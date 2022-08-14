Read full article on original website
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Beta Sigma Phi holds 15th annual charity golf tourney
Throughout the year, the local chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority distributes money to charity and community organizations in the Emporia-Greensville area. This generosity would not be possible without its annual golf tournament, the chapter's largest single annual fundraising event. The 15th annual Beta Sigma Phi golf tournament, held...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Men’s Ministry Fellowship of Emporia's Salem Baptist Church
In 2019 by GOD’S Divine guidance according to Proverbs 27:17. Deacon Larry Turner was tasked by Pastor Robert L. Lewis to become the leader along with Rev, Danny Moore of the Men’s Ministry Fellowship of Salem Baptist Church. Throughout the ministry’s infancy the ministry experienced Spiritual growth in...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
RAM returning to Emporia this weekend
On Saturday and Sunday, the Remote Area Medical (RAM) pop-up clinics will return to Greensville County High School after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. RAM organizers are currently seeking general support volunteers for the medical clinics. Volunteers will offer clinic patients free dental, vision, and medical care. The patients are taken on a first-come, first-serve basis. No identification cards are required to use the services.
Closing Virginia's organ donation racial gap: 'People die waiting'
While African Americans make up 19 percent of Virginia’s population, they represent 50 percent of the patients on the state’s organ transplant waiting list, according to LifeNet Health.
Friends and family fill Richmond church with song and love to honor Lady C
The First Lady at Cedar Street Baptist Church, Lady C, as she was known, openly shared her cancer story as a way to help others.
Student-housing shortages leave two Virginia universities to find alternative ways to house students
Colleges and universities across Virginia are welcoming more students as enrollment increases each year. This leaves some schools finding new ways to house students on campus.
Chesterfield pastors to open Hopewell burger joint
Two newcomers to the restaurant business are making their first foray into the industry in downtown Hopewell.
Back To School Rally awards supplies to Richmond students and teachers
The Northside Coalition for Children hosted its 14 annual Back 2 School Rally on Saturday as students and teachers get ready to head back to class later this month.
NBC12
VSU students move into Richard Bland College dorms following on-campus housing crunch
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Some Virginia State University students moved into Richard Bland College of William & Mary residence halls following an on-campus housing crunch at VSU. RBC welcomed 95 VSU students to campus over the weekend. RBC and VSU have shared reciprocal housing arrangements in past years. “RBC and...
urbanviewsrva.com
UNCF to host 2nd Annual “A Mind Is…”®
RICHMOND, VA —The second annual UNCF (United Negro College Fund) “A Mind Is…”® Smooth Jazz Concert Gala is set for 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30. The event will feature renowned jazz artist Tim Bowman, a chart-topping guitarist who has a way of melding smooth jazz, gospel, soul and blues making it seem effortlessly. Master soprano saxophonist Rick Elliot will also be performing as the VIP reception artist.
thenewsprogress.com
Principal issues high school orientation and start dates
We are excited to welcome our students to Mecklenburg County High School for the 2022-2023 school year! Students, we hope you have enjoyed your summer vacation and are eager to enter a new building where tremendous opportunities await you. Parents, guardians, and families, we appreciate your support and involvement. As we begin this year, many exciting events will take place in our new school that require particular instructions and attention to specific groups of students.
Hopewell Schools announces first active shooter drill with updated procedure
Hopewell City Public Schools announced new safety protocols on Friday, as well as the first upcoming active shooter drills of the school year.
Annual watermelon festival to take the streets of Carytown
If you love watermelon, you can get your fill this weekend at Carytown's annual Watermelon Festival.
New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va
New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va ? Yup it’s true, OCEAN CRAB CAJUN SEAFOOD is here at 5726 Hopkins rd. The best seafood in the city is here, not to mention a live dj kicks off Thursday – Friday 7:30pm-12am. Catch DjSirRJ Live Djn Labor Day weekend SATURDAY September3rd . The best in […]
LIST: Here are the highest-rated local barbecue restaurants in Richmond, according to online reviews
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
shoredailynews.com
Virginia Board of Ed to discuss eliminating calling George Washington the “Father of our Country”
Pictured: Washington Crossing the Delaware, Emanuel Leutze (1851) According to a report on WJLA.com, “from George Washington to George Mason to Thomas Jefferson, changes may be on the way on what language is used when testing Virginia students on history in public schools.”. Every seven years, the Virginia Department...
cbs17
Funeral planned for Virginia college student killed in shooting
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A rising senior at William & Mary was killed in a recent shooting that authorities are investigating as a homicide. Zhykierra Guy died on August 5 after being shot near her home in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County, Virginia. Police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found her in the passenger’s seat of a car.
theshadowleague.com
Youth Football Player In Richmond Killed And His Mother Injured In Deadly Shooting
Tragedy struck the city of Richmond, Virginia, as gunfire killed an 18-year-old football player and injured his mother, who was also struck. Jessie Crumble Bullock lost his life on Saturday per the Richmond Police Department, which is now investigating the double shooting in the Gilpin Court housing project. Bullock was...
blavity.com
Even Our Grieving Looks Different As Black Folks
As we drove to my brother’s funeral from Richmond, Virginia, to Williamsburg, Virginia, it started to rain. I told everyone in the car, “My grandmothers always said that rain on a funeral is a good thing. It’s the sign that a person had made it into heaven.” Now clearly, the belief isn’t any different on a sunny or cloudy day, but it’s something so perfect about the sky crying. I think the Temptations said it best in the song lyric “Rain drops to hide my teardrops, means no one will ever know.” Water is cleansing. It’s nourishing. It’s freeing. The rain was the sign I needed to know you were at peace.
RPS administration wants to keep requiring masks in the classroom
If approved, RPS would be the only district in Central Virginia to maintain a classroom mandate after a state law was passed giving parents the right to opt their children out of masking rules.
