The Nikon Z30 is the third APS-C mirrorless camera after the Nikon Z50 and Nikon Z fc. All three cameras have a similar build quality and the same photo and video recording capabilities, but each comes with its own design flavor. The Z30 is the cheapest of the bunch, pitched for vlogging beginners, and unashamedly squares up to the Sony ZV-E10. Its viewfinder-less and compact design certainly is video-centric, with a vari-angle touch screen and tally lamp in the mix. Armed with the impressive 16-50mm kit lens, the Z30 is a highly competent shooter, though we do wish it had a headphone jack and a better selection of lenses.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO