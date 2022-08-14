Denise Dowse, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210′ actress, dies after battle with meningitis

Denise Dowse, a character actress who starred in “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Guardian” and “Insecure,” has died, her sister said on social media. She was 64.

Dowse’s death was announced by her sister, Tracy Dowse, in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” Tracy Dowse wrote. “Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has.”

On Aug. 7, Tracey Dowse wrote on Instagram that her younger sister was hospitalized and in a coma brought on by a “virulent form of meningitis.”

Denise Dowse was a star on television and in movies. She portrayed Vice Principal Yvonne Teasley on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” Judge Rebecca Damsen on “The Guardian” and therapist Rhonda Pine on “Insecure,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She played Ray Charles’ manager in the 2004 film, “Ray,” the entertainment news outlet reported. She played another principal, based on a real-life educator at Richmond High School in California, in the 2005 film “Coach.”

Denise Dowse also directed the film “Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story,” which premiered at the 2022 Pan African Film Festival in Los Angeles in April, E! Online reported.

According to Deadline, she had guest appearances on “Seinfeld,” “Full House,” “Murphy Brown,” “Step by Step,” Sister, Sister,” “Moesha” and “Girlfriends.”

Meningitis is “an inflammation (swelling) of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Viral meningitis (when meningitis is caused by a virus) is the most common type of meningitis,” the agency says on its website. “Most people get better on their own without treatment. However, anyone with symptoms of meningitis should see a doctor right away because any type of meningitis can be serious. Only a doctor can determine if someone has meningitis, what is causing it, and the best treatment. Babies younger than 1 month old and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness from viral meningitis.”

