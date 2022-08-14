Read full article on original website
nashvillesevereweather.com
Fog’s All Gone Soon. Then Talking Rain.
Fog should mix out around 9 AM. It’s not gone in the classic sense, it still exists, it just won’t be here for a long time. Rain in West TN this morning should miss us. Models pass it south of us:. Early tonight the HRRR has a few...
nashvillesevereweather.com
Showers Today, Low Rain Chances Through the Week
Light showers will arrive through the day as “I-24 Specials,” our term for weather that comes down the tracks of I-24 from Kentucky. The HRRR thinks these showers will not increase in intensity on our radar scopes during the day. In fact, they may struggle as they come through. The 13z run of the HRRR through 9:00 pm:
WAAY-TV
Rain continues to move through North Alabama and Southern Tennessee
Off and on rain is continuing to move through North Alabama. The highest rain chances will be in the Shoals through the early afternoon hours, while coverage will be a bit more spotty in the Metro and Sand Mountain areas. Most of the rain will have dissipated by the late...
nashvillesevereweather.com
Stuff is Happening in Weather for Us This Week but it’s Meh.
A few small, light showers are in Middle Tennessee on radar this morning. None of them local, none of them of any consequence. The HRRR model is dry for us. NAM thinks a few barely-even-rainers could streak through. Look to the north for any shower coming down. But no meaningful...
Exreme heat projected for Nashville in coming decades
Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsNashville has been especially sweltering this summer, but a new report found conditions will get progressively worse in the years to come.The study found Music City and some of Middle Tennessee are part of an emerging "extreme heat belt," where the heat index could reach 125°F on at least one day a year by 2053.Driving the news: The findings come from a hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events...
WAAY-TV
Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
TVA says Power Bills will begin to Fall
TVA says consumers should start seeing lower power bills this fall due to milder temperatures and lower electric demand, giving families relief from the heat and higher bills. According to TVA, electric load hit a June record of 31,617 megawatts, natural gas prices are 141% higher this June versus last year, and this summer is shaping to be one of the hottest July’s in middle Tennessee history.
A look at earthquakes in Alabama
Here in the Tennessee Valley, earthquakes don't occur every day but they are certainly not uncommon.
Elevated lead levels reported at schools in 19 Middle Tennessee counties
The report, issued this month, says 53 school districts across Tennessee reported at least one elevated result; 44 counties across the state had at least one school with an elevated result; and a total of 794 drinking fixtures were reported to have elevated lead levels.
Vanessa Baker still missing after Eastern Kentucky floods
"She was just cheerful," Vanessa's nephew, Anthony Mullins, said. "Good to be around. I'll never forget her laugh."
thunderboltradio.com
Tennessee third least expensive state in the country for gas prices
After Tennessee gas prices dropped another 12 cents last week to $3.50, the state moved up to the third least expensive state in the country for gas prices. In West Tennessee, Obion and Lake Counties have the least expensive average gas price at $3.28, followed by Weakley County at $3.29.
fox17.com
TVA forecasts lower electricity bills for Tennessee in the coming months
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After scorching heat, record electric consumption, and volatile natural gas prices have increased power bills across the nation this summer, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is predicting that electric bills will come down in price as the weather cools. TVA says consumers should start seeing...
wgnsradio.com
Middle Tennessee Electric members set all-time record for electricity consumption in HEAT
Murfreesboro, Tenn. – In battling a record hot July, members of Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) set an all-time record for electricity consumption. “We’re setting records across the spectrum this summer, and not the kind we want to see,” said MTE President/CEO Chris Jones. “Record consumption translates to record high bills for our members.”
Another Rare Orange Lobster Found Inside Tennessee Restaurant
The brightly-colored crustacean was lovingly named Big Orange Lobster.
Saint Thomas West becomes first hospital in Middle TN to implant wireless pacemaker
Earlier this month, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West became the first hospital in Middle Tennessee to implant a new wireless pacemaker during a cardiac procedure.
Longhauler COVID leaves Tennessee boy unable to walk with tremors and migraines
A heartbreaking fight with long-COVID is keeping a Mt. Juliet boy out of school this semester. The 10-year-old is in so much pain he is unable to walk and even hugging hurts.
Tennessee Grocery Tax Holiday In Full Swing Now Through August 31st
Tennessee Grocery Tax Holiday 2022 |Created by Heidi Suydam Using Canva Pro. The US is experiencing the highest inflation rates in almost 40 years. Thankfully Tennesseans can feel a little relief when grocery shopping in the month of August. This tax holiday allowing for Tennessee tax free groceries is a government incentive program offering a tax reduction or elimination during an approved period. Certain items, in this case, food or food ingredients, can be purchased tax-free. Some restrictions apply.
wilsonpost.com
TDOT says Mt. Juliet bridge remains safe
The Tennessee Department of Transportation has told Mt. Juliet that visible damage to one wall of Cedar Creek bridge is cosmetic rather than structural. The determination of cosmetic damage to the bridge, located on Lebanon Road near the youth baseball and softball fields, has helped the city calm concerns about the bridge’s safety that had been filling social media recently.
Deer spotted in Tennessee with crossbow bolt protruding from head, photos show
The mature buck was spotted in a Hendersonville neighborhood and photos of the injured animal, with a crossbow bolt protruding from its head, began circulating on social media.
Fire ants infiltrate southern Kentucky counties; how to spot and report them
Fire ants are gaining notice in southern counties of Kentucky, and it has the attention of entomologists with UK Agriculture and Horticulture's Cooperative Extension Service.
