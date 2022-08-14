ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Photo gallery: St. Louis University High Jr. Billikens football scrimmage

By Nate Latsch
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YYe1J_0hGsrO2T00

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis University High School football team has a new coach in interim Adam Cruz, who took over a few months ago, and a roster full of talented players hungry to build on last fall's seven-win season.

The Jr. Billikens return seven starters on offense, including junior wide receiver Ryan Wingo, senior tight end Zach Ortwerth (Iowa commit) and senior offensive tackle Matt Barnes. On defense, five starters return, including senior linebacker Louis Kertz and junior cornerback Jacobi Oliphant, who has three early Division I scholarship offers.

Preview story: Led by interim coach, St. Louis University High looking to build on momentum from 2021

There is plenty of reason for optimism for SLUH heading into the season.

We got a chance to check out the Jr. Billikens on Saturday morning as they held their preseason scrimmage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27tbT8_0hGsrO2T00

St. Louis University High football scrimmage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fmuh0_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rEvtS_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L6TrS_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vEm37_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hBIpw_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04n6tb_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qqhOK_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PM3Kq_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oh6eo_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZaNc_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06fWfx_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XaLtW_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DNUUj_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=094gJd_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QwVeB_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZRGWo_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FEBvq_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kqr4d_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=000i82_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02XErI_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QKHSz_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WsQuf_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fZcLA_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Owvo_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pbSuy_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RM2Cj_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=426oX9_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hOdRh_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F67ed_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LjvYL_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mh1ay_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgsDm_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6Fn4_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lq6Yg_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tZ0fx_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SiJbl_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08s3Zx_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s44rn_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DN0nC_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0APHUd_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hugGZ_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FWf4O_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TUrOq_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LZXoP_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ILc4e_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p61Dy_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dM2ua_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iXFFt_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3umWT6_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hy6pO_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GrKDs_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pRukr_0hGsrO2T00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UVzGj_0hGsrO2T00

