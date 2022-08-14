ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Fog’s All Gone Soon. Then Talking Rain.

Fog should mix out around 9 AM. It’s not gone in the classic sense, it still exists, it just won’t be here for a long time. Rain in West TN this morning should miss us. Models pass it south of us:. Early tonight the HRRR has a few...
TENNESSEE STATE
nashvillesevereweather.com

Showers Today, Low Rain Chances Through the Week

Light showers will arrive through the day as “I-24 Specials,” our term for weather that comes down the tracks of I-24 from Kentucky. The HRRR thinks these showers will not increase in intensity on our radar scopes during the day. In fact, they may struggle as they come through. The 13z run of the HRRR through 9:00 pm:
KENTUCKY STATE
nashvillesevereweather.com

Stuff is Happening in Weather for Us This Week but it’s Meh.

A few small, light showers are in Middle Tennessee on radar this morning. None of them local, none of them of any consequence. The HRRR model is dry for us. NAM thinks a few barely-even-rainers could streak through. Look to the north for any shower coming down. But no meaningful...
TENNESSEE STATE
State
Tennessee State
Axios Nashville

Exreme heat projected for Nashville in coming decades

Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsNashville has been especially sweltering this summer, but a new report found conditions will get progressively worse in the years to come.The study found Music City and some of Middle Tennessee are part of an emerging "extreme heat belt," where the heat index could reach 125°F on at least one day a year by 2053.Driving the news: The findings come from a hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events...
NASHVILLE, TN
WAAY-TV

Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
On Target News

TVA says Power Bills will begin to Fall

TVA says consumers should start seeing lower power bills this fall due to milder temperatures and lower electric demand, giving families relief from the heat and higher bills. According to TVA, electric load hit a June record of 31,617 megawatts, natural gas prices are 141% higher this June versus last year, and this summer is shaping to be one of the hottest July’s in middle Tennessee history.
TENNESSEE STATE
thunderboltradio.com

Tennessee third least expensive state in the country for gas prices

After Tennessee gas prices dropped another 12 cents last week to $3.50, the state moved up to the third least expensive state in the country for gas prices. In West Tennessee, Obion and Lake Counties have the least expensive average gas price at $3.28, followed by Weakley County at $3.29.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

TVA forecasts lower electricity bills for Tennessee in the coming months

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After scorching heat, record electric consumption, and volatile natural gas prices have increased power bills across the nation this summer, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is predicting that electric bills will come down in price as the weather cools. TVA says consumers should start seeing...
NASHVILLE, TN
Heidi Suydam

Tennessee Grocery Tax Holiday In Full Swing Now Through August 31st

Tennessee Grocery Tax Holiday 2022 |Created by Heidi Suydam Using Canva Pro. The US is experiencing the highest inflation rates in almost 40 years. Thankfully Tennesseans can feel a little relief when grocery shopping in the month of August. This tax holiday allowing for Tennessee tax free groceries is a government incentive program offering a tax reduction or elimination during an approved period. Certain items, in this case, food or food ingredients, can be purchased tax-free. Some restrictions apply.
TENNESSEE STATE
wilsonpost.com

TDOT says Mt. Juliet bridge remains safe

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has told Mt. Juliet that visible damage to one wall of Cedar Creek bridge is cosmetic rather than structural. The determination of cosmetic damage to the bridge, located on Lebanon Road near the youth baseball and softball fields, has helped the city calm concerns about the bridge’s safety that had been filling social media recently.
MOUNT JULIET, TN

