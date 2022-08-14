ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, VA

Beta Sigma Phi holds 15th annual charity golf tourney

Throughout the year, the local chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority distributes money to charity and community organizations in the Emporia-Greensville area. This generosity would not be possible without its annual golf tournament, the chapter's largest single annual fundraising event. The 15th annual Beta Sigma Phi golf tournament, held...
Men’s Ministry Fellowship of Emporia's Salem Baptist Church

In 2019 by GOD’S Divine guidance according to Proverbs 27:17. Deacon Larry Turner was tasked by Pastor Robert L. Lewis to become the leader along with Rev, Danny Moore of the Men’s Ministry Fellowship of Salem Baptist Church. Throughout the ministry’s infancy the ministry experienced Spiritual growth in...
RAM returning to Emporia this weekend

On Saturday and Sunday, the Remote Area Medical (RAM) pop-up clinics will return to Greensville County High School after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. RAM organizers are currently seeking general support volunteers for the medical clinics. Volunteers will offer clinic patients free dental, vision, and medical care. The patients are taken on a first-come, first-serve basis. No identification cards are required to use the services.
UNCF to host 2nd Annual “A Mind Is…”®

RICHMOND, VA —The second annual UNCF (United Negro College Fund) “A Mind Is…”® Smooth Jazz Concert Gala is set for 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30. The event will feature renowned jazz artist Tim Bowman, a chart-topping guitarist who has a way of melding smooth jazz, gospel, soul and blues making it seem effortlessly. Master soprano saxophonist Rick Elliot will also be performing as the VIP reception artist.
Principal issues high school orientation and start dates

We are excited to welcome our students to Mecklenburg County High School for the 2022-2023 school year! Students, we hope you have enjoyed your summer vacation and are eager to enter a new building where tremendous opportunities await you. Parents, guardians, and families, we appreciate your support and involvement. As we begin this year, many exciting events will take place in our new school that require particular instructions and attention to specific groups of students.
New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va

New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va ? Yup it’s true, OCEAN CRAB CAJUN SEAFOOD is here at 5726 Hopkins rd. The best seafood in the city is here, not to mention a live dj kicks off Thursday – Friday 7:30pm-12am. Catch DjSirRJ Live Djn Labor Day weekend SATURDAY September3rd . The best in […]
Funeral planned for Virginia college student killed in shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A rising senior at William & Mary was killed in a recent shooting that authorities are investigating as a homicide. Zhykierra Guy died on August 5 after being shot near her home in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County, Virginia. Police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found her in the passenger’s seat of a car.
Even Our Grieving Looks Different As Black Folks

As we drove to my brother’s funeral from Richmond, Virginia, to Williamsburg, Virginia, it started to rain. I told everyone in the car, “My grandmothers always said that rain on a funeral is a good thing. It’s the sign that a person had made it into heaven.” Now clearly, the belief isn’t any different on a sunny or cloudy day, but it’s something so perfect about the sky crying. I think the Temptations said it best in the song lyric “Rain drops to hide my teardrops, means no one will ever know.” Water is cleansing. It’s nourishing. It’s freeing. The rain was the sign I needed to know you were at peace.
