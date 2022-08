A standing ovation from the entire faculty and staff at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College greeted new President Tracy Brundage when she took the stage during the college’s annual fall conference. Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — A standing ovation from the entire faculty and staff at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College greeted new President Tracy Brundage when she took the stage during the college’s annual fall conference.

Brundage, the first female president in the history of ABAC, took office on Aug. 1 as the 11th president in ABAC’s history. She was sidelined her first week on the job due to a bout with COVID but has bounced back strong.