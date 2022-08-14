ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals Waive Three Players After Preseason Opener

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49MOt8_0hGsrLOI00

Cincinnati made the move on Sunday morning

CINCINNATI — The Bengals waived wide receiver Pooka Williams Jr., cornerback Abu Daramy-Swaray and running back Shermari Jones on Sunday morning.

Daramy-Swaray and Jones are both rookies. They signed with the Bengals in May. Williams spent last season on the practice squad after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

The Bengals' have 87 players on their roster. They have until Tuesday to get trim their roster to 85.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

A.J. Green Praises Bengals in Return to Cincinnati

Trent Taylor and Kendric Pryor Flash in Crowded Receiver Room

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cardinals

Postgame Observations: OL Struggles, Bengals Fall to Cards in Preseason Opener

Bengals OL Preview: Free Agent Haul Changes Landscape For Offense

An In-Depth Look at the Future of the Bengals' Safeties

Tee Higgins Has Hilarious Reaction to La'el Collins Getting Cleared

Joe Burrow Making Progress in Recovery

Tee Higgins Impresses During 1-on-1s

Bengals Release First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2022

Bengals Unveil Uniform Schedule for 2022 Regular Season

Ja'Marr Chase Striving For More After Record-Setting Rookie Season

Joe Burrow Projected to Lead NFL in Key Stat

Andrew Whitworth Offers Up BIG Praise For Jonah Williams

Running Back Preview: Joe Mixon Leads Way in Talented Backfield

Zac Taylor Shares Update About Alex Cappa and La'el Collins

Joe Burrow Back at Paul Brown Stadium Following Surgery

Joe Mixon Steals Show, Evan McPherson Drills 65-Yarder at Back Together Saturday

Three Observations From Day One of Bengals' Training Camp

Bengals Add Offensive Assistant Coach For 2022 Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday

Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing

The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans

The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much success in the NFL Draft over the past few years, and their latest move won’t please the fan base. On Tuesday, the Raiders traded 2021 fourth-round draft pick, Tyree Gillespie, to the Tennessee Titans. The return heading to Las Vegas remains unclear, but Ari Meirov reports that […] The post Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL head coach joins Deion Sanders at Jackson State

Deion Sanders has been determined to build a powerhouse since he was hired at Jackson State two years ago, and the Hall of Famer has made another major addition to his staff. Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has accepted a position as an analyst at Jackson State. Zimmer was introduced on Tuesday as part of an exclusive interview with Thee Pregame Show. He spoke about his relationship with Sanders and how excited he is to work with him.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

49ers Released Former First Round Pick On Monday

The San Francisco 49ers released a cornerback on Monday afternoon. They officially cut ties with Darqueze Dennard as the first round of roster cuts are due by Tuesday afternoon. Dennard is a former first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals back in 2014. He spent the first six seasons of his...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
ClutchPoints

Steelers lose pair of players to season-ending injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers were dealt a pair of brutal injuries this week that will affect them for the entire 2022 season. Per Dale Lolley, wideout Anthony Miller and safety Karl Joseph are heading to injured reserve. The injuries for Karl Joseph (ankle) and Anthony Miller (shoulder) are season-ending. Tough break for Miller, who was on […] The post Steelers lose pair of players to season-ending injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bengals Fall#La El Collins Getting#Key Stat
NBC Sports

Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury

Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

‘That’s clearly the biggest negative’: Mike McCarthy raises red flag on major reason for Cowboys’ early preseason debacle

The Dallas Cowboys did not have a sparkling start to the 2022 NFL preseason, as they got dropped by the Denver Broncos on the road last Saturday in a 17-7 loss. It was quite an uncharacteristic performance — especially offensively — for the Cowboys, who were the highest-scoring team in the entire league in the […] The post ‘That’s clearly the biggest negative’: Mike McCarthy raises red flag on major reason for Cowboys’ early preseason debacle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy