Co-Pays, Childcare Costs and Gas Prices Are Some of the Reasons People Cut Back on Therapy This Year, Survey Finds

Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days
In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
NBC Los Angeles
‘How Do I Know If I Was Vaccinated for Polio?' and Other Trending Questions About the Virus, Answered by a Doctor
Following a case of polio that was confirmed in Rockland County in New York state on July 21, many people are scrambling to learn more about the severe disease and if they're protected against it. On August 12, health officials announced that polio has also been detected in New York...
Comments / 0