injured after a "horrific" crash in the Hudson Valley that involved two motorcycles and at least two vehicles. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 5:36 p.m., officers from the Town of Walkill Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving motorcycles at 495 Schutt Road in Middletown, New York.
Is This Stealing? Newburgh, NY Divided Over Local “Thief”
The Nextdoor app is great place for neighbors to communicate with each other and form a tight-knit community. It's also ground-zero for drama. The comments in Newburgh, NY's section of the app exploded recently over a simple question that revolved around a complicated question: was a woman stealing from her neighbors?
3-car crash in Woodbury kills 1 person, injures 6; Grand rabbi not hurt
One person was killed and six others were injured in a three car crash in Orange County Wednesday night.
High-density housing project renews overdevelopment concerns in Monroe
Activists say the project calls for three- to four-story buildings with more than 1,000 bedrooms altogether.
NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch
Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
Person struck, killed by NJ Transit train at North Jersey station
A person was struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train early Tuesday in Passaic County, officials said. The person was hit by a Suffern, New York-bound Main Line train near the Passaic station at about 2 a.m., a New Jersey Transit spokesman said. Train 1101 left Hoboken shortly...
Hilarious Closed Sign at Upstate New York Business Blames Wife
One Upstate New York business is closed. The sign out front should have told you. And it's all because of the owner's wife. We've all heard the saying - happy wife, happy life. No one knows that better than Tony. He runs a gift shop in Lake George, New York off US Route 9. Unfortunately, Tony had to close for a few days, thanks to his wife. And he left a hilarious note on the door to explain.
SNAP households to receive extra benefits in August
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Monday that all SNAP households will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits in August.
What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley
The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
Girl Ejected From Minivan On Garden State Parkway, Driver ID'd
A 14-year-old girl was ejected from a minivan on the Garden State Parkway this weekend, authorities said. Melande Alexis-Joseph, 51, of Maplewood was heading south in a Toyota Sienna when the van struck a guardrail on the right, ejecting the girl around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 in Kenilworth, New Jersey Sate Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
