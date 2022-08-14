Photo gallery: St. Louis University High Jr. Billikens football scrimmage

By Nate Latsch

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis University High School football team has a new coach in interim Adam Cruz, who took over a few months ago, and a roster full of talented players hungry to build on last fall's seven-win season.

The Jr. Billikens return seven starters on offense, including junior wide receiver Ryan Wingo, senior tight end Zach Ortwerth (Iowa commit) and senior offensive tackle Matt Barnes. On defense, five starters return, including senior linebacker Louis Kertz and junior cornerback Jacobi Oliphant, who has three early Division I scholarship offers.

There is plenty of reason for optimism for SLUH heading into the season.

We got a chance to check out the Jr. Billikens on Saturday morning as they held their preseason scrimmage.