ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: LeBron James' Former Teammate Says LBJ Isn't a LA Great Quite Yet

By Ricardo Sandoval
AllLakers
AllLakers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n5kGV_0hGsrKVZ00

Former Cavaliers teammate Richard Jefferson gives take on LeBron James' time as a Laker.

LeBron James is an all-time great. One could even argue he is the greatest basketball player of all-time. James has a resume for the ages , including bringing a championship to Cleveland.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The 4-time-MVP has had a tremendous 19-year, soon to be 20-year career, in the league. He spent 11 seasons in Cleveland, four seasons with the Miami Heat, and James will is set to play his 5 th season in Los Angeles.

LeBron James time with the Lakers has been something to behold. On the Road Trippin’” podcast Richard Jefferson, a former teammate of James, believes LeBron shouldn't currently be considered as a Lakers all-time great.

“LeBron James has not done enough as a Laker to be on that list. Bron been there now — this is his fourth season, right? They’ve been in there four seasons. Two years, they haven’t made the postseason. One year, they lost in the first round. And one year, they won a championship.”

Jefferson went on to explain that there has been no level of consistency in his time with Los Angeles.

The former 18-year veteran is right on the nose. LeBron’s time in Los Angeles has been very inconsistent and a bit rocky at times.

When you think of Laker greats, they’re usually all-time greats and that is most certainly the case with the 37-year-old. But, with only one championship to show for, two seasons without making the postseason and one first round exit, it’s tough to put him up there with Lakers royalty.

Now, James did bring the Lakers back to national relevancy after years of poor-play, but that’s not good enough with the Lakers.

As a Laker and Laker fan, you expect to win championships and winning just one will not cut it.

If LeBron decides to retire as a Laker, he’ll have plenty of time to make his case as an all-time great Laker.

Comments / 45

John Doe
3d ago

Lebron doesn't care about being a Lakers great, his legacy starts and ends in Cleveland. The movie title will read, The Kid From Akron not The Kid From LA!

Reply(1)
10
405PROUD405PROUD
3d ago

Bron is bro. but jefferson is not wrong, he has very good points. but i think BRON has one more to get. He needs a mean and hungry team. He for sure needs a "DENNIS RODMAN"

Reply(1)
5
I GOT TIME TODAY
2d ago

When you're the ALL TIME GREAT 🐐JAMES it really doesn't matter about being a ALL TIME GREAT LAKER! He will finish #1 in POINTS! #4 in AST.! #6 in STEALS in NBA HISTORY which nobody else is in the TOP 25 in 2 categories ever!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Lawyer: Photos of Kobe Bryant's remains shared 'for a laugh'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An institutional “culture of callousness” led Los Angeles County deputies and firefighters to shoot and share photos of the remains of Kobe Bryant and other victims of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the Lakers star, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others, a lawyer for Bryant’s widow told a jury Wednesday. Vanessa Bryant’s attorney Luis Li told jurors in his opening statement in U.S. District Court in her invasion of privacy trial against the county that the cell-phone photos shot at the crash scene by a deputy and a fire captain were “visual gossip” viewed “for a laugh,” and had no official purpose. “They were shared by deputies playing video games,” Li said. “They were shared repeatedly with people who had absolutely no reason to receive them.” An attorney for the county defended the taking of the photos as an essential tool for first-responders seeking to share information when they thought they might still save lives at the chaotic, dangerous and hard-to-reach crash scene in the Calabasas hills west of Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition

A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Richard Jefferson
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Celtics: Kevin Durant wants to play in Boston because of 1 player

Kevin Durant reportedly wants to be traded to the Boston Celtics to play with one player in particular. The Kevin Durant saga continues, as the star demanded a trade from, the team back on the first day of NBA free agency. Despite this, there was little movement regarding a deal, even with teams expressing interest in acquiring the former two-time NBA Finals MVP.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers News#Cavaliers#Mvp
thecomeback.com

Lawyer reveals shocking details about Kobe Bryant crash photos

The helicopter crash that led to the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter was nothing short of tragic. And the actions of Los Angeles County deputies and firefighters only made it worse, especially for Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant. Deputies and firefighters on the scene...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
AOL Corp

Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
The Independent

WNBA star blasts league as unsafe as she announces early retirement for ‘healing and personal growth’

A four-time WNBA All-Star is hanging up her jersey after reaching a "contract divorce" with her team and suggesting the league needs "safer environments" for new players. Liz Cambage, an Australian former player for the Los Angeles Sparks, is stepping away from the league "for the time being" just three weeks after she and the team split ways. Ms Cambage made the announcement in an Instagram post. Though her statements immediately after the split made it seem like she was amicably stepping away from the game, she did suggest she faced struggles with safety and support as a new player....
MENTAL HEALTH
ClutchPoints

Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality

There’s no denying that the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown duo is one of the most dangerous partnerships in the NBA today. Their recent run to the NBA Finals is a clear testament to this fact. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Derek Fisher, however, he believes that Tatum and Brown still […] The post Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy