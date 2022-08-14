ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Google is embedding cloud gaming right into its search results

By David Nield
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aKkIS_0hGssDMh00
(Image credit: Google)

It seems Google is testing a that lets you launch games from cloud streaming services (such as Google Stadia) with a single click from your search results.

As spotted by Bryant Chappel (via The Verge), if you search for a game that's available on a streaming service, you'll get a little Play button – click on that, and the title will launch on the relevant cloud gaming platform, right inside your browser.

Google does something similar with movies and TV shows in search: if there's a match on a streaming platform (like Netflix or Disney Plus), you'll see links to launch the content alongside the regular list of results.

It looks like the Google search engine has a new update for cloud gaming platforms!!!When searching for a game players can now launch a game directly from the search results utilizing @GoogleStadia. pic.twitter.com/xblOsBpF6OAugust 11, 2022

Testing, testing

At the time of writing, Google hasn't officially commented on this trial, so it's possibly still in the testing stage and may not be appearing for everyone. It does appear to be available on both the desktop and mobile versions of the Google homepage, for those who have it.

As you would hope, it's not just Google Stadia that matches are shown for. The Play button also appears if games are on Amazon Luna, Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming - showing that perhaps that cloud gaming is more advanced, with more platforms people are signed into, than you might have imagined.

Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) games can also now be launched directly via the Google search results page. pic.twitter.com/LeYbBk7SFHAugust 11, 2022

Based on what people have been able to test so far, it's not quite a frictionless experience for all games on all streaming platforms (if you’re not signed in properly, or for things like XBox Cloud Gaming, you need to click on some prompts or sign into services), but that's to be expected for a feature that's only just appeared – and it will no doubt improve over time.

Analysis: the cloud is coming for gaming

Cloud gaming has yet to properly take off – you still need a very fast, low latency broadband connection to really make the most of it – but it's not difficult to see the appeal of being able to stream games over the web just like movies or music.

For a start, you don't have to buy any extra hardware, and the hardware you're running games on in the cloud is always state of the art.

The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 – something of a mess on every platform except cloud services, as updates were quick and seamless as the developers tried to iron out bugs as fast as possible – showed the benefits of having a hardware and software foundation that can be constantly tweaked.

And then there's the benefit of being able to play anywhere. You can't lug a PlayStation 5 down to the beach, but you can play online games through a browser on a tablet – assuming the vacation spot has a very strong Wi-Fi network, of course.

As time goes on, these cloud gaming services will get more polished and better at delivering games over the web, while connection speeds (both over Wi-Fi and cellular networks) are inevitably going to improve too.

Before too long, searching for a game and launching it right from the Google results page might become very common indeed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d0ZmF_0hGssDMh00

Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

DuckDuckGo: What to Know About the Privacy-Focused Search Engine

Online tracking can be obnoxious. You spend five minutes searching for a pair of shoes, and then ads for those exact shoes follow you for the next several weeks. Sometimes, you'd like a little privacy in your online experience. Enter DuckDuckGo: a search engine that pledges to keep your search activity anonymous and not track online.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Google launches a major change to Gmail

Google has redesigned its entire Gmail website.The company is now rolling out a new experience that links up Meet, Chat, and Spaces - its messaging, video, and group conversation features - into the main Gmail client.It also launches Google’s ‘Material You’ design feature that makes the compose button a squared rectangle and adding a new shade to the compose button, side panel and emails that have been read.Material You is coming for every user, while the new integrated view — which has the side panel with Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet icons — is rolling out to everyone who enabled...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Search#Google Stadia#Mobile Gaming#Linus Company Google#Nvidia Geforce Now#Xbox Cloud Gaming
Phone Arena

Google agrees to $60 million penalty for tracking Android users against their will

Google will have to pay a fine of $60 million for misleading Australian consumers about its location data collection process between January 2017 and December 2018, Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports. Last year, the federal court sided with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on the complaint that Google continued...
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

17 innocent-looking Android apps are stealing banking credentials — delete them before you're next

Your banking credentials aren't safe, according to Trend Micro (opens in new tab) research, especially if you have one of the malware-infested apps they've discovered in their cybersecurity report. These Google Play Store apps appear to be innocuous, but they are injected with banking trojans and behind users' backs, they're collecting sensitive information, including banking details, passwords, emails, texts, and more.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Cult of Mac

Why you should never use the browser in Facebook and Instagram

The web browser that Meta built into the iPhone Facebook and Instagram applications can collect far more information about users than they probably realize. It can “track every single interaction with external websites,” according to a developer. But users don’t have to stay in this sketchy browser. Leaving...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

iDrive vs Google Drive: Which is best?

Not sure whether iDrive’s backup tool or Google Drive’s cloud storage is best? Let us guide you. In computing’s early days, data was typically stored on a user’s device. Any overflow would generally spill onto an external drive like a USB stick (opens in new tab), meaning consumers would have to invest their money carefully into a device that would last a long time or face paying even more money for additional hardware.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Software
The Windows Club

Best Niche Search Engines to find content not available on Google Search

If you want to find something that is very specific, then we suggest taking advantage of niche search engines that were designed for such things. Now, because they focus on a particular topic, for example, coding, one should be able to find relevant content more so than when Google or Bing are used.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Get web hosting freebies with OVHcloud this summer

OVHcloud (opens in new tab) is one of the leading cloud hosting (opens in new tab) providers globally, offering a wide range of services that are perfect for small businesses and startups. The company's public cloud offering is one of the most competitive in the market and its hybrid cloud...
SMALL BUSINESS
Android Police

How to delete your Google search history

Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Apple iPhone 14 deals: the most likely launch promotions and what to expect

Apple iPhone 14 deals could land as soon as mid-September if previous launches are anything to go by. If you, like us, are thinking about scoring a device at launch then you'll find the most likely promotions for launch right here - both based on previous releases and the types of deals that are common on flagships currently. If you're trying to budget ahead of time or attempting to work out your eligibility for an upgrade, then you should find this page useful.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

9 ways to browse the web anonymously

Every time you browse the web, you leave behind digital traces. These can be what page you visit, what you bought, your personal email address, how long your session lasted, and even the specific location you were connected from. Marketers might use this information for commercial purposes, while ISPs and...
INTERNET
TechRadar

Microsoft OneDrive vs iDrive: Which is best?

Struggling to choose between Microsoft OneDrive and other alternatives? We put it - and iDrive - through their paces. Businesses have historically had to rely on in-house server rooms to store potentially terabytes of data, which have proven costly and require skilled workers to maintain. Individuals, on the other hand, have had less sophisticated options. While many anticipate their needs with a suitable built-in hard drive, those who need more space have often relied on external hard drive (opens in new tab) and the humble USB stick (opens in new tab), which itself has limits in terms of data transfer speeds.
SOFTWARE
ceoworld.biz

11 Tips to Utilize Google Search Like a Pro

Google is the most used search engine by people around the world. Its unparalleled ubiquity in the virtual domain is noteworthy. Such is its prevalence that the word “Googling,” synonymous with searching the web, has become a colloquial term. This article touches on the multiple practical tips that can level up your Google searching endeavor and help save time on the internet.
INTERNET
technewstoday.com

How to Do a Facebook Search Without Account?

Although you are not much of a social media savvy person, there can be times when you are intrigued to look for someone’s profile. Or, you might have deactivated Facebook and want to search your account for surety. Whenever you look for a Facebook profile, you might be prompted...
INTERNET
TechRadar

TechRadar

45K+
Followers
44K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy