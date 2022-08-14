ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Previewing the Top 15 high school football teams in Idaho in 2022: No. 6 Sandpoint

By Brandon Walton
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49z7AS_0hGsrDKU00

SBLive Idaho is previewing the Top 15 high school football teams in the state ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Sandpoint Bulldogs of the 4A Inland Empire League – No. 6 in our countdown.

2021 IN REVIEW

8-3 (first place in 4A IEL); lost in Class 4A finals .

COACH’S RESUME

  • Ryan Knowles, fifth season.
  • Overall record: 22-19.
  • Assistant coaches: Jeremy Thielbahr, George Yarno, Chad Loutzenhiser, Travis Garrison, Matt Waterous, Dylan Benefield, Steve Wimer, Scott Albertson, Warren Egger, Kyle Perry.

RETURNING STARTERS

5 on offense and 7 on defense.

SEASON OUTLOOK

After years of building, 2021 was supposed to be it.

With 12 seniors, it was the year the Bulldogs were finally going to hang up another banner next to the one that is a bit faded. It had been 24 years since their last state championship.

They got all the way there - but Skyline handed Sandpoint a 20-6 loss in the Class 4A championship game.

"I just think there’s just a sense of hungriness coming up 14 points short," Sandpoint coach Ryan Knowles said. "A lot of people would be ecstatic with a second-place finish, but it just left a little raw feeling."

It’s hard to blame them. They’re now 0-4 in championship games since their lone one in 1997 - a year after Knowles finished his playing days with the Bulldogs.

Sandpoint has made significant strides in each season under Knowles, going from 3-7 in his inaugural campaign in 2018 to three consecutive state playoff berths.

But the expectations are going to be much higher this time around with 21 returning seniors, most of whom will be three-year starters.

"Every day when I’m in the gym, I’m looking up at that one state title. I’m respectful of the whole process, but we put in so much effort here that expectations deserve to be high," Knowles said. "And the kids know that. They just naturally see this thing continuing to rise. So I think they absolutely expect to take the next step."

There’s an argument to be made that Parker Pettit is the best quarterback in the state. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior has already garnered back-to-back 4A Inland Empire offensive player of the year honors.

Pettit completed more than 57% of his passes for nearly 1,600 yards and 16 touchdowns to just six interceptions last season. He has interest from 16 schools, including Boston College, Syracuse and WSU, but no offers yet.

"He feels a little bit slighted," Knowles said. "He didn’t make any all-state teams as a junior. So he’s got a chip on his shoulder. I believe he’s the best quarterback in the state returning."

Pettit will be well-protected with four returning linemen, including a senior pair who are all-state performers and NCAA Division I-bound. They’re 6-4, 305-pound Carson Laybourne and 6-5, 288-pound Wylan Dorrel. Laybourne was a first-team all-state selection last season, while Dorrel already has an offer from the University of Idaho.

"They’re absolute beasts," Knowles said. "They work hard. They went to a bazillion camps this summer. They really have gone everywhere. They’re football junkies."

Pettit will have a pretty good tandem to throw to in 6-2, 210-pound senior Arie Vandenberg and 6-0, 190-pound junior Max Frank. Joey Hughes (sr.) and Kody Brewster (jr.) will take over backfield chores from graduated all-state running back Gerrit Cox.

On defense, it begins and ends with Weston Benefield. The 6-1, 210-pound senior linebacker was an all-state selection last season with 125 tackles, including 10 for loss. He has offers from the likes of College of Idaho with surely more to come. His older brother, Tag, was also an all-state linebacker and his father, Dylan, coaches the position on staff.

"We give all the credit to his wife for making linebackers," said Knowles with a laugh. "But he’s going to have his production. He’s hungry, he’s better and he shows up with a bad attitude in a good way."

Seniors Owen Wimmer and Levi Balison, whom Knowles called the Bulldogs' strongest player, will play alongside Benefield in that unit. Senior Jack Zimmerman, who will also play nickel, will hover over there, too, while junior Eli Allshouse is one to watch in the secondary.

2022 SCHEDULE

Aug. 27 vs. Alta (UT) at Madison

Sept. 2 at Coeur d’Alene

Sept. 9 vs. Colville (WA)

Sept. 16 vs. Homedale

Sept. 23 at Lewiston

Sept. 30 at Lake City

Oct. 7 at Lakeland

Oct. 14 vs. Moscow

