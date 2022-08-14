Read full article on original website
ESPN
Tottenham sign Destiny Udogie for around £21 million, loan him back to Udinese
Tottenham Hotspur have signed Destiny Udogie from Udinese on a five-year deal but have loaned the highly-rated defender back to the Serie A club for the 2022-23 season, the Premier League side said on Tuesday. Sources told ESPN last week that Tottenham were paying around £21 million for the 19-year-old...
Report: Manchester United Linked With Bundesliga Goalkeeper
Blick and Fabrizio Romano are reporting that Manchester United have shortlisted Borussia Mönchengladbach's Yann Sommer as a potential goalkeeping reinforcement.
BBC
'Vardy doesn't fit United's mould, but transfer wouldn't surprise me'
Jamie Vardy doesn't "fit the mould" for Manchester United, but football presenter and reporter Alison Bender wouldn't be surprised to see the Leicester City striker move to Old Trafford. She told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s interesting because you only have to flick through a few of the back...
Alan Shearer on Chelsea Target & Everton Player Anthony Gordon
Premier League legend Alan Shearer has praised Everton forward and Chelsea target Anthony Gordon.
ESPN
Alaba, Ancelotti, Real Madrid and playing smart: How LaLiga's champions outthought Almeria
When Real Madrid's second goal went in at Almeria on Sunday night, Davide Ancelotti was up and off the away team bench like an Olympic sprinter erupting from his blocks. It's a great image, too. As the stadium reacts to David Alaba's wondrous free kick that put the Spanish champions 2-1 up, sealing another of their famous fightback "remontadas," Ancelotti Jr. is roaring up at the heavens, knees bent, arms pumped towards the sky, leaning backwards until he's practically doubled up: this is a man completely consumed by joy and vindication.
MLS・
hypebeast.com
Arsenal’s 2022/23 adidas Ozweego Is an Extension of This Season’s Third Kit
Throughout the Premier League, North London side Arsenal is always guaranteed to have one of the stand-out kits of the season. This campaign, the Gunners and. have once again produced some of the cleanest jerseys of the year, with the stand-out strip being the pink third kit that’s designed to commemorate Arsenal’s fearless supporters who show strength and pride towards their community.
SB Nation
Jurgen Klopp on the Importance of Unity for the Squad’s Success
Liverpool gear up to play their first home game of the 2022-23 season at Anfield tonight, facing Crystal Palace. In his programme notes, Jurgen Klopp emphasizes the importance of unity and togetherness for the squad’s success this season as they hunt all the major trophies. Last year was an...
SB Nation
Michael Edwards Rejects Chelsea Approach
Former Liverpool FC Sporting Director Michael Edwards has informed Chelsea that he will not be working for them. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Edwards informed Chelsea “of his intention to take some time out away from football”, which is what most Liverpool fans thought he was going to do when he announced his plans to leave his position in November last year.
Report: Michael Edwards turns down Chelsea Director of Football Opportunity
Chelsea have been actively searching for a new name to take the title of Sporting Director following Marina Granovskaia's departure from the club in July.
NBC Sports
Christian Pulisic linked with loan move to Newcastle United
USMNT star Christian Pulisic is the target of a potential loan move to Newcastle United, according to a report in The Athletic. Per the report, Pulisic, 23, is one of several targets Newcastle are looking at to bolster their attack between now and the end of the summer transfer window on Sept. 1. They have asked if he is available on loan, along with the likes of Armando Broja, Conor Gallagher and Callum Hudson-Odoi.
