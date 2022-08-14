ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos LB Jonas Griffith dislocates elbow

By Rory Parks
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CdP29_0hGssCTy00
Denver Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 25-year-old entered the league as a UDFA with the 49ers and joined the Broncos via minor trade last August. He saw his first professional defensive snap in Week 14 of the 2021 season and performed quite well down the stretch, compiling 45 tackles — including four for loss and 5.5 run “stuffs” — in the final five games of the year.

He carried that momentum into spring work in 2022, taking first-team reps during OTAs and training camp. He and Josey Jewell have been viewed as the starting ILB tandem for months.

GM George Paton did not do much to address his team’s inside linebacker position this offseason aside from re-signing Jewell and signing former Eagles LB Alex Singleton to a modest contract. He did not draft an ILB, and he did not retain players like Alexander Johnson, Kenny Young and Micah Kiser (perhaps due to his confidence in Griffith).

Singleton was Philadelphia’s leading tackler over the past two seasons, and he is the most likely Griffith replacement. While Singleton’s work in coverage is generally poor, he should be effective in Denver’s base packages, which is where Griffith is expected to see most of his action anyway.

Klis also names 2020 fifth-rounder Justin Strnad, who started five games last year, as a candidate to see more snaps in Griffith’s absence, and he suggests that the Broncos could explore a reunion with Johnson. Singleton, whose contract includes a playtime incentive, may now have a better chance to cash in on that incentive.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson seeking fully-guaranteed deal?

Kyler Murray landed a contract that, in terms of average annual value, eclipses Deshaun Watson‘s. At five years and $230.5M, it is easy to see how Murray’s camp used Watson’s deal to benefit the former No. 1 overall pick. But Murray’s contract, lacking the unique circumstances that drove the Browns into historic financial territory for Watson, is not fully guaranteed.
BALTIMORE, MD
Pro Football Rumors

Packers claim WR Travis Fulgham off waivers

With the Broncos since last year, Fulgham spent time learning Nathaniel Hackett‘s Packers-style offense this offseason. He was unable to make a sufficient impression in Denver, however, having not recorded a catch in a game with the team. Although Fulgham played in just one Broncos regular-season contest, he is better known for his Eagles fill-in work.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year

Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Football
ClutchPoints

Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans

The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much success in the NFL Draft over the past few years, and their latest move won’t please the fan base. On Tuesday, the Raiders traded 2021 fourth-round draft pick, Tyree Gillespie, to the Tennessee Titans. The return heading to Las Vegas remains unclear, but Ari Meirov reports that […] The post Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Racy Boat Photos

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and his girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, recently enjoyed a day in the ocean. Over the weekend, Culpo shared photos of them on a boat. In one of the pictures, it looks like McCaffrey is trying to bite her. Culpo, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, used...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Johnson
Person
Kenny Young
Pro Football Rumors

Chances of settlement between Deshaun Watson, NFL slim?

With the Browns set to begin their preseason tonight, a decision from league designee Peter Harvey could be coming very shortly regarding the NFL’s appeal of the Deshaun Watson suspension. In the hopes of avoiding the league’s desired outcome, the Browns QB is reportedly willing to accept a stricter punishment than the one he was initially given.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL Teams Have Reportedly Received Major Warning Monday

Roquan Smith might be interested in a trade, but NFL teams should stay away from contacting him. According to a report from league insider Tom Pelissero, the person making contact with teams regarding the Bears linebacker is not an official agent. Any teams who have contact could be charged with...
NBC Sports

Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury

Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Nfl#Sports#Otas#Gm#Cas
Yardbarker

Broncos Safety Offers Up A Bold Prediction For His Team

Success has been a long time coming for the Denver Broncos. Since winning Super Bowl 50 in 2016, they have fielded strong teams but always came up short. This time, they are not settling for another disappointment after hiring former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Seahawks give Drew Lock first-team reps at practice

Are the Seattle Seahawks considering making a change with their No. 1 quarterback spot? It seems like that may be the case. The Seahawks are believed to have Geno Smith listed as their No. 1 QB on the depth chart. Smith has taken most of the reps in training camp with the No. 1 offense. They also started Smith in their first preseason game and then Drew Lock came in after him.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Football
Pro Football Rumors

A review of the Minnesota Vikings offseason

After becoming a perennial contender early in Mike Zimmer‘s stay, the wheels fell off for the Vikings over the coach’s final two seasons. The crusty HC’s time had run out with the franchise, which opted to reboot — on the sidelines and front office, at least. The Vikings will make a change at right guard and should have Irv Smith Jr. back from injury, but despite hiring a new GM-HC combo, they will feature nearly the same offensive starting lineup from 2021. Last year’s unit ranked 16th in DVOA; how high can the Vikings’ fifth Kirk Cousins-led attack rise? The results have not been what the franchise sought with the veteran quarterback, but Kevin O’Connell — one of the veteran quarterback’s former position coaches — will be tasked with revitalizing the offense.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

‘That’s clearly the biggest negative’: Mike McCarthy raises red flag on major reason for Cowboys’ early preseason debacle

The Dallas Cowboys did not have a sparkling start to the 2022 NFL preseason, as they got dropped by the Denver Broncos on the road last Saturday in a 17-7 loss. It was quite an uncharacteristic performance — especially offensively — for the Cowboys, who were the highest-scoring team in the entire league in the […] The post ‘That’s clearly the biggest negative’: Mike McCarthy raises red flag on major reason for Cowboys’ early preseason debacle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy