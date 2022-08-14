GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a remote residence that had been destroyed by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon near Greenbrier, TN. According to troopers at the scene, 31-year-old Coumba Sow, of Antioch, was travelling on Tom Austin Highway when he lost control and crashed into a parked race car alongside the road, sending it into the mobile home behind it. The Sow’s vehicle also made contact with the home, crumpling the far corner, causing the roof to partially collapse.

GREENBRIER, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO